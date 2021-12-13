Where is HGTV’s House Hunters Ho Ho Home Filmed?

HGTV’s ‘House Hunters Ho Ho Home’ is a reality television show that stars Albie Mushaney, the well-known Santa impersonator and real estate agent. The series follows the world-famous strongman as he helps his clients find their dream home for the holidays. Once they make their minds, Albie and his team turn the properties into ultimate winter wonderlands with his customers’ preferences in his mind. The beautiful houses featured on the show are all located in middle-class neighborhoods.

The Christmas decorations in the show must have given viewers a feel of the festival season, and they may begin to wonder where exactly the series is shot. In case you find yourself wondering the same, then we have got you covered.

House Hunters Ho Ho Home Filming Locations

The HGTV reality television show is apparently filmed entirely in Oregon. Located in the Pacific Northwest region of the western United States, it is famous for its mesmerizing natural locales, quirky contemporary traditions, and wild west past.

Oregon was founded in 1859, and over the centuries, it has evolved to become a prosperous region with a diverse economy- which is primarily dominated by hydroelectric power, agriculture, fishing, and technology. Curious to learn more about the show’s production? Allow us to be your guide.

Oregon

The principal photography is mainly done in several locations in Oregon, Albie Mushaney’s home state, where he has spent almost his entire life. The real estate agent and Santa impersonator was born in the capital city of Salem, located in Marion County. Therefore, it’s likely that the filming is done in and around the area. The geographically diverse state has dense evergreen and mixed forests, volcanoes, semi-arid shrublands, high deserts, and other natural marvels that one can’t get enough of.

The varied terrain and the diversity of scenic locations make Oregon an ideal filming location. Therefore, it is not surprising that the region has always been a sought-after filming location. Television shows like ‘Bates Motel,’ ‘Portlandia,’ ‘Grimm,’ and ‘Leverage’ are all shot in the Beaver State.

Its proximity to Hollywood has also helped the region gain a lot of popularity among the filmmakers and has led to the shooting of movies like ‘Free Willy,’ ‘The General,’ ‘The Goonies,’ ‘Animal House,’ ‘Stand By Me,’ ‘Kindergarten Cop,’ and ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.’

