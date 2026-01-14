Hijack Season 2: Is U5 2600 Based on a Real Train?

Co-created by Jim Field Smith and George Kay, season 2 of ‘Hijack’ shadows the footsteps of Sam Nelson as he struggles with the memories of the trauma that transpired in the previous season. This time, he is in Berlin, still looking for the mystery orchestrators of the plane hijacking, but as one thread leads to another, Sam’s resolve only strengthens. As fate would have it, Sam winds up in another hijacking incident, this time while on board U5 2600, a train in Berlin’s famed U-Bahn system. When the driver mysteriously refuses to stop at the stations, Sam realizes that things are already past the point of no return. However, all is not what it seems in this thriller series, as Sam’s true stake in this nightmarish scenario goes deeper than anyone’s imagination.

U5 is a Real Train Line in Berlin, While Wagon 2600 Has Partially Fictional Roots

While U5 is the name of a real train line that constitutes the larger U-Bahn system in Berlin, wagon number 2600 appears to be a semi-fictional construct created by writers Jim Field Smith, George Kay, and Guy Bolton. As a core part of the German subway network, the U5 line begins from the city center, from the Hauptbahnhof station in Mitte, and stretches all the way to Hönow, Berlin’s far eastern edge. Along this route, the line covers 26 stations, with Alexanderplatz and Lichtenberg emerging as some of the key pit stops. In the show, U5’s identity is largely preserved as is, with several familiar stations making an appearance within the first episode alone. However, a major creative addition within this narrative device is the inclusion of a wagon 2600.

Although wagon 2600 is not a real train wagon, its name bears some similarities to existing U5 nomenclature. Typically, U-Bahn trains have a two-digit name, accompanied by an alphabetical division that categorizes their fleet count, such as IK17, or the HO1 trains. However, roughly 250 double-rail trains within the F class do employ a four-digit wagon number, ranging from F74 to F79 series. Specifically, the F76 and F79.2 series include cars ranging from 2556 to 2673, which includes the wagon 2600. However, it is likely that the show uses this real-life counterpart as a reference point, creating its own rendition of the wagon to portray the complex hijacking sequences.

The Crew Behind Hijack Season 2 Built a Replica Train Wagon From Scratch

In real life, the F76 unit 2600/2601 is especially known for being fitted with bus rear lights, which serve as the warning signals for the automatic closing of a door. The trains originally did not have an automated door mechanism, but it was introduced under the Zugfahrerselbstabfertigung, or “driver-only” operation, where the driver can independently control the train’s functions without the need of a platform attendant. This detail does play a key role in ‘Hijack,’ and is especially important given the show’s climax. Additionally, the show also retains the F76 class’s signature yellow color scheme and indoor fittings, alongside its many modernized additions. While these details add to the show’s realism factor, the train itself is a crafted depiction on-screen.

One major difference between the wagon 2600 in the show and in real life is the very line they run on. While F76 units originally did run on the U5 line, they now primarily run on the U8 and U9 lines. While both lines are also featured in ‘Hijack’ season 2, U5 is the primary subway line associated with wagon 2600, which further reiterates its fictionality. Reportedly, the crew built an exact model of a train wagon to scale for the purpose of filming, likely using the F76 units as the design base. As compared to the mostly static environment of a plane, as seen in season 1, the elaborately designed train wagon offered the creative team more flexibility, which in turn led to a refined, more realistic filming experience.

