Does Jessica Chastain Sing in Heartland?

In Netflix’s ‘Heartland,’ Jessica Chastain plays the role of Misty Jones, a former country singer who walked away from stardom to live an isolated life. However, about two decades later, her past comes calling when her niece, Charlie, goes missing. As Misty tries to find the young singer, she returns to the darker underbelly of the country music scene. At the same time, music remains a major part of the story, with Misty and Charlie singing several songs alongside other characters in the movie. What makes things even more impactful is the fact that Chastain, like other actors, sings her own songs in ‘Heartland.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.

Jessica Chastain Displays Her Singing Chops in Heartland

Being a film about country music stars, there was no way ‘Heartland’ could function without having actual country songs. For writer-director Shana Feste, the idea had always been to have the actors sing their own songs for authenticity. “When I’m watching movies that feature performing artists, and there’s so much hype, and they’re playing this celebrated musical performer, and then they come on, and we hear them sing and we’re like, have they been re-voiced? It’s just kind of mediocre? You just kind of lose your authenticity. You lose the ownership of the movie,” she explained.

This is why she wanted actors who could play out the emotional scenes, but also take on the equally challenging task of singing their own songs. Having been a fan of Jessica Chastain for a long time and having heard her sing in projects like ‘George and Tammy,’ Feste didn’t have to think twice about inviting her to play the protagonist. Meanwhile, music supervisor Randall Poster created original songs for the film, including the titular duet that says a lot through its melodies. For Chastain, singing country music was a return to a familiar place.

The Academy Award-winning actor had studied country music in depth during her preparation for the role of Tammy Wynette. Because the show had been years in the making, the actress had the chance to delve as deep into her research as possible. From listening to all the songs to reading about them and books about country music, Chastain was prepared to portray the iconic country singer. Little did she know that this prep would come in handy while playing a fictional character. Apart from the music and singing, the prep also informed her performance, helping her understand Misty’s revulsion toward fame and why she runs so far from it.

She also loved performing songs in ‘Heartland,’ particularly the titular song, which she called one of her favorite things about the movie. To authentically showcase Misty’s talent as a country music icon, Chastain practiced the songs on her own. She studied them from every angle, becoming so familiar that they would feel like having come directly from Misty. Even while filming for the movie, she continued her practice, refusing to let any song come across as something unworthy of country music.

Read More: Heartland: Is Misty Jones Based on a Real Country Star?