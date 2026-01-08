7 Best Plane Hijacking Movies and Shows on Netflix (January 2026)

Thousands of feet up in the sky, moving at impressive speeds, flights are probably one of the most important inventions of modern history. Planes have enabled globalization at a rapid rate, allowing people to travel to distant countries. The global economy relies on the safe international transportation of tourists, diplomats, political leaders, business owners, and others via flights. However, a hijacked plane could often be a passenger’s worst nightmare. Plane hijacking has often been the first step in major incidents and attacks in the history of the world. They put innocent passengers in jeopardy while also threatening those on the ground.

When hijacked, a flight is not just a vehicle of travel. It effectively becomes a weapon, capable of hurting thousands on the ground or the hundreds on board. Cinema and television have often grappled with the idea of plane hijacking and the dramatic effects it leads to. We have seen several engrossing shows and movies that centrally feature a plane hijacking and a hostage situation. These movies and shows, streaming on Netflix, with their dramatic and poignant portrayals of plane hijackings, will keep you entertained.

7. Hijack ’93 (2024)

Netflix’s ‘Hijack ’93’ deals with four young boys named Omar (Nnamdi Agbo), Kayode (Adam Garba), Ben (Allison Emmanuel), and Dayo (Oluwaseyi Akinsola) who are passengers of a Nigerian aircraft. They eventually hijack the plane and make serious political demands, which leads to uncertainty and danger for the passengers. The primary objective of the hijackers is to oppose the government and bring about some reform at the social level. When the hijackers mention that there is a bomb on board, it tests the will of the passengers in unexpected ways.

As the situation becomes more chaotic, the ones responsible for the safety of the passengers must exceed their limits to stabilize the situation. Directed by Robert Peters and based on true events, the Nigerian thriller film is a nuanced depiction of a high-stakes situation, complemented by diverse characters and intense moments. You can enjoy the story here.

6. D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! (2022)

‘D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!’ chronicles the intriguing life of a mysterious man who was involved in a skyjacking in 1971. He hijacked and jumped off a Northwestern Airlines plane with a bag containing $200,000, and seemingly vanished from the public eye. Netflix’s documentary series sheds light on the efforts to determine the identity of the culprit, which still remains unknown. With the media discussing his daring hijacking and robbery, the culprit catches the attention of curious individuals, who share their perspectives on the matter.

All that is known is his name, which is D. B. Cooper, which may or may not be real. As sketches of the suspect circulate among investigators, FBI officials, and others, they attempt to piece together the truth. The series also involves the efforts of civilians to track down the enigmatic individual. Directed by Marina Zenovich, it is a riveting portrayal of obsessive investigation, which is streaming on Netflix.

5. IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack (2024)

‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ tells the story of IC 814, an Indian passenger aircraft flying from Kathmandu, Nepal, to Delhi, India, in December 1999. Up in the air, it is hijacked by a group of terrorists, who threaten extreme action against the passengers if their political demands are not met. The hijackers order the pilot, Captain Sharan Dev (Vijay Varma), to take the plane to their destination of choice. The Indian officials on the ground face extraordinary challenges as they try to figure out the demands of the terrorists and also negotiate.

With resources and time running out, and the families of the passengers demanding answers, difficult decisions have to be made. As fuel runs low, the fate of the pilots, the passengers, and the hijackers hangs in the balance. Created by Anubhav Sinha and Trishant Srivastava, the Indian thriller drama series provides an engaging account inspired by real events, while also dealing with complex characters. Netflix’s Hindi-language show, based on the book ‘Flight Into Fear: The Captain’s Story’ by Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury, can be found here.

4. Blood Red Sky (2021)

Netflix’s ‘Blood Red Sky’ or ‘Transatlantic 473’ follows Nadja (Peri Baumeister), who is on a transatlantic overnight flight with her son, Elias (Carl Koch), while managing a mysterious medical condition. The situation escalates when the flight is hijacked by a group of terrorists. The hijackers are led by Berg (Dominic Purcell) and include the copilot, Bastian Buchner (Kai Ivo Baulitz), and the flight attendant, Eightball (Alexander Scheer). The terrorists gain effective leverage over the passengers after one of them kills Nadja.

Nevertheless, in a shocking turn, Nadja resurrects, transforming into a creature akin to a vampire, driven by an absolute determination to protect her son. Directed by Peter Thorwarth, the action-horror movie presents a unique twist on the hijacking thriller genre, introducing supernatural elements that make it thoroughly entertaining. The British-German vampire horror film can be discovered on Netflix.

3. Good News (2025)

‘Good News’ or ‘Gut Nuiuseu’ is set in the 1970s and centers on the hijacking of the passenger airline “Japanese Ride 351” by members of the Red Army Faction, a revolutionary Japanese political group. The hijackers begin to threaten the passengers and make seemingly impossible demands. They order the officials on the ground to facilitate their safe transport to Pyongyang, North Korea, where they assume fellow revolutionaries will welcome them. As the chaos escalates, the diplomatic efforts of Japanese and South Korean authorities are underway to find a solution.

The South Korean officials expect Lieutenant Seo Go-myung (Hong Kyung) and a man known only as “Nobody” (Sul Kyung-gu) to secure the safe return of the innocent civilians. However, there could be other plans lurking in the shadows that could change the entire game. Inspired by real events, Netflix’s Korean comedy thriller drama film is characterized by its realism, strong characters, and a sense of unpredictability. The Byun Sung-hyun directorial can be witnessed here.

2. The Hijacking of Flight 601 (2024)

Netflix’s ‘The Hijacking of Flight 601’ or ‘Secuestro del vuelo 601’ revolves around the shocking actions of two hijackers who take control of a commercial flight operated by Aerobolívar. They intend to make their voices heard and begin to threaten the passengers with death. The officials on the ground scramble to resolve the situation, which gets more chaotic with every passing second. At the core of the story is Edilma Pérez (Mónica Lopera), whose will to survive is tested under excruciating scenarios. Dealing with personal issues, she should work with her colleague Barbara (Angela Cano) to achieve peace.

With the pilots unsure about the nature of the attack, the hijackers make an outrageous demand. They want the Colombian government to release fifty political prisoners and pay a huge ransom for their efforts. Based on true events and the book ‘Los condenados del aire’ by Massimo Di Ricco, the Colombian thriller drama series is an intricate examination of courage, survival, and the psychological aspects of hijacking. Created by Pablo González and C. S. Prince, the show is available on Netflix.

1. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (2023)

In ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga,’ a flight attendant named Neha Grover (Yami Gautam) falls in love with Ankit Sethi (Sunny Kaushal), an ambitious man. The only thing missing in their love story is enough money to liberate themselves from loan sharks. Neha uses her knowledge of certain secrets to come up with a deadly plan. She works with Ankit to steal valuable diamonds from a flight, where she is assigned to be an air hostess. The two of them come close to achieving this clever scheme, but are in for a shocking twist. The flight is hijacked by armed individuals, who have their own demands.

Netflix’s Indian crime thriller drama movie gets more intense when RAW officer Parvez Shaikh (Sharad Kelkar) starts investigating the matter. As the lovers struggle to make sense of the situation, their survival may depend on making difficult choices. Helmed by Ajay Singh, the movie is a non-stop thrill ride of intrigue, complemented by adrenaline-fueled action sequences and intense confrontations between the officials, the thieves, and the hijackers. You can find the Hindi-language film here.

