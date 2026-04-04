High Tides Season 4: Why Was it Canceled?

The Netflix Dutch show ‘High Tides’ charts the story of three characters from different walks of life whose paths collide in fateful ways in the hedonistic town of Knokke. In season 3, the trio, Louise, Alex, and Daan, finally break free from the shackles of their past and find a new beginning for themselves. Alex inherits the Vandael family’s success but also their shortcomings and still tries to make the best of a bad situation. Daan finally finds his own path ahead, free of his mother’s hangups and drawbacks. Likewise, Louise makes some newfound discoveries about herself and accepts them even if it means leaving everything she knows behind. Ultimately, season 3 offers a satisfying ending to the narratives of each character. The conclusive finale closes off not only the season but the show as well, as Netflix has already confirmed the show won’t be returning for a season 4.

High Tides Ties up All Loose Ends by the End of Season 3

Ahead of the release of ‘High Tides’ season 3, Netflix confirmed that the third season will be the final one for the series. As a result, going into the narrative, the show intentionally seeks a conclusion with each storyline and character arc within the last season. In doing so, the project ends up gaining a threefold identity where each season becomes representative of certain themes, best expressed through the central character. In season 1, the characters step into the audacious, opulent, yet corrupt world of the wealthy elite of Knokke. Whether it is through Daan’s literal arrival in town, Alex’s foray into professional expansion, or Louise’s reckless pursuit of her passions, each storyline reflects the same core theme.

Similarly, in season 2, we begin to see how the decadent world around the characters begins to distort their own characterization as each protagonist undergoes a bastardization arc of their own. Lastly, in season 3, the narrative offers the characters a chance to save themselves from making the same mistakes of the past. While Louise, Alex, and Daan’s parents remain entangled in the aftermath of their own corruption, the young adults manage to claw their way out, overlooking a future with infinite possibilities. Consequently, by limiting its story to a three-season structure, ‘High Tides’ can tell a clear, concise, and coherent story. Ultimately, the third season provides a conclusive ending to the story’s main conflicts and thematic threads, rendering a fourth season unnecessary.

Louise, Alex, and Daan’s Stories End as They Part Ways

At the end of ‘High Tides’ season 3, the show’s central protagonists all find themselves going their separate ways. Louise realizes that once she has started medicating and looking after her bipolar disorder, she can no longer relate to her peers in Knokke. She craves self-improvement and self-discovery, neither of which can be found in the familiar and painfully shallow beaches of the town. Therefore, she decides to leave Knokke and embark on a soul-searching adventure. On a similar note, Daan finally gets to leave the town and make his own way in the world.

The most pressing things keeping him tied to Knokke, his aunt’s disappearance and his involvement in Thomas’ murder, all get resolved through a cunning collaboration between the Vandaels and Parotis. Therefore, even though his mother decides to stay behind to pursue her relationship with Anton Vermeer, Daan gets to make a new life for himself. The last we see of him, he’s in college, possibly in Amsterdam, making new friends. Lastly, Alex, who has now been burdened with the title of his family’s head, rids himself of the Vandael Group and sticks around in Knokke to find his place, free of his father’s shadow. Each character gets their own happy ending, even if it ends up sending them down disconnected paths.

However, even though this conclusion is satisfying, it’s also sobering. One of the defining aspects of ‘High Tides’ stems from the complicated dynamic between these three characters. Over time, they’ve ruined and saved each other’s lives on multiple occasions. AS a result, they’re each directly responsible for helping the others arrive at the beginning of their young adulthood. For the same reason, their exit from each other’s lives remains a poignant development. Since so much of the show revolves around the relationships between Louise, Alex, and Daan, the narrative naturally ends now that the trio has broken up. Ultimately, the season 3 finale brings a bittersweet end to the show, leaving little potential for another continuation.

Read More: High Tides Season 3 Ending Explained: Does Daan Leave Knokke?