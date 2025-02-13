Harlem Ice: Where Are They Now?

‘Harlem Ice’ is a sports docuseries that follows the young skaters at Figure Skating in Harlem, a non-profit organization that advocates for diversity in the historically predominantly white sport. Under the guidance of their trainers and coaches, the FSH synchro and performance teams perfect their routines, face new challenges, and embark on new adventures. Some of these include a last-minute inclusion to the opening ceremony of a prestigious event on a global platform and an international exchange program that opens up new wonders and aspirations for the skaters. Therefore, as the audience accompanies these young girls who are gearing up for a busy season ahead, they’re bound to grow curious about the team and their future ahead.

Ashley and Tori are Steadily Progressing in Their Figure Skating Careers

Ashley and Tori Prentice, sister figure skaters—2 years apart in age—have been with Figure Skating in Harlem for years. Previously, they were both a part of the FSH synchronization team and participated in competitive figure skating with their teammates. Notably, Tori participated in a routine with her team in November 2024, as Wollman Rink opened for the season. However, it seems the two sisters have now moved on to the performance side of things. Tori, the younger sister in her mid-teen years—has officially progressed to the performance team along with some of her other synchro teammates.

The FSH Performance team has recently been engaged in numerous exciting opportunities, including an NFL halftime performance in December of 2024 and an Opening Performance in New York’s Bryant Park in January 2025. On the other hand, Ashley finally got her solo at the FSH Ice Show, in which she performed spectacularly to ‘Wicked’s‘ “Defying Gravity.” As such, it seems the Prentice sisters continue to be on a pathway to success. Outside of the ice rink, Ashley has started college at Drexel University. Furthermore, her love for Beyoncé remains as alive as ever, as she attended a Renaissance World Tour concert in October 2023 with her friends. As for Tori, her most recent adventure includes an exciting trip to Philadelphia in the summer of 2024.

Ariyana and Emily Have Graduated From FSH

Ariyana and Emily, seniors for Figure Skating in Harlem’s class of 2023, are in their second year as FSH graduates, undertaking new experiences and life lessons. Both these skaters had an amazing departing year with the organization, scoring solos for the Ice Show and becoming the ambassadors in their exchange program with the 9Miles Project. As such, they parted ways with their team with a treasure trove of experiences that they carry with them into the new chapter of their lives. Ariyana continues to hone her passion for the sport, even in college.

Additionally, Ariyana recently got to reunite with some of her former teammates in the premiere of ‘Harlem Ice.’ Meanwhile, Emily remains steadfast on the college path, attending Hampton University in Virginia. She also seems to be a fan of live music and enjoys attending concerts of some of her favorite artists, including Nicky Minaj. Thus, the Figure Skating in Harlem alumnae seem to be taking life by storm and making every moment count.

Ila Epperson is Training a New Generation of Figure Skaters

Ila Epperson is one of the many talented ice coaches at FSH who molds the talent and skills of every young skater who passes through the organization. The coach’s relationship with FSH remains incredibly personal since she herself was a student skater before becoming a coach at 20. Therefore, she remains uniquely equipped to aid her students. Over the years, she has managed to climb her way up the ladder and currently presides over the company as the creative director. Simultaneously, she continues coaching and training the synchro team for upcoming competitions. In her personal life, Ila enjoys worldly travels and most recently took a trip to Kingston, Jamaica, where she enjoyed a relaxing time with a book under the tropical sun.

Katie Thordarson Williams and Vashti Lonsdale Continue Their Journeys with FSH

The Figure Skating in Harlem family has many notable ice coaches and other faculty members who continue to leave a significant imprint on the lives of the young skaters who move through their walls. Among them, Katie Thordarson Williams and Vashti Lonsdale particularly stand out due to the role they played in the last season with the Ice Show, Cape Town exchange program, and more. Between them, Vashti has had a longstanding partnership with FSH, serving as the former director circa 2020. Her most notable contribution to the program remains the Ice Show, the year-end spectacle that FSH puts out for their skaters’ families and community.

These shows continue to be a part of the organization’s identity even today while Vashti maintains her connection with FSH as a Creative Consultant. Alternatively, she continues to pursue her career as a Choreographer. Similarly, Katie also continues to stick by her students’ side at FSH as an Ice Coach. She often partners up with Ila Epperson to oversee the training of the synchro team. In her personal life, Katie also enjoys many gratifying connections. She’s close to her friends and family—including her parents, siblings, nieces, and nephews—and often celebrates their wins right with them. She and her husband, Nick, have been blissfully married for five years and are the parents of two lovely daughters, Isla and Willow. On Halloween of 2024, the family donned adorable costumes as the Addams Family, enjoying the festivities and each other’s company.

