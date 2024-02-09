Apple TV+’s Hijack Season 2 Starts Filming in London Next Month

The second season of Apple TV+’s thriller drama ‘Hijack’ is set to start filming in London next month. George Kay, who created the series with Jim Field Smith, continues to lead the writers’ room with the latter returning to serve as the lead director of the installment. Idris Elba will return to headline the cast as well.

In the finale of the first season, the unknown assailant is revealed to be former Royal Navy consultant Amanda Taunton. She puts the aircraft on course for central London, not paying heed to Sam‘s pleas to let him access the cockpit. With the aircraft entering British airspace, two Typhoons from the Royal Air Force are dispatched to intercept it. Meanwhile, Sam learns that the plane is flying dangerously low over central London and fuel will run out soon. However, despite the dangers, Amanda manages to land the aircraft safely. As the episode concludes, Atterton, intent on killing Sam, shuts himself in the plane but as police officers storm the aircraft, Sam causes a distraction, leading to the former’s eventual arrest.

While particulars of the second installment are currently under wraps, we will see Sam back in action. “I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after season one. It’s top secret what new situation unfolds for Sam Nelson but I can assure you we will bring the high octane back!” Elba shared in a statement. Jay Hunt, Apple TV+’s creative director, added, “Global audiences were on tenterhooks watching Idris’s riveting performance in Hijack, and we’re thrilled to be working again with 60Forty and Idiotlamp on an equally compelling Season 2.”

The cast of the sophomore installment is yet to be announced but Elba will continue playing Sam. We can expect the return of Christine Adams as Sam’s ex-wife Marsha Smith-Nelson, Jude Cudjoe as Sam’s son Kai, Archie Panjabi as DCI Zahra Gahfoor, and Max Beesley as DI Daniel O’Farrel. Since the season will revolve around a new mission, Neil Maskell may not return as Atterton. In the coming months, we can look forward to additions to the cast of the season.

The second season will have Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, and Tom Nash of 60Forty Films as executive producers along with Kay and Field Smith of Idiotlamp Productions. While the first season was mainly shot in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, the second installment will be filmed extensively in London. The iconic location has previously hosted the shooting of Tom Cruise-starrer ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘ and Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Wonka.’

