Heartland: Is Misty Jones Based on a Real Country Star??

Netflix’s ‘Heartland’ follows the story of Misty Jones, a reclusive country music singer who is brought out of retirement to solve the mystery of her missing niece, Charlie Heart. She has been living in self-imposed exile for about two decades, but the urgency of finding Charlie forces her to return to Nashville and the industry she’d left behind long ago. Her investigation uncovers the dark side of the country music scene, raising pertinent questions. Misty’s grounded portrayal and relevant issues in the music industry present a realistic picture for the audience. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Misty Jones Celebrates the Many Facets of Being a Woman

‘Heartland’ is a fictional story that follows the journey of a fictional country music star. It is written and directed by Shana Feste, who created the character Misty Jones to explore the world from the perspective of a complex woman. Explaining her inspiration for Jessica Chastain’s role, she said, “I’ve always been drawn to women who don’t behave correctly. I just want women to have the freedom to behave in this contradictory, destructive, funny, selfish way and be given the same freedom that male characters are given.” Another thing that Feste focused on was writing about women “who get shit done.” She said that this desire to bring messy but relentless women to life was inspired in part by her own journey as a mother.

She also called the women around her a source of great inspiration to write strong female characters who don’t necessarily fit the norm. One of the major influences for the writer was noir films, and she wrote Misty’s character with the likes of Humphrey Bogart in mind. She presented an acute contrast by exploring this noir setting in the heart of the country music scene in Nashville. To lend the character greater authenticity, she reached out to several artists and drew on their experiences. Feste also noted that the conversation, in the context of figures like Diddy, Jeffrey Epstein, and Harvey Weinstein, served as a topical call for the story and its characters. When it came to casting for Misty’s role, the writer-director only had Jessica Chastain in mind.

She wanted someone who could portray the character’s depth while also being able to sing, since music is such an important part of the film. The ‘George and Tammy’ actress brought all that and more, adding a sensibility to the role that expanded its depth. Chastain also loved getting into the skin of this multi-faceted character. “There’s something so exciting about being honest. Misty doesn’t really have social conventions or understand them or social graces. There’s something really exciting and freeing about playing something like that,” the actress said. Thus, through Feste and Chastain’s collaboration, Misty developed into a complex, intriguing protagonist who feels more real because of how realistically messy, headstrong, and flawed she is.

Read More: Heartland Ending Explained: Is Charlie Found? Does She Live or Die?