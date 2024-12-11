The Summit Renewed For Season 2 at CBS

Adventure enthusiasts can rejoice at the return of a beloved game show! The Cinemaholic has learned that CBS has renewed the reality series ‘The Summit’ for its second season. Auditions for the upcoming installment are currently underway, with the production department seeking adventurous, daring, and resilient individuals who can deal with various physical and mental challenges.

The first season concluded on a satisfactory note, albeit not without its twists and turns. The three final contestants, Nick Morgan, Punkin Jackson, and Therron Pittman, ended up scaling the summit of Mount Head and finishing their harrowing journey. The last round introduced a series of dilemmas as each participant was forced to make difficult choices, ultimately culminating in them carrying $250,000 to the finish line. The pot of $750,000 seemed to be split evenly until a final twist entered the equation — a voting system to determine who should win an additional $250,000 with the eliminated contestants as the voters.

The poll system integrated an interesting dynamic into the game show, allowing the finalists to be judged on the merits of their actions. Ultimately, the results came out as Therron 2, Punkin 5, and Nick 6. Therefore, Morgan came out as the biggest winner, even though there was an element of luck and social leverage as part of the whole outcome, which undeniably added to the viewers’ excitement.

The voting system and the additional prize also marked a slight but meaningful change from the Australian source show, which was more straightforward when it came to rules. As the sophomore installment is awaited, it will be interesting to find out how the challenges presented to the participants will evolve. Furthermore, considering his role in the first season, Manu Bennett will likely return as the lovable but demanding host.

Although some minor changes may be afoot, the sophomore installment is likely to be filmed in the Southern Alps mountain range of New Zealand in a similar fashion to its first season. The scenic locale not only offers stunning views but also adds to the danger and edge needed in an adventure game show. The Australian version of the show was also filmed in the Southern Alps region. Other game shows shot in New Zealand include Vinnie Jones’s ‘Tracked’ and ‘Treasure Island.’

