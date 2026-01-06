25 Best Nigerian Movies on Netflix (January 2026)

Nigeria is known for its diverse culture and geopolitical relevance in the larger African region. Its significant population has made it an important destination for the production, distribution, and viewing of movies. The Nigerian film industry, popularly known as “Nollywood,” is an important player in the African cinema business, which produces locally inspired and grounded stories. Love, crime, politics, and friendship are just a few of the many themes that Nollywood movies cover. The several indigenous cultures of the African country also contribute to its cinematic flavor, leading to unique stories.

The Nigerian film industry has a rich history, dating back to the late 19th century. Since its inception, the industry has grown leaps and bounds, cementing its place in the realm of world cinema. Nigerian movies, with their languages, characters, and storytelling, provide engaging experiences to viewers from around the globe. These Nigerian films, streaming on Netflix, will give you new perspectives and an exposure to the culture of the African country.

25. Hijack ’93 (2024)

Directed by Robert Peters, ‘Hijack ’93’ follows a hijacking incident that tests the will of the passengers of a Nigerian aircraft. Four young boys named Omar (Nnamdi Agbo), Kayode (Adam Garba), Ben (Allison Emmanuel), and Dayo (Oluwaseyi Akinsola) board a Nigerian Airways Boeing 747 and subsequently take control of it. When they make political demands, it leads to more chaos for the people on board. The main aim of the hijackers is to oppose the government and bring about social change. When the hijackers threaten the passengers with a bomb on board, the officials on the ground must do everything they can to stabilize the situation and save the passengers from a potentially fatal scenario. The tense plot, the atmosphere, and the sense of claustrophobia in Netflix’s Nigerian thriller film will keep you engaged. Based on true events, the movie is streaming here.

24. Jagun Jagun (2023)

Netflix’s ‘Jagun Jagun’ or ‘Jagun Jagun (The Warrior)’ is a Nollywood movie that centers on Gbotija (Lateef Adedimeji), a young warrior looking to avenge the death of his father. He keeps this objective discreet when he joins a local group of soldiers headed by Ogundiji (Femi Adebayo), a seemingly brutal warlord, inspiring his men to fight. When Ogundiji realizes that Gbotija may not be like the other men, he senses that there is something lurking in the shadows. As conflicts start and wars become a reality, the power dynamics between the warlord and the soldier become more unpredictable and dangerous. Helmed by Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo Salami, the Yoruba-language drama film is a grand tale of ego, revenge, culture, and heroism. It can be found on Netflix.

23. Namaste Wahala (2020)

‘Namaste Wahala,’ a romantic-drama film, explores the unique relationship between Raj (Ruslaan Mumtaz), an Indian investment banker, and Didi (Ini Dima-Okojie), a Nigerian lawyer. The two of them meet and fall in love, despite their linguistic and cultural differences. As they get closer and consider marrying each other, their parents challenge them in unexpected ways. The cultural differences between the lovers threaten to alienate their parents, who still stick to their values. Didi and Raj’s friends are involved in the complex equation, hoping to see them overcome the barriers. Raj has to charm his way into the heart of Didi’s father, which is his only hope of saving his true love. Directed by Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, the Nigerian film is a poignant tale of loyalty, accompanied by entertaining cultural representations. You can watch it here.

22. A Naija Christmas (2021)

In Netflix’s ‘A Naija Christmas,’ Madam Agatha (Rachel Oniga) is an ageing mother who enjoys a close bond with her three sons, Chike, Ugo, and Obi. The only wish she has is to see her sons settle down and lead a good life. In order to motivate them, she makes a unique offer. Agatha promises her sons that the one who gets married first and brings a good girl home before Christmas will have ownership of the ancestral house. The sons, with no motivation for romance, must now go out into the world and try to find love. As they attempt to have interesting conversations with women, it leads to one hilarious incident after another. What makes the situation more complex is the fact that Agatha is not easily impressed. The Kunle Afolayan directorial is a chaotic and riveting ride of family, sibling rivalry, and love. The Nigerian comedy-drama film is available on Netflix.

21. The Black Book (2023)

Directed by Editi Effiong, ‘The Black Book’ revolves around the actions of Paul Edima (Richard Mofe-Damijo), a grieving father looking to avenge the atrocities committed against his son, Damilola Edima (Olumide Oworu). Damilola is killed by individuals who frame him for a kidnapping he isn’t involved in. The stakes get higher when Paul is forced to pursue corrupt officials who are behind the tragedy. As he begins his deep quest for revenge, he is able to rally armed individuals loyal to him, who are capable of inflicting significant damage to the enemy. However, in the process of violence, Paul will also have to come to terms with his own reality as a human being. Netflix’s Nollywood crime thriller film is an adrenaline-fueled and violent exploration of a father’s soul, which can be discovered here.

20. Aníkúlápó (2022)

Netflix’s ‘Aníkúlápó’ is the story of a man named Saro (Kunle Remi), a stranger who arrives in the Oyo Kingdom. He displays the ability to heal and resurrect people, which gives him greater recognition. His life becomes intertwined with the king’s wife, Arolake (Bimbo Ademoye), whom he romantically pursues, despite being aware of the consequences. This love story leads to his death and brings his spirit into confrontation with Akala, a bird-like magical entity that is capable of both taking and giving life.

As the citizens of the local community deal with their own problems, the political forces work in discreet ways. Saro must calculate if death is his final destination or if his ambitions are worth considering. Directed by Kunle Afolayan, the Nigerian fantasy drama film is an engrossing deep dive into cultural realities, egos, desires, and the dynamics of power. You may witness it on Netflix.

19. 76 (2016)

Helmed by Izu Ojukwu, ‘76’ is a drama film that focuses on the trials and tribulations of Captain Joseph Dewa (Ramsey Nouah), who falls in love with a woman named Suzie (Rita Dominic). Their seemingly happy marriage is threatened when Joseph finds himself accused of the failed attempt to assassinate General Murtala Mohammed, the one leading Nigeria. With this incident separating the husband and the wife, events unfold from both their perspectives.

The narrative delves into their accounts of events and the challenges they face. As Suzie, a pregnant woman, finds herself in trouble for being married to an accused man, Joseph must go to hell and back to establish that he is innocent. The destinies of the spouses seem dangerously intertwined on many levels, as they fight for freedom and survival. The Nollywood movie is a moving tale of family, individual struggles, and the ideas of justice and redemption. The story unfolds here.

18. Ile Owo (2022)

In ‘Ile Owo,’ Busola (Immaculate Oko Kasum), a young nurse, breaks up with her boyfriend and realizes that she has seemingly no luck in romantic matters. Her pessimism is broken when she comes across Tunji Owo (Efe Iwara), a billionaire who takes a liking to her. In the Nigerian psychological thriller film, the two develop a romantic connection, which leads to him inviting her to spend time with his family. Busola agrees, but unexpectedly finds herself in a pickle when the family members are not what she expected them to be. With dark and supernatural elements lurking in the darkness, Busola’s willingness to survive is put to the test. The elements of suspense, magical themes, and the complexities of unexpected romance add to the flavor of the story. The Dare Olaitan directorial can be enjoyed on Netflix.

17. Lionheart (2018)

Directed by Genevieve Nnaji, ‘Lionheart’ tells the story of Adaeze Obiagu (Genevieve Nnaji), the daughter of the head of a corporation. She builds her own reputation in a male-dominated world. Her idyllic life is challenged when her father suddenly falls sick, unable to lead the company. In his absence, Adaeze is forced to step up and handle the crisis. The company faces financial difficulties, which makes her job even more difficult. The situation gets more chaotic when her estranged uncle returns to help her with the corporate challenges, leading to a difficult bond between the two. As the company is eyed for acquisition by external players, it is up to Adaeze to save her father’s legacy and further her own. The Nigerian drama film is a layered navigation of a woman’s journey in a world of men, and also a nuanced story of ambition, which is streaming here.

16. 2 Weeks in Lagos (2019)

‘2 Weeks in Lagos’ or ‘Duas Semanas em Lagos,’ directed by Kathryn Fasegha, follows Ejikeme (Mawuli Gavor) and his new life when he returns to Nigeria from the US. As an investment banker, he is familiar with the intricacies of the financial world, which he hopes will enable him to make informed investments in his native country. He is assisted by his friend Charlie, who attempts to educate him about local realities. Ejikeme’s perfect life turns upside down when he develops romantic feelings for Lola (Beverly Naya), Charlie’s sister.

Despite being forced by his family to marry a politician’s daughter, Ejikeme finds it difficult to let go of his feelings for Lola. What follows is a complex tale of emotions, misunderstandings, and romantic trials that may redefine Ejikeme’s life. The Nollywood comedy-drama film looks at the intertwining of culture and love, along with the hustle and bustle of Lagos. You can discover it on Netflix.

15. The Order of Things (2022)

‘The Order of Things,’ a comedy-drama movie, is the hilarious journey of two brothers, named Tunde (Timini Egbuson) and Demi (Obi Maduegbuna). When Tunde finds the love of his life and plans to get married, his wishes come crashing down, as his mother tells him that he cannot marry unless his elder brother gets married first. In order to save his love story, Tunde tries to give Demi a makeover that could help him charm women. However, Demi’s social awkwardness, combined with his own insecurities, makes it a challenge for him to interact with women. As hilarious encounters follow the two siblings, their lives are thrown into utter chaos. Directed by Sidney Esiri, the Nigerian film is a wild ride of family, awkward moments, sibling conflict, and romance. It is available here.

14. Dinner (2016)

In ‘Dinner,’ childhood friends Mike Okafor (Okey Uzoeshi) and Adetunde George Jnr (Enyinna Nwigwe) have their lives and relationships thrown into uncertainty when the former accepts Adetunde’s invitation to spend a weekend with him and his fiancée, Lola Coker (Kehinde Bankole). The invitation is to celebrate the upcoming wedding and rekindle old and dear memories. Mike arrives with his girlfriend, Diane Bassey (Keira Hewatch), intending to propose to her in front of his friends. However, the celebratory mood quickly becomes serious as they start to find out secrets about each other, and how everything is somehow connected. Helmed by Jay Franklyn Jituboh, the narrative is a dark and haunting navigation of loyalty in friendships, the cost of secrecy, and the element of love. The Nollywood drama film can be found on Netflix.

13. The Wildflower (2022)

‘The Wildflower’ revolves around the lives of Rolake Dabiri (Damilare Kuku) and two other women who suffer the consequences of toxic masculinity and abusive behavior. They all stay in the same compound and know about each other’s experiences, but somehow can’t seem to help one another, due to social constraints. The men around them, at places of work and in domestic spaces, violate their freedoms and their bodily autonomy. When the situation becomes unbearable, Rolake finally decides to break the cycle of violence by speaking up. As matters head to the court and their plights become public knowledge, they have to find the strength to overcome the ordeal and gain justice at any cost. Directed by Biodun Stephen, the Nigerian drama movie is a subtle and moving narrative of liberation, which is accompanied by tense courtroom scenes. You may witness it here.

12. In Line (2017)

The Nigerian drama film ‘In Line’ follows Debo Devi (Uzor Arukwe), who is released from prison with a presidential pardon after serving six years for his father’s murder. This pardon is secured due to his mother’s political influence. Once he returns to civilian life, his marriage to Kate (Adesua Etomi) is strained. Seeking comfort, Kate pursues an affair with David (Chris Attoh), her husband’s friend.

Once the relationship between the husband and wife seemingly becomes irredeemable, Debo comes up with a shocking plan to resolve the issue. He hires a private investigator to spy on his wife and gather any intel that could be useful to him. As all the players in the game harbor their own desires and egos, the situation becomes dangerous. Director Tope Oshin’s movie is a powerful exploration of marital issues, friendships, egos, and insecurities, complemented by tense moments. The film is streaming on Netflix.

11. The One for Sarah (2022)

Directed by Lyndsey F. Efejuku, ‘The One for Sarah’ deals with the ups and downs in the life of Sarah (Beverly Naya), a woman who goes through several traumatic experiences in her life. Despite facing physical and psychological abuse, she hopes to find a decent man in a rough and unforgiving world. As she enters a new stage of her life, she hopes to start fresh and live a life of respect and peace. She crosses paths with three men, who all give her new perspectives on masculine behavior.

As she struggles with the insecurities of her soul, she must find the strength to let go of her past experiences and look towards the future. Sarah’s life becomes unexpectedly chaotic when the three men she meets start fighting each other over their love for her. The Nollywood romantic-drama film reflects the convergence of justice and love, along with a focus on female-centric storytelling. You will find it here.

10. Before Valentine’s (2022)

‘Before Valentine’s’ deals with Sugar (Uche Montana) and her colleagues, who all work at a beauty salon. They each have different experiences surrounding relationships. As Valentine’s Day approaches, their lives become chaotic due to the uncertainty of love. Sugar finds it difficult to manage her own expectations and also to find a decent man. The narrative follows the colleagues as they joke and chat in the salon, hoping to find an answer to their romantic problems. However, their own dynamics become too messy and complicated, which puts them in a spot of confusion. To find true love, it may take more than just luck. Directed by Michelle Bello, the film is a unique story of loyalty, friendship, complicated emotions, and the spirit of Valentine’s Day. The Nigerian romantic-comedy movie can be watched on Netflix.

9. A Simple Lie (2021)

‘A Simple Lie’ is the tale of a woman named Boma (Bisola Aiyeola), who commits an act of blunder when she plays a cruel trick on her friends. She lies about having leukemia, which soon makes her four close friends worried. They all meet up at a house, where tensions come to the surface. The seemingly innocent lie by Boma turns into utter confusion when it has a chain effect on others, bringing out secrets that were never supposed to be revealed.

As evidence of affairs and cheating between the friends surfaces, it leads to a tense confrontation between them, unraveling layers of complexities. As the claustrophobic space gets to them, they should find a way out of the mess and confront difficult truths about each other. Directed by Biodun Stephen, the Nollywood comedy-drama film is a subtle story of misunderstanding, mistrust, group dynamics, and the cost of truth. The story unfolds here.

8. Adire (2023)

‘Adire’ chronicles the life of Adire (Kehinde Bankole), a sex worker who hopes to achieve redemption. In order to achieve this, she quits her profession by escaping and breaks ties with her boss, Captain (Yemi Blaq), who controls everything in her life. Her escape to the town of Oyo gives her a new opportunity to pursue a lingerie design business. However, Captain is not a man to let go of things easily, and pays her constant visits to control her. When Adire’s beauty becomes the talk of the neighborhood, men give all their attention to her.

This irks the religious people of the locality, especially a preacher’s wife, who wishes to oppose Adire’s sense of freedom. As she stands between liberation, ambition, and tradition, Adire must find her own way towards redemption in director Adeoluwa Owu’s Nigerian drama film. The engrossing movie, complemented by diverse characters and portrayals of social issues, is streaming on Netflix.

7. Your Excellency (2019)

In ‘Your Excellency,’ Chief Olalekan Ajadi (Akin Lewis), a billionaire businessman, intends to become the President of Nigeria. Despite his efforts, he seems to attract more failure than success. His point of inspiration is Donald Trump, whose success in America gives him hope that he, too, can run a successful campaign. Just as his campaign is on the verge of failure, he receives the endorsement of a major political party and emerges as a candidate, primarily due to the influence of social media.

As the elections approach, Ajadi goes on twisted and hilarious campaigns to win over the people. The core of the story is the series of debates, speeches, and chaos that occur during the presidential campaign tussle between Ajadi and his opponent. The Nigerian political drama film is a satirical and engaging take on the realities of politics and the game of democracy. The Funke Akindele directorial may be witnessed here.

6. Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards (2020)

The Nollywood film ‘Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards’ revolves around Kambilli Maduka (Nancy Isime), who dreams of getting married before turning thirty. But her addiction to shopping and leisure makes life difficult. Her punctuality makes her lose her job. Her day gets worse when her lover, John (Mawuli Gavor), breaks up with her, which shatters her time-based marital dreams.

With everything in her life becoming chaotic, she finds herself at a crossroads. In order to win her love back and reclaim her life, she vows that she will transform herself into a more loving, acceptable person before turning thirty. Directed by Kayode Kasum, the romantic-drama film is a poignant depiction of romance, change, and redemption. It can be found on Netflix.

5. A Lagos Love Story (2025)

Netflix’s ‘A Lagos Love Story’ delves into the life of Promise Quest (Jemima Osunde), an aspiring event planner, whose life enters a realm of uncertainty. On the verge of losing her house due to financial issues, she realizes that she has to make certain changes in her life and gain some stability before it is too late. As a part of this effort, she accepts a job to manage King Kator (Mike Afolarin), a talented Afrobeats superstar. With music events keeping her busy, Promise’s life gets even more challenging.

However, when romantic sparks fly between Promise and King, the situation gets messy and human all of a sudden. Despite coming from different backgrounds, the two must navigate a way to make their connection meaningful. Directed by Chinaza Onuzo, the Nigerian romantic-drama film engagingly sheds light on ambitions, unexpected love, and cultural flavor through music. You may view it here.

4. Passport (2022)

Directed by Dimeji Ajibola, ‘Passport’ chronicles the lives of Oscar (Jim Iyke) and Kopiko (Mercy Johnson Okojie), who come from very different backgrounds in Nigeria. Oscar is looking forward to a new destination in his life, as he prepares to fly to London to see his mother. On the other hand, Kopiko wants to see some development in the local community and becomes a chairperson. The lives of the two individuals get intertwined when Oscar loses his passport on the way to the airport due to the action of thieves.

With the clock running against him, he seeks Kopiko’s help in retrieving it before the flight takes off. What follows is a messy and intense journey across the streets to retrieve the passport, as challenges converge from multiple directions. The intensity of the visuals and the thrill of the narrative are matched by the depth of the characters in the Nigerian drama film, which can be discovered on Netflix.

3. Strangers (2022)

‘Strangers’ centers on Adetola Akinjobi (Lateef Adedimeji), who lives a life of isolation, away from the noise and troubles of urban life. However, his life in the remote village is in danger when a deadly medical condition takes hold of him. He is desperately helped by the locals, who find no way to help him out. His mother grows worried, finding no way out for her son. The whole situation becomes more pessimistic when Adetola loses all hope of survival.

However, when strangers, almost miraculously, intervene in the situation, it gives Adetola a last ray of light in the darkness he finds himself in. As he fights for his life with renewed hope, he must also come to terms with his reality. Helmed by Biodun Stephen, the Nigerian drama movie is a heartwarming tale of a relentless fight against sadness, complemented by difficult emotions and moments. It can be watched here.

2. Obara’M (2022)

‘Obara’M’ tells the story of Oluchi (Nancy Isime), an aspiring musician who makes a difficult and life-changing decision at a crucial point. She moves to Lagos to pursue her dreams and asks her father to take care of her daughter, Ihunnaya (Darasimi Nadi). When the father dies, Oluchi returns and assumes responsibility for Ihunnaya, bringing her to Lagos. As Oluchi struggles to balance her career with motherhood, she discovers Ihunnaya’s musical talent.

Their shared love for music ultimately deepens the connection between mother and daughter. However, certain secrets from the past threaten to tear them apart. In order to survive the ordeal, both mother and daughter have to face harsh truths in the Nigerian musical drama movie directed by Kayode Kasum. The bold and original story is made more flavorful by the complexities of the character arcs. You can stream it on Netflix.

1. Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story (2023)

‘Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story’ deals with the trials and tribulations of two individuals who become rivals after a tragic turn of events. Áfàméfùnà (Stan Nze) and Paul (Alexx Ekubo) are both apprentices of Odogwu (Kanayo O. Kanayo), who mentors them on ways to make their lives better. It is also his job to settle them down, as part of the Igbo apprenticeship system in Nigeria. When the junior apprentice Áfàméfùnà is given benefits by Odogwu before the senior apprentice Paul, it leads to a clash between the two. Despite Áfàméfùnà’s efforts, he is not able to connect with Paul, who cuts off their friendship.

The story takes a turn when Paul is found dead, and the cops begin to question Áfàméfùnà about it. As he reflects on his complex history with Paul, layers of truth emerge in unexpected ways. The tense dynamics between the two rivals, the social commentary, and the visual style of the Nollywood drama movie make it an entertaining experience. The Kayode Kasum directorial can be discovered here.

