Harry Turner: Where is Wildcat Rescuer Today?

With the ever-increasing changes to bio-diversity as we know it, some have made it their life’s mission to help as many living beings as possible and provide them a chance at a natural life. Amazon Prime’s ‘Wildcat’ documents a similar journey made by members of Hoja Nueva as they try to go through possibly the first-ever ocelot/wildcat reintroduction procedure. One of the most crucial people during this operation was none other than Harry Turner. Though he had his fair share of mental trauma, the conservationist dedicated everything he had to be a surrogate to Khan and Keanu. Naturally, people are eager to learn just what he is up to these days, and we are here to answer the same!

Who is Harry Turner?

Born in England, Harry Turner is the eldest son of Colette Turner and Mark Turner. He also has a brother named Jayden Turner, who is 13 younger than him. Growing up, Harry strived to be a good role model for his younger brother. After finishing schooling, Harry decided to enlist in the army in 2014 rather than go to college. His parents were supportive of his decision but were surprised by his long-term positioning in Afghanistan.

However, after several months in the Asian country, Harry was discharged from the British army and was diagnosed with “recurrent depression and PTSD.” Struggling with the horrors he had seen in Afghanistan, Harry became unsure of what he wanted to do in life. Soon, he met Samantha Zwicker, a wildlife conservationist who worked deep in the Peruvian rainforest. The latter realized that there was much more to Harry than what other people saw and decided to give him a chance to work with her.

When the team got the call for their first rescue ocelot, Khan, Harry became a natural parental figure to the feline creature. However, when he was just 11 months old, Khan was hurt by a hunter’s trap, leading to his demise. Devastated by the loss, Harry became closed off to the world until Samantha was informed about another ocelot rescue a year after Khan had passed away.

The new feline, Keanu, brought a fresh ray of hope into Harry’s life. For the next eighteen months, he mostly stayed deep into the Peruvian Amazon rainforest and helped Keanu. Following the completion of the program, Harry left Hoja Nueva after a disagreement between himself and Samantha over his deteriorating mental health and the latter’s concerns regarding the same.

Where is Harry Turney Now?

As of writing, Harry Turner is still working a wildlife conversationalist. After his time with Keanu, Harry stayed in the United Kingdom with his family for eight months before heading to Ecuador as a volunteer for a reptile and amphibian conservation program. Presently, Harry is affiliated with Emerald Arch, a US-based non-profit dedicated to safeguarding the Amazon rainforest and its biodiversity. The organization was formed in 2022 in hopes of educating future generations about the importance of biodiversity.

Additionally, Harry has his own brand name, ReinKHANated, which is an homage to his first-ever rescue ocelot, Khan. Through this, he works as a conservationist, a photographer, an educator, and a public speaker. Given his own struggles with mental health, the ‘Wildcat’ star also likes to talk about the same with others in hopes of helping them. “Some men might be ashamed to feel vulnerable and seek help. I encourage them to seek a support system that feels right for them,” he shared with People. “For me, being in nature has been the best mental-health support. Eventually, I hope to help veterans with mental health issues, possibly by bringing them into the jungle so they can feel what I felt.”

Fans will be delighted to know that Harry is in a loving relationship with Lexie Gray, another conservationist from Seattle, Washington. In fact, the couple got engaged in June 2022 and celebrated their second anniversary in November 2022. The two seem to adore animals, and Harry is often eager to show off his dog, Mika, to the world. He also seems to spend a significant amount of time with his family.

The recent release of the Amazon Prime documentary has left Harry pretty excited. The English veteran is excited to share his journey with Khan and Keanu and has been eagerly promoting the movie. He often wonders where Keanu might be and is hopeful that the ocelot is doing well in the wild. “It would be almost impossible to know where he is now because he doesn’t wear a tracking collar,” he explained. “I’m hoping that he has moved on to a different territory and has created his own ocelot family.”

