Where Was Netflix’s Loving Adults Filmed?

Directed by Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg, Netflix’s ‘Loving Adults’ (originally titled ‘Kærlighed for voksne’) is a Danish crime thriller drama movie based on the novel titled ‘Kærlighed for voksne’ by Anna Ekberg. The narrative revolves around a married couple — Christian and Leonora. On the surface, they appear to have it all while living a perfect life, even more so after their son gets healthy following a long-term severe illness. However, there are some deep secrets that come to light when Leonora sees her husband with a young woman named Xenia at a party.

Things take a dark turn when Leonora refuses to become the woman who gets left behind, making the couple take some extreme measures to get what they want. This dark and twisted tale highlights the very thin line between love and hate, and all the things that a happy couple can end up doing to each other out of bitterness. However, apart from the thrilling narrative, what intrigues one is the interesting use of locations throughout the film. So, if you wish to learn all about the actual filming sites, we have got you covered!

Loving Adults Filming Locations

‘Loving Adults’ was filmed entirely in Denmark, specifically on the island of Funen and in Copenhagen. The principal photography for the Danish film commenced in May 2021 and wrapped up in late June of the same year. Since the crime thriller is set in Denmark, it makes sense why the filming unit chose this Nordic Country to shoot the film. Located in Northern Europe, it is a highly developed country with a high standard of living. So, without further ado, let’s traverse the specific locations that appear in the movie!

Funen, Denmark

A majority of ‘Loving Adults’ was lensed across Funen, the third largest island of Denmark. The Viby Kirke (Viby Church) at Viby Bygade 18 in Mesinge and the surrounding areas are where the wedding church and garden cafe scenes were shot for the movie. While Comwell Kongebrogaarden at Kongebrovej 63 stood in for the wellness facility, Uni-Tankers A/S at Turbinevej 10 doubled for the office in the movie. Both of them are located in the town of Middelfart. As for the midsummer bonfire scenes, they were recorded in the town of Årslev in Årslev Municipality.

Copenhagen, Denmark

For taping purposes, the cast and crew members of ‘Loving Adults’ also traveled to Copenhagen, the capital and most populous city of Denmark. They were spotted shooting some important scenes across the city during the latter stages of production. Located on the eastern coast of the island of Zealand, Copenhagen is home to many tourist attractions, including Frederik’s Church, the Frederiksberg Gardens, the Tycho Brahe Planetarium, and the Copenhagen Zoo, to name a few. Apart from ‘Loving Adults,’ movies and TV shows such as ‘Another Round,’ ‘Queen of Hearts,’ and ‘The Chestnut Man‘ are filmed in Copenhagen.

