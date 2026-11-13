Where Was Netflix’s Heartland Filmed? All Shooting Locations

In Netflix’s ‘Heartland,’ Jessica Chastain stars as Misty Jones, a former country music legend and megastar who has been leading a reclusive life after her retirement. When her niece, an up-and-coming country musician herself, vanishes into thin air in Nashville, Misty is forced out of her seclusion and returns to Nashville to take matters into her own hands and search for her missing niece. During the investigation, the former country star not only navigates the dangerous underbelly of Nashville, but also comes face-to-face with her own dark past.

As Misty gets closer to uncovering the truth, she ends up exposing the city’s long-buried secrets. Written and directed by Shana Feste, the crime thriller movie is set in Nashville, Tennessee, which serves as an additional character driving the story forward through its mysterious presence.

Heartland Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Heartland’ was conducted in Georgia and Tennessee, specifically in Atlanta and Nashville. Principal photography for the Jessica Chastain starrer commenced in late September 2025 under the working title ‘HTLD’ and went on for more than two months before wrapping up by the first week of December of the same year. By utilizing the vast and versatile landscapes of Georgia and Tennessee, the makers brought the narrative to life through a multitude of settings.

Atlanta, Georgia

Although ‘Heartland’ is set primarily in Nashville, Tennessee, a significant chunk was lensed in the sprawling city of Atlanta, the capital of Georgia. The mid-size concert hall, the Tabernacle, was transformed into a film set to depict a performance scene involving Misty Jones’ talented niece. Located at 152 Luckie Street Northwest in Atlanta, it was a former church that was turned into a music venue for the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. From what we can tell, key indoor portions were also taped at the Fox Theatre, situated at 660 Peachtree Street Northeast.

The cast and crew members reportedly utilized the studio space and amenities at Shadowbox Studios at 1415 Constitution Road Southeast in Atlanta. Previously known as Blackhall Studios, the film studio was established in 2017 and is home to nine fully soundproofed and air-conditioned premium soundstages, over 65,000 square feet of production-friendly office space, and more than 140,000 square feet of support space. Apart from ‘Heartland,’ Atlanta has served as a prominent production location for multiple movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘By Any Means,’ ‘Hunting Season,’ ‘I Love Boosters,’ ‘Baby Driver,’ ‘Girl in the Basement,’ ‘The Good Daughter,’ ‘Scream: The TV Series,’ ‘Line of Fire,’ and ‘The Haunting of Hill House.’

Nashville, Tennessee

To ground the narrative in reality, the filming unit of ‘Heartland’ also taped many pivotal sequences on location in Nashville, Tennessee. In particular, Jessica Chastain and the rest of the cast and crew members were spotted recording various key portions in and around Layla’s Honky Tonk at 418 Broadway, which doubled as a bar called Roy’s. More night sequences were shot at another nearby live music bar — The Stage on Broadway at 412 Broadway in Nashville. A musical performance scene was also reportedly filmed inside The Bluebird Cafe at 4104 Hillsboro Pike.

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