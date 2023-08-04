Harley Quinn Season 4 Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained

Developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey, Max’s ‘Harley Quinn’ revolves around one of the most interesting characters in all of comic books and associated projects. She was created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm for ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ and became so popular that she eventually debuted in other mediums. As a show, ‘Harley Quinn’ tells the story of Harley’s gradual transition from a villainous sidekick to a hero. In season 4 episode 4, ‘The First Person to Come Back From a Business Conference Without Chlamydia,’ Ivy travels to the moon to attend MalCon hosted by Lex while Harley and the Bat family deal with their financial woes. Here is everything you might want to know about the ending of ‘Harley Quinn’ season 4 episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Harley Quinn Season 4 Episode 4 Recap

The episode begins with Nora driving Ivy to the launchpad, where she can take a rocket to the moon. The rocket looks distinctively like a phallus, even more so than the regular ones and a man’s voice insists it has been made so strictly for scientific purposes. Arriving on the moon, Ivy finds the place bustling with villainous activities. She goes to meet Lex, her new boss, who is a garden-variety frontier science billionaire dialed up to eleven. He proudly declares to a certain Clark Kent that everything about him is artificial — from his chiseled jaws to his calf muscles. Ivy arrives at the MalCon with big aspirations but soon discovers that she doesn’t have anything else to do there except introduce Lex for his keynote speech. Lex gushes over her villainous success of replacing male trees in Gotham with female ones but completely disregards it when she tries to point out that she was the one who was behind it.

Meanwhile, back in Gotham, Two-Face and his lackeys have kidnapped the Joker, the mayor, prompting Harley and the Bat family to come and rescue their former adversary. During the fight, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Robin suddenly discover that all their gears are missing and struggle to handle even ordinary criminals, but Harley is there, and she saves the day. Later, Talia arrives and effectively strips the Wayne Manor of everything that made it the secret base for the Bat family, citing cost-cutting as her reason, though she still uses a rocket to travel to the moon.

Nightwing, Batgirl, and Robin discover they are extremely poor at hand-to-hand combat and need their gears. Harley tries to convince Nightwing to sell the pictures of his backside online, but he refuses. Eventually, Batgirl comes up with a plan to turn the manor into an Airbnb. However, their Scandinavian guests turn out to be addicts who try to rob them. Although the guests initially manage to subdue the Bat family, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Robin make use of the training they have been receiving from Harley and defeat the Scandinavians.

Back on the moon, Talia arrives, and Lex is shocked to discover that she and Ivy know each other. On Talia’s suggestion, Ivy begins networking behind Lex’s back and establishes a connection with Steppenwolf, the very individual Lex was trying to impress. While Lex has proxy-sex with Talia (in which he is represented by a man wearing a red cape), Ivy gives speeches at all the panels, and as a result, shows up at the main event with a sore throat. When Lex reveals the Ozone ray that he has developed to save the Earth so the villains can destroy it, Ivy has become so popular that people think that she is the one who created it. This only aggravates Lex, and he destroys the base in a temper tantrum. Superman is of little help because Lex has lined the place with Kryptonite. As people die all around, including someone who looks distinctively like Elon Musk, Ivy leaves with Steppenwolf.

Harley Quinn Season 4 Episode 4: Is the Joker Turning Evil Again?

In this episode, the inevitable happens, and the Joker becomes a villain again. He grows wistful after learning about MalCon and remarks that he was the previous year’s keynote speaker. Harley knows him well, and when she comes to rescue him from Two-Face, she asks him to stop projecting his issues on her after he tries to compliment her on how she swings her baseball bat. Toward the end of the episode, the Joker kills a landscape planner, who visited him earlier and reminded him how insufferably boring his life has gotten, and starts laughing manically, demonstrating that the old Joker is back.

Why is Harley Stealing from the Bat Family?

The money Harley makes from selling things belonging to the now-popular Ivy online is used to reinstall the security system at Wayne Manor. But the Bat family misses Harley destroying Nightwing’s air fryer. The scene reveals Harley as the thief, but it also notes that she might be under someone else’s control. Only two people are capable of such a feat in her close circle, and Ivy is most likely not responsible for this. That laves Doctor Psycho, the former member of Harley’s group.

