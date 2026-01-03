13 Best Movies About Obsessive Love on Netflix (January 2026)

Love is often perceived as a beautiful journey of human connection. However, it can sometimes be obsessive to the point of chaos. Romance is not a simplistic emotion, but a complex web of egos and wits. Obsessive love has been portrayed in various forms throughout the history of cinema. Be it controlling individuals, deceivers, or stalkers, obsessive lovers have been imagined and re-imagined in different ways. Such a notion of romance can often be challenging to perceive from a filmmaking perspective, as it requires directors to delve into seldom-explored parts of the human soul, often hiding dark secrets or desires.

The popular perception of obsessive love has driven filmmakers to create unique stories that adhere to a different set of rules compared to the classic romantic comedy genre. These movies, streaming on Netflix, with their layered stories exploring the complexities of obsessive love and human connection, will keep you hooked with their narrative tension.

13. Burning Betrayal (2023)

Netflix’s ‘Burning Betrayal’ or ‘O Lado Bom de ser Traída’ narrates the tale of Bárbara “Babi” Vieira (Giovanna Lancellotti), a beautiful girl who is left heartbroken after discovering that her lover Caio Siqueira (Micael Borges) has cheated on her. To get over this, she starts a fling with a judge named Marco Ladeia (Leandro Lima). Babi initially seeks sexual pleasure and happiness in the company of her new lover, but certain truths seem to lurk in the background.

The sexual and psychological tension between Babi and Marco reaches a point of obsession, where the two seem to be hiding secrets from each other about who they really are. What begins as a simple case of attraction soon becomes a twisted tale of doubt. Directed by Diego Freitas, the Brazilian romantic thriller drama film is an engaging tale of deception and obsession that keeps the viewers guessing. It is available on Netflix.

12. Secret Obsession (2019)

‘Secret Obsession’ revolves around Jennifer Williams (Brenda Song), a newlywed woman who is unexpectedly physically attacked. This leads to significant memory loss due to the injuries she sustains during the incident. At the hospital, she lies clueless, having no idea who she is or who her loved ones are. When her husband Russell (Mike Vogel) arrives to help her, she temporarily breathes a sigh of relief. He takes her home and reintroduces her to the life she has forgotten.

The bond between the spouses grows, and Jennifer finally has some hope. However, when she attempts to regain her memory, Russell advises against it. She begins to realize that not everything is fine with her husband, leading her down a rabbit hole of mysteries. Whether she is his wife or a victim of abduction is something that she will have to figure out. Directed by Peter Sullivan, Netflix’s thriller film engrossingly navigates the complexities of obsessive love, secrets, and survival. You can stream it here.

11. Fatal Affair (2020)

In Netflix’s ‘Fatal Affair,’ Ellie Warren (Nia Long) is in a broken marriage with Marcus Warren (Stephen Bishop). She feels isolated and lonely, which is when she crosses paths with an old friend named David Hammond (Omar Epps). What begins as a casual dinner between Ellie and David soon ignites romantic passion. They get intimate, but Ellie cannot go through with it. She returns to her husband and hopes to fix her turbulent marriage.

Her life is upended when David gradually begins to reveal his true self and starts stalking her to the point of obsession. Convinced that he and Ellie are meant to be together, David goes to extraordinary and violent lengths to keep an eye on her. In the psychological thriller movie, as her life becomes chaotic, the only way out is to be rid of the stalker who harbors dangerous intentions. The Peter Sullivan directorial is a riveting and engaging tale of obsession, revenge, survival, and family. You may enjoy it on Netflix.

10. You Get Me (2017)

Directed by Brent Bonacorso, ‘You Get Me’ follows Tyler Hanson (Taylor John Smith), a high-school student who is in a relationship with Alison Hewitt (Halston Sage). Although they love each other, a fight unexpectedly leads them towards a breakup. Frustrated by his situation and overwhelmed by its suddenness, Tyler has a night of intimacy with a strange girl named Holly Viola (Bella Thorne). He hopes this will be just a fun night, which will help him get over his ordeal.

However, the situation becomes complicated when Holly begins to obsess over Tyler, even after he gets back with his girlfriend. She hopes to control him and goes to extreme lengths to ensure that he belongs to her and no one else. When Holly shows up at Tyler’s school, the stakes get higher. Netflix’s thriller film will keep you hooked with its portrayal of toxic love, stalking, danger, and complex characters. You may watch the story unfold here.

9. Fall For Me (2025)

The Netflix erotic thriller, ‘Fall For Me,’ revolves around Lilli (Svenja Jung) and her intense, yet complicated, sexual relationship with nightclub manager Tom (Theo Trebs). As their physical and emotional bond deepens, Lilli begins to suspect that Tom is keeping secrets, leading her to realize their affair is not what she initially thought it was. What starts as a romantic escape for Lilli takes an unexpected, dangerous turn, jeopardizing her safety. Tom deals with a mysterious man who tasks him with achieving something crucial, for which he needs to establish his sexual and psychological control over Lilli. The Sherry Hormann directorial hauntingly delves into themes of lust, deception, power dynamics, and hidden truths. It can be witnessed on Netflix.

8. Intrusion (2021)

In ‘Intrusion,’ Meera (Freida Pinto) and Henry Parsons (Logan Marshall-Green) move to a grand house located in an isolated area. They intend to live a life of luxury, away from the city’s noise and chaos. However, their dreams come crashing down when a mysterious home invader attacks them. When Henry successfully shoots down and eliminates the home invader, Meera is shocked by the violence. As she tries to recover from the incident, she realizes that her husband may be hiding secrets. With her husband seemingly controlling her every move, Meera is forced to find the truth on her own, which may lead to devastating consequences. Netflix’s psychological thriller movie, directed by Adam Salky, is a brutal depiction of control, persuasion, mind games, and marriage. You can enjoy the story here.

7. Rebecca (2020)

Adapted from the eponymous novel written by Daphne du Maurier, ‘Rebecca’ centers on Mrs. de Winter (Lily James), who falls in love with Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a handsome and rich man. Maxim proposes to her, and the two get married. They shift to his family estate, which has a peculiar presence. Mrs. de Winter struggles to adapt to her new life and quickly finds herself haunted and overwhelmed by the memory of Maxim’s sophisticated first wife, Rebecca.

The haunting presence of Rebecca is intensified by the presence of Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas), the secretive housekeeper of the estate. Doubting that there is something more in Rebecca’s past, Mrs. de Winter starts to question her reality, which may reveal obsession and secrets. The unique journey of Mrs. de Winter adds to the complexity of the story. Directed by Ben Wheatley, the British thriller film is available on Netflix.

6. Oh, Hi! (2025)

Written and directed by Sophie Brooks, ‘Oh, Hi!’ is the story of lovers Iris (Molly Gordon) and Isaac (Logan Lerman), who go to a secluded cabin to spend a fun weekend together. After getting intimate with Iris, Isaac suddenly says that he is not looking for a serious relationship. Heartbroken and obsessively in love with him, she ties him to the bed to keep him under control, intending to prove to him that she is, in fact, the right woman for him, even if he thinks she isn’t. As Isaac begs to be freed, Iris continues to behave erratically, hoping to convince him at any cost. The situation gets chaotic when Iris’ friend Max (Geraldine Viswanathan) also happens to visit the cabin. The twisted rom-com can be watched here.

5. Loving Adults (2022)

‘Loving Adults’ or ‘Kærlighed for voksne’ is a Danish drama film that chronicles the ups and downs in the relationship of married couple Christian (Dar Salim) and Leonora (Sonja Richter). Two decades into their marriage, the cracks have finally started to haunt them. Leonora’s reality gets troubling when she discovers that her husband is having an affair with a woman named Xenia (Sus Wilkins). As Leonora grows obsessed with Xenia, Christian hopes to hide his mistakes from his wife. The relationship turns violent and secretive as Leonora strives to eliminate Xenia from her life, in one way or another. The visuals, themes, and portrayal of obsessive love in the film directed by Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg add to its flavor. The adrenaline-fueled story unfolds here.

4. Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022)

Netflix’s ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ focuses on the romantic adventures of Connie Reid (Emma Corrin), a young woman who marries an aristocratic man named Clifford Chatterley (Matthew Duckett) before the beginning of the First World War. Despite her love for her spouse, she finds it difficult to connect with him on a sexual and emotional level anymore. Her eyes fall on Oliver Mellors (Jack O’Connell), the handsome gamekeeper of the estate. She fearlessly begins a steamy affair with him, which provides her with the passion she has always sought.

When her husband realizes that something is affecting his marriage, Connie prepares to risk it all for true love. Directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, the historical romantic drama movie focuses on the complex relationship between Connie and her lover, as they defy social norms. Based on the eponymous novel by D. H. Lawrence, the film is streaming here.

3. The Girlfriend (2025)

‘The Girlfriend,’ a Telugu-language movie, delves into the experiences of Bhooma Devi (Rashmika Mandanna), a college student who comes across the various faces of love and human connection. She is pursued by a rebellious college mate named Vikram (Dheekshith Shetty), who eventually becomes her boyfriend. As Bhooma enters a complex relationship with Vikram, she starts to reassess her choices in life. When he starts exhibiting controlling and violent behavior, her love life enters a realm of uncertainty.

When her father expresses negative views about her relationship with Vikram, she becomes confused. What seems like a story of two people in love turns into a wild ride of control, gender dynamics, obsessive romance, and liberation. Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the Indian drama film offers a nuanced portrayal of the complexities of modern relationships, the challenges faced by young women, and the impact of toxic masculinity. You may witness the journey on Netflix.

2. Dil Se.. (1998)

In ‘Dil Se..,‘ a radio host named Amarkant Verma (Shah Rukh Khan) crosses paths with a mysterious woman named Meghna (Manisha Koirala) at a train station. He instantly grows romantically obsessed with her and starts to follow her across different regions of the country. Despite her not reciprocating his feelings, he continues to love her. After eventually abandoning her, he returns to the city, where he gets engaged to Preeti Nair (Preity Zinta).

Things become messy when Meghna shows up at Amarkant’s house, desperate for survival against unknown forces. As layers of Meghna’s truth are revealed, Amarkant goes on an extreme journey of passion, curiosity, and love, hoping to win her over. As the two navigate the complexities of politics and ideologies, their intertwined destinies become increasingly chaotic. The Hindi-language romantic drama movie is a brutal navigation of obsessive love in the shadow of political realities. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the Indian film can be enjoyed here.

1. Darr (1993)

Directed by Yash Chopra, ‘Darr’ or ‘Darr: A Violent Love Story’ revolves around the fascinations of Rahul Mehra (Shah Rukh Khan), a man who is hopelessly and violently obsessed with a woman named Kiran Awasti (Juhi Chawla). He often stalks her, keeping a watchful eye on her every move, hoping she could be his one day. The already dangerous Rahul becomes more extreme when he finds out that Kiran is getting engaged to Sunil Malhotra (Sunny Deol), a navy officer.

Overwhelmed by the insecurities of his soul and his relentless desire for Kiran’s love, Rahul comes up with one violent plan after another to complete his love story. With his shadow looming over their marriage, Sunil and Kiran must go beyond their limits to survive. The Indian Hindi-language psychological thriller is a relentless journey of dangerous passion. It can be streamed on Netflix.

