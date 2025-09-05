Who is Sula? Who Plays Her in Highest 2 Lowest?

Directed by Spike Lee, Apple TV+‘s ‘Highest 2 Lowest‘ charts the journey of a music mogul named David King. Once a hitmaker, David, and his label, Stackin’ Hits, now stand on the verge of collapse. Things progressively get worse as he gets embroiled in a ransom plot, with the mastermind’s motivations firmly hidden in the dark. Juggling both fronts at once, David is forced to confront his true self, and this triggers a journey of change and actualization. Music plays an important role in the story, not only serving as the backdrop to some scenes, but also providing a new perspective on the many plot beats. To that end, the role of the singers, both from the past and present, gains many layers, constantly challenging the protagonist’s thought patterns. Sula occupies one such space in the movie, creating a story of her own purely with craft. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Sula is an Up-and-Coming Musical Talent Who Joins Forces With David King

While much of ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ surrounds David King and his personal, familial, and professional struggles, Sula Janie Zimmie brings a breath of fresh air to the narrative. A singer by profession, Sula is an up-and-coming artist who is looking for a big break, and her meeting with David changes both their fates forever. Sula is introduced to the protagonist by his son, Trey, who adds her tracks to a playlist that he has personally curated for his father. While her musical talent definitely speaks for itself, Trey also has some personal motivations on board, owing to his romantic interest in her. However, while this lands her a direct opportunity to perform in front of an industry legend, the rest relies solely on her skills, and Sula more than delivers.

Sula is accompanied in her musical journey by her trusted pianist, Ric’Key Pageot, and in her first interaction with David, we learn about the background behind her unique name. Sula Janie Zimmie combines the names of two characters, Sula and Janie, penned by Toni Morrison and Zora Neale Hurston for their respective books, ‘Sula’ and ‘Their Eyes Were Watching God.’ In addition to this, we learn that she comes from a family of singers and musicians, and that creativity has flowed into her. As a singer-songwriter, she decides to present an original creation in front of David, titled ‘Highest to Lowest.’ The song’s reference to the movie’s title is an intentional decision on the creators’ end, as Sula’s music serves as a microcosm of the film’s journey, chronicling all of its highs and lows in the process.

Sula’s mesmerizing performance leaves a deep impression on David, as it transports him back to a period when he was truly in love with music. In an earlier scene, his wife, Pam, recalled his tendency to eagerly share his newest find with her every morning around the start of their relationship. In the present, that trait of the protagonist appears to have gone dormant, as it is replaced by the commercial heap he has to parse to make money. To that end, Sula’s work validates his bold decision to quit Stackin’ Hits and start a new label. With the song’s clear success, David and his family eagerly show interest in signing the young talent, but the protagonist also shows caution. Putting all of his experience to use, he reminds Sula of the trials and tribulations that will come in her musical journey. In turn, she shows her readiness to take them all on, elevating their dynamic to the next level.

Aiyana-Lee Anderson is a Real Singer-Songwriter who Breathes Life into Sula

‘Highest 2 Lowest’ grounds its imagined story with real musical talent taking on major roles, and while the character of Sula itself is a fictional construct, penned by Alan Fox, she is played by a real singer and actor, named Aiyana-Lee Anderson. The singer is a global phenomenon, known for her melodious voice and thoughtful lyrics, which come together to create soul-rendering music. This display of creative prowess made her the perfect fit for portraying Sula. In an interview with Time, she revealed that director Spike Lee discovered her on Instagram and, after going through her entire discography, invited her for an audition. From there, Anderson bagged the role and went on to write around ten songs for the movie, with the creative team providing input from the story to merge the narrative’s intensity with her process.

Anderson also described her experience of filming for the movie, which was equally challenging and rewarding. She stated: “It was over 20 times! I sang it over and over and over again live. It was like a full-day concert happening; I was shocked. (…) We were doing it with the same mic you use for acting, so the sound is all technically dead. It’s completely raw; there is no effect.” She also emphasized how directorial intent informed her performance, stating that Spike Lee added a touch of vulnerability to her music, which helped achieve the desired effect. Her song also has a personal element to it, as she explained in the interview: “It represents the journey I’ve been through. Having people, whether in my personal life or the industry, put me down because of my age.”

‘Highest 2 Lowest’ is not Aiyana-Lee Anderson’s first time blending her music with acting, as she has previously starred in a television movie titled ‘Shattered Truth Mended Lies,’ where she plays Olivia. Additionally, she essays Valerie on the television show Total Eclipse and has also been featured in music videos for her songs “Rich Kids” and “Killa Killa.” Anderson spoke about the impact her role in the movie might have, saying, “I hope I get to release a lot more music, and build a community around it that really enjoys and relates to it.” She also brought up her hope that the story can connect with people and inspire them to carve out their own paths instead of waiting for someone else.

Read More: Highest 2 Lowest Ending Explained: Who is the Kidnapper?