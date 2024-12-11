MrBeast’s Beast Games Renewed For Season 2 at Prime Video

‘Beast Games’ is set for a swashbuckling continuation on Prime Video! The Cinemaholic has learned that Amazon has renewed the game show for a second season. Although Season 1 is set to premiere on December 19, 2024, the reality competition series has been given the green light for further installments. Currently, applications are open for next season’s 1,000 contestants.

The nature of the challenges faced by the participants remains under wraps. However, each member has the chance to win $5 million if they come out victorious, which is the largest pot prize assembled for a reality series. The show’s big draw inevitably is its host and co-creator, Jimmy Donaldson, AKA MrBeast, the YouTube sensation. Alongside Tyler Conklin, Sean Klitzner, and Mack Hopkins, the four creative forces formed the basic premise for the reality series, hoping to challenge the records set by the British reality show ‘Squid Games: The Challenge,‘ which is based on the South Korean thriller series ‘Squid Games.‘ With 1,000 competitors filling its ranks and $5 million up for grabs, ‘Beast Games’ seeks to be bigger, bolder, and better.

Intriguingly, Donaldson recreated a version of ‘Squid Games’ on his YouTube channel in 2021. The video’s release also coincided with Netflix’s release of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge.’ The British reality series features 456 players competing for prize money of $4.56 million, a pot that Donaldson seeks to best through his game show. He has particularly gained recognition for continually pushing the limits of mainstream entertainment and creating engaging content for all ages.

The YouTuber boasts a catalog of videos on his platform that pivot off of various game show-type scenarios and a lavish monetary prize as a reward for the participants. Therefore, his off-stream popularity, which is already substantial worldwide, is certain to be bolstered by the release of ‘Beast Games’ on Amazon’s streaming platform.

Filming for the first round of the game show took place between July 18 and July 22, 2024, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. 2,000 contestants attended the event, with 1,000 progressing to the second round, which was recorded at the Downsview Park Studios in Toronto, Ontario, in August 2024. Las Vegas has hosted the production of reality shows like the Gordon Ramsay-starrer ‘Hell’s Kitchen,‘ and NBC’s ‘The Apprentice.’ Other game shows filmed in Toronto, Ontario, include ‘Wipeout Canada,’ ‘Kenny vs. Spenny,’ and ‘The Amazing Race Canada.’

