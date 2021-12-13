HGTV’s Albie Mushaney: Everything We Know

Albie Mushaney, also known as Big Bad Santa, surely dons many different hats- he is a realtor, professional bodybuilder, and an impeccable Santa impersonator. He is best known as the host of the popular HGTV reality TV series ‘You’ll Be Home For Christmas’ and ‘House Hunters Ho Ho Home’. The show documents Albie helping those who are buying a house for the first time, to get their dream home in time for the holiday season. With help from Mrs. Claus and his team of “Swelves”, the Big Bad Santa also adds his special festive touch to the new houses like a fully decorated Christmas tree with presents and holiday decorations.

Albie’s gentle giant demeanor and jolly behavior, as well as his and his team’s ability to magically transform people’s new homes into Christmas wonderlands in time for the holidays, has made him a favorite among viewers. They are curious to know the real man behind the Santa suit and the massive frame. Here is everything we know about him!

Albie Mushaney’s Early Life and Background

Born and raised in Salem, Oregon, 48-year-old Albie Mushaney was the strongest high school student in the state, during his senior year in McKay High School. After going through a problematic phase on the home front, he turned his focus on fitness. Albie became a known face participating in several powerlifting competitions in the ‘90s. In 1999, he won the Oregon State Championship after transitioning to strongman contests. However, the birth of his daughter caused him to take a fifteen-year hiatus from professional bodybuilding, as he chose to devote his time to raising his growing family than for training and competitions.

This caused severe weight gain for Albie, and by the time his youngest son was born in December 2014, he was weighing 400 pounds. That was a huge wake-up call for Albie, as then he was being dependent on his children even for basic things like putting on his shoes and socks. Looking at his newborn son made him think that he had to be in shape by the time he turned 60 and his son graduated. His naturally full and white beard made him add a unique touch to his persona, as he decided to become the world’s strongest Santa. He began documenting his fitness journey on his Facebook page and started rigorous training for competitions.

Albie Mushaney’s Professional Endeavours

After competing in Strongman events since 2015, Albie began participating in the world championships in 2017. Unfortunately, due to a severe knee injury, he got disqualified from the event in 2019. Though disheartened, he chose not to give up and kept up his positive attitude and Santa’s personality to entertain his little fans. For a long while, Albie has been appearing as Santa in holiday parties for his high school friend Tony Blosser’s Dallas company Steele’s Farmer’s Insurance. He began it for free, purely as an opportunity to bring a smile to the faces of children from low-income families. In his first year at the championship, Albie cheered up adult athletes in his Santa getup by getting clicked with them, despite not making it to the finals himself.

Albie’s optimistic nature and encouragement from his fans made him overcome the failure of the 2019 championship, and the Big Bad Santa made a commendable comeback in the 2020 World Championships. He is currently ranked as the 18th strongest man older than 40 in the world, thus becoming an inspiration to many. Till 2020, Albie was working as a prison guard at the state prison. However, he quit and became a real estate agent after he and his wife enjoyed setting up their new house, and he decided that it was something he wanted to do professionally.

He felt that it was more rewarding to give to people than to work at the prison, and thus he helped various clients in Oregon to acquire homes. Albie’s TV journey began when Disney contacted him in 2019 for a live-audience program called ‘Amazing Feats Of Christmas.’ Due to the pandemic, the show didn’t materialize, but the producers contacted him again in 2020 for HGTV’s ‘You’ll Be Home For Christmas,’ as he was then dabbling in real estate. Since the show landed on December 18, 2020, Albie rose to fame due to his sense of humor and talent.

Albie Mushaney’s Wife and Children

The Big Bad Santa found his Mrs. Claus in Jesse, his wife of many years. T Before meeting Jesse, Albie had undergone a messy divorce in the ’90s that had left him homeless. Things became better when he met his better half Jesse, and she supported him through all his ups and downs.

The couple shares a lovable bond and has five children including a daughter Hope, and four sons Zeke, Jack, Magnum, and Mcgregor Thor. They lead a humble lifestyle and are a happy family along with their kids and four cute dogs. Albie is a hands-on father and often shares sweet videos and snaps with his children on social media.

Albie and Jesse appear together on the show as the adorable Big Bad Santa and Mrs. Claus and also attend several Christmas charity events. They also run an organization called “Operation Big Bad Santa,” which helps raise funds to buy Christmas presents for children of wounded war vets. He thoroughly enjoys what he does, and loves that his passion actually pays him.

