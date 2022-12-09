Are Harry and Francesca From Too Hot to Handle Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle‘ is an exciting dating reality show that tasks a group of singles with practicing abstinence from any physical intimacy or sexual gratification while living together in a luxurious villa. The singles participating are known for preferring casual relationships, and the show aims to help them develop a deeper bond outside of sexual temptations. The addition of a sizable monetary prize, which is decreased each time a participant breaches a rule, heightens the excitement.

If there is one thing that people remember from the first season, it is the intense romance between Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey. They were Season 1’s most hip and happening couple and cost the contestants a major slice of the overall prize money before managing to win some back. Harry’s marriage proposal to Francesca in the reunion special, even if it involves a Ring Pop candy, is another high point of season 1. So, are the sauciest couple from Season 1 still together? Well, here we have everything that will answer your question!

Harry and Francesca’s Too Hot to Handle Journey

The pair met the show’s debut season in the spring of 2019 and instantly clicked, and their steamy connection was hard to miss. As time went on, Harry and Francesca gained popularity. Harry is renowned for his humorous catchphrases, making him an appealing ladies’ man. Chloe tried to approach Harry initially, but it seemed like he was only interested in Francesca. Their kiss resulted in the first $3,000 of the group’s award money being deducted.

Harry lied to everyone, blaming Francesca for starting the legendary kiss, which led to Harry and Francesca’s first on-screen conflict. Despite these little conflicts, the two found it difficult to resist one another. They completed their time on the show as a couple as the first season drew to a close and even looked keen to carry on their relationship in real life. So, how are things between Harry and Francesca now?

Are Harry and Francesca Still Together?

Harry visited Francesca in Vancouver after filming season 1 of the reality series while she traveled to Australia to be with him. They reportedly split up in the summer of 2019 as it appeared that their brief relationship could not endure the reality of distance. After a few quick months, Harry contacted Francesca early in 2020. This brought up old emotions, and they reconciled. In the reunion special, he even got down on one knee and asked her to marry him (with a ring pop), to which Francesca readily agreed. The duo grew closer once the Australian hottie relocated to Los Angeles, but this reunion was short-lived.

In June 2020, Francesca announced their split on social media and released a heartbreaking video on Youtube. Even though she and Harry appeared to be serious about getting married, the latter broke up with her because he did not want a long-distance relationship. The travel limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t have made things any simpler. Additionally, Harry had posted a video detailing his perspective on the split and recalling how their relationship was always erratic.

But things took a terrible turn when Harry claimed that Francesca’s reaction to their separation hurt his family, friends, and brand. The Australian reality TV star also thought of suing Francesca. The two remained apart until May 2021, when their vacation to Mexico sparked reports of their reunification. They were also sighted together celebrating Harry’s 24th birthday. Francesca revealed their patch-up on ‘The Domenick Nati Show,’ saying, “We were getting back together. We were getting to know each other slowly. And then, he was just being extremely disrespectful to me online.”

Harry also addressed the speculations in a conversation with Us Weekly. He said, “We tried to give it another go, but [there was] just clear miscommunication on lot fronts.” In July 2021, Harry opened up about their relationship status on E! News. He said, “We’ll never be together again.” He added, “it was a ‘very toxic relationship’, and it was time for it to come to an end for good.” Though they are “two very different individuals,” the former THTH participant stated he will always be there for Francesca if she ever needs anything and that it is time for them to move on.

While Harry is making it quite apparent that he is breaking up with Francesca permanently, fans probably hope they will eventually cross paths again. Maybe they need some time apart to understand that they are destined to be together. From what we can tell, both of them have put their prior relationship behind them and are now concentrating on creating their futures. While Harry is trying his luck with online dating sites and focusing on his podcast, ‘Tap In w/ Harry Jowsey,’ Francesca is gaining more popularity as a social media influencer and has also launched her brand of biodegradable swimwear called Farago The Lable.

Read More: Are Nathan and Holly from Too Hot to Handle Still Together?