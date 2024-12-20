MrBeast’s Crew: Where Are They Now?

It was back in early 2012 when James “Jimmy” Stephen Donaldson began posting on YouTube under the handle MrBeast6000, unaware it would soon lead to MrBeast becoming a brand in itself. In fact, he has since established Beast Reacts, MrBeast Gaming, MrBeast 2, and the philanthropy channel Beast Philanthropy, all the while also traveling the world, launching several businesses as well as non-profits, and creating a competition series, ‘Beast Games.’ However, he didn’t do it all alone — he has long hired his friends and fellow online creators to help him run everything smoothly, just for them to now be known as MrBeast’s Crew or Beast Gang.

Karl Jacobs Has Made Great Strides as an Entertainer

Although many deem Karl Jacobs to be a young creator, considering it wasn’t until 2017 that he began delving into the world of online content, the 26-year-old is far from that label. He kickstarted his career by simply streaming on Twitch as Roblox player GamerBoyKarl, but he soon evolved into a video editor and then managed to land a spot in MrBeast’s behind-the-scenes team. It was while he was there that Jimmy noticed his potential and brought him in front of the camera, which propelled him into such prominence across the online gaming industry, that he even got an opportunity to join Minecraft YouTuber Dream’s server, Dream SMP.

Karl has since taken complete advantage of every door that has opened for him, resulting in him spreading his wings as an overall creator, writer, and producer in the field of entertainment. After all, he is behind the Dream SMP anthology series ‘Tales from the SMP’ (which has been adapted into a comic book series), has been named Creative Ambassador for the shoe retailer Journeys, and has released an animated short called ‘Journeyed Home.’ As if that’s not enough, he has even given his voice to several characters in the game Once Upon a Jester, created Feastables’ Karl Gummies, serves as a co-host of the ‘Banter’ podcast, and has collaborated with countless brands as well as celebrities, all the while being in MrBeast’s Crew.

Nolan Hansen is Flourishing as a Beast Gang Member

While most people only know Nolan Hansen through his many appearances in MrBeast videos, he was once an independent YouTuber himself under the username TrendCrave. From what we can tell, he initially established his channel in 2015, posting a wide variety of Top 5 and Top 10 compilation videos that gradually helped him boast over 2.6 million subscribers. It was through this work that he eventually became acquainted with Jimmy, which subsequently resulted in them joining forces in terms of the latter inviting him to join his MrBeast team.

Nolan’s first feature on camera here was in the video titled I Spent $1,000,000 on Lottery Tickets, following which he unequivocally became a core member of MrBeast’s Crew/Beast Gang. Since then, he has not only gotten the opportunity to explore the world doing what he loves and undertake new experiences but also launch a brand new gaming channel in his own name. Whether it be learning to fly a plane, collaborating with different brands, attending globally renowned events, meeting all kinds of celebrities, or hosting gaming challenges on his channel, he has done it all.

Chandler Hallow Maintains a Sense of Belief and Balance in His Life

It was reportedly back when Chandler Hallow was relatively young that he first came across Jimmy Donaldson as his janitor, only for the duo to then suddenly develop a very close friendship. Therefore, by the time 2017 rolled around, the latter felt more than comfortable inviting the JS Rose High School graduate and Chowan University student-basketball athlete to be a part of his videos. He actually made his debut in We Are Better Than Dude Perfect, yet it wasn’t until a year later (in 2018) that he essentially became a constant in MrBeast’s videos as a full member of his Crew.

It’s imperative to note that this Florida-born, North Carolina-raised online creator wasn’t very prominent in Jimmy’s videos in 2021 for unknown reasons, but he has since returned as a regular. In fact, Chandler has even actively participated in many of the challenges videos himself, all the while remaining true to who he is as a devout Christian, a kind human, as well as a believer in karma. We should also mention that despite him being deemed the most childish and the most eccentric in the group, he is happily married — he tied the knot with the love of his life, Cara Hallow, in July 2022.

Tareq Salameh is a Cameraman Turned Contributor and Collaborator

Since Tareq Salameh was born in 1994 in Saudi Arabia to a Palestinian-Jordanian Muslim family before later relocating to North Carolina for a better life, he is the oldest in the Beast Gang (active). According to reports, it was in the mid-2010s when this South Central High School graduate turned aspiring comedian and local hospital worker first met Jimmy at one of his stand-up shows, just for the latter to be utterly impressed by what he brought to the table. Therefore, he was immediately offered a place in the YouTuber’s team, yet he declined because not only did he wish to pursue his own path, but he was also sure his parents might disapprove.

Nevertheless, around a year later, Tareq reportedly decided to spread his wings as a cameraman and got in touch with Jimmy about it while also as king if he could convince his parents too. So, in 2017-2018, he became the primary person for almost every MrBeast or brand-related shoot before finding himself in front of the lens doing little cameos to showcase his comedic skills as well. He then evolved into a participant in different challenges, only for 2023 to be the year when he fully transformed into an on-camera member, resulting in him getting to experience the whole world on a different level altogether. We should mention that he is a philanthropist in his own right, donating and speaking up against wars in Gaza and Palestine.

Kirklin “Mack” Hopkins Shines as an Editor and Gamer

It was reportedly back in 2012 when a tween North Carolina native named Kirklin “Mack” Hopkins launched his own YouTube channel, unaware it would inadvertently lead him down a prosperous path. He had reportedly developed an intense passion for cinematography, editing, and video production at an early age, which is what led him to dabble in the same during his high school years too. Little did the 2000-born Providence High School, as well as the University of North Carolina School of the Arts alum, know he would catch the eye of some professionals by the time 2019 rolled around.

It was actually comic vlogger Eric Decker (better known as Airrack) who hired Mack in 2019 as an editor, inspiring the latter to then spread his wings and build a social network on his own. Neither of them could have ever imagined this would lead to the editor participating in MrBeast challenge videos from 2021 onwards, only for his popularity there to open more doors for him. He thus gradually became a member of MrBeast Crew, driving him to leave his position as an Airrack editor in 2023 to further embrace new possibilities in the same field as well as in storytelling. Mack hasn’t really been active on his personal YouTube channel since his debut post in 2023, yet he has evolved into a collaborator as well as the Lead Editor, Co-Host, and Co-creator of ‘Beast Games.’

Ava Tyson Has Not Been a Part of MrBeast Crew Since July 2024

Although one of the original members of Jimmy’s on-camera team once his channels started taking off thanks to them being old friends, Ava is no longer a part of his brand in any capacity. That’s because the 30-year-old was fired in July 2024 following allegations that she had sent inappropriate messages to a minor (a 13-year-old) when she was 20 – prior to her transformation. Since then, an investigation has reportedly concluded that any claims of this former MrBeast contributor and former primary host of Beast Reacts are “without basis,” yet she remains fired.

From what we can tell, Ava (born as Chris Tyson and previously known as Kris) has not been active online since the accusations against her, but she did already apologize for her “past actions.” In a statement, she stated that her behavior never “extended beyond bad edgy jokes” to explicitly deny ever grooming anyone, following which even her alleged victim came forward to defend her. Nevertheless, Ava is not an active public personality as of writing (not even on her personal YouTube channels, making us believe she is simply taking time off to process everything that transpired. After all, a mere year prior to the controversy, she had come out as transgender as well as revealed that her marriage with Katherine “Katie” Tyson had sadly ended after 4 years in 2022.

Garrett Ronalds is a New York-based Content Creator Today

While it’s true that Garrett Ronalds Niconienko was also among Jimmy’s first collaborators owing to their bond beyond the world of YouTube, he chose to part ways with the MrBeast Crew in 2020. He did leave an incredible legacy behind, though, especially considering his contribution to videos like Amazing Beast Race, Egg Olympics, I Went Back To 1st Grade For A Day, and Last To Leave Slime Pit. Thus, it is no surprise that when he did leave the brand, he reportedly left on amicable terms to help Jimmy’s brother Charles “CJ” Donaldson (once MrBro) produce his own independent videos.

According to records, Garrett continued supporting his former Crew in doing social media for a while, but he soon decided to leave everything behind so as to relocate to New York for good. Since then, it appears as if he has evolved into a full-fledged gaming streamer, specializing in Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends, and he even proves his mettle via various tournaments. As for his personal life, it seems like he is currently making the most of his youth by putting efforts into aspects he genuinely cares about – sports, quality time with loved ones, and his girlfriend, Alexandra Dornn.

Jake “The Viking” Franklin Has Been a Jack of Many Trades Since 2020

Despite the fact Jake Franklin is over 6 years older than Jimmy, they formed a close bond stemming from their mutual love for entertainment, soon driving the latter to invite him to MrBeast. Little did either of them know the channel would end up becoming the brand it did, even causing the Dutch-born American to earn the nickname “The Viking” because of his hair and physique. He was primarily a blogger during his time with the Crew, yet he never hesitated to participate in different challenges to showcase his prowess or be a part of grand philanthropic endeavors.

However, despite his success, Jake announced on April 6, 2020, that he left MrBeast because his hectic schedule did not allow him to have any time for himself before adding there was “no bad blood.” Yet, on July 27, 2024, he posted on X that he had actually been fired. Since then, The Viking has made the most of his character and reputation, resulting in him being a part of the e-sports organization Misfits Gaming for a few years while also dabbling in boxing. Nevertheless, it appears as if the 32-year-old cat dad has shifted gears to now serve as a professional streamer, amateur photographer, vibrant touring content creator, passionate drummer, and a devoted tech specialist.

Jake Weddle is an Independent Comic, YouTuber, and Writer

While it’s unclear precisely when Jake Weddle first met Jimmy as MrBeast, his debut in front of the cameras was in the 2019 challenge video titled Amazing Beast Race alongside several others. We specify on camera because, as per the East Carolina University Theater and Media Studies (2015-2019) graduate’s own account, he was a writer as well as a director for the brand. However, following a year of significant experience, he decided to part ways with them as he had lost all his affection for the job and wanted to resume his prior passion for stand-up comedy.

Jake did return to the channel a couple of times over the years to participate in different challenges, yet in 2024, he made a video alleging he had faced misconduct while working at MrBeast. What’s imperative to note is that he has seemingly had no association with them over the last few years as he has relocated to New York and spread his wings as a content creator and writer. Apart from having his own YouTube channel, he is even a Freelance Writer at ZHC Corporation as well as the Creative Resident at VaynerMedia, all the while rising as a stand-up comedian. Thanks to his 11 years of experience on the stage and 5 years of experience in content creation, he actually specializes in both long-form and short-form projects across all possible platforms. We should also mention his new comedy special is now available on his channel.

Tyler Conklin is Still a Part of MrBeast, Just Not as a Crew Member

Considering the fact Tyler Conklin’s initial appearance on MrBeast was in 2016 in a video titled Beast Goes Camping (Didn’t Go Wrong) (Didn’t Go Sexual), he is extremely popular among fans. Therefore, of course, when he suddenly disappeared following the December 2020 video titled I Opened A Restaurant That Pays You To Eat At It, it worried everyone and raised significant questions. After all, the Illinois native was actually “fired” in it, resulting in Jimmy coming forward to clarify it was a joke and that the former is still very much a part of the team, just more behind the scenes.

Tyler has since made brief appearances in a few videos, yet his primary role in the organization is now as Jimmy’s right-hand man, a director, as well as a manager of his own smaller team. In fact, this 26-year-old has actually honed his skills and proved his mettle to such an extent over the past few years that he was actually given the responsibility of directing the entirety of Prime Video’s ‘Beast Games.’ In other words, this Creative Director has been significant in MrBeast’s unequivocal growth and success since 2020 because he is the one essentially bringing Jimmy’s visions to life.

It’s imperative to note that there are several other talented individuals like Tyler who have made appearances in videos, only to then never be seen on camera again are actually still at MrBeast. Like this right-hand man, they are now just passionately devoted to their dream jobs behind the scenes — this includes Ethan Schriver. The others, well, they weren’t a part of the Crew, and like in any business, they have either moved forward on their own or been fired for one reason or another.

