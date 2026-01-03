23 Best Nordic Noir Shows on Netflix (January 2026)

The Nordic region is characterized by mesmerizing beauty, linguistic diversity, and unique cultural richness. Hidden within these cultures are intriguing stories that delve into the deepest corners of the human soul. Be it crime, romance, drama, or mystery, Nordic shows cover multiple themes. Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, and Finland have all contributed to the world of television through their grounded stories, inherent beauty, and complex philosophical elements. Not only do Nordic shows look breathtaking, but they also deliver nuanced messages.

Within the realm of Nordic shows, the noir genre plays a pivotal role in delivering thrilling, poignant, and haunting stories. Noir tales are unique due to their moral ambiguity, darker visuals, and layered characters. Crime and noir blend in poetic ways that make these tales more mysterious. Owing to its sociocultural diversity, the Nordic region has plenty to offer in the noir genre. In this list, we present Nordic noir shows streaming on Netflix that explore the complexities of the human condition.

23. Equinox (2020)

Created by Tea Lindeburg, ‘Equinox’ follows the ups and downs in the life of a woman named Astrid (Danica Curcic). Netflix’s Danish thriller series revolves around the challenges she faces when she crosses paths with an individual who is the only survivor of a series of mysterious disappearances in 1999. In the past, Astrid was overwhelmed when her sister Ida (Karoline Hamm) was also one of the children, among other high school kids, who vanished without a trace. This also causes serious mental health issues for Astrid, who experiences sleepless nights, nightmares, and terrifying images. In the present, when the only survivor of this tragedy dies, it turns her life upside down.

To get to the truth, Astrid must find the strength to confront her own soul, even as the people around her give her different perspectives on the incident. The haunting visuals and the complex characters add to the depth of the narrative. The show, based on the Danish podcast ‘Equinox 1985,’ unfolds here.

22. The Lørenskog Disappearance (2022)

Netflix’s ‘The Lørenskog Disappearance’ or ‘Forsvinningen – Lørenskog 31. oktober 2018’ is a Norwegian show that centers on the inexplicable vanishing of Anne-Elisabeth Hagen, the wife of a billionaire named Tom Hagen (Terje Strømdahl). This causes significant pressure in the police department, which looks to solve the case before it is too late. When the cops start to investigate, they come across a peculiar connection between Anne’s kidnapping and the vanishing of other women in the past.

When events from the past and present seemingly converge, the cops also start suspecting that Anne’s husband, Tom, might have a role in the kidnapping. As the truth becomes more puzzling, only a miracle can save Anne. Created by Nikolaj Frobenius and Stephen Uhlander, the deeply haunting mystery drama show, with tense visual elements, is streaming on Netflix.

21. The Girl from Oslo (2021)

‘The Girl from Oslo’ or ‘Bortført’ deals with the experiences of Pia Bakke (Andrea Berntzen), a girl who is the daughter of a Norwegian diplomat in Israel. She is invited by an IDF soldier to spend time with him and his sisters on a vacation to the region of Sinai. What starts as a happy adventure soon turns into horror when Pia and her companions are kidnapped by terrorists, who wish to utilize them for political motives. The terrorists demand the release of their comrades from Israeli and Norwegian prisons, in exchange for the lives of the hostages.

This leads to an escalating scenario as the governments of Israel and Norway attempt to rescue their citizens. Pia’s mother must do everything in her power to ensure that her daughter is safe. Created by Kyrre Holm Johannessen and Ronit Weiss-Berkowitz, it captures the fragility of the human mind, the conditions of violence, and the anxiety of hostages. The Israeli-Norwegian thriller series can be witnessed here.

20. Entrapped (2022–)

In ‘Entrapped,’ Andri Ólafsson (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson), a cop, starts investigating mysterious and interconnected cases that are somehow related to a cult. When a cultist belonging to a local group goes missing, Andri comes across greater secrets and twists that connect the incident to cases from the past, especially the inexplicable disappearance of a woman in 2013. He is supported by his colleague Hinrika Kristjánsdóttir (Ilmur Kristjánsdóttir) as they find clues that point towards a biker gang’s land-related clash with a cult and a subsequent murder.

As the mysteries around them deepen, they have to face various risks and encounter violent men to get to the truth. Created by Baltasar Kormákur, the Icelandic mystery drama show is a poignant navigation of secrets, desires, and ego. The haunting visuals and the complex characters of the sequel to ‘Trapped’ make it an engaging experience. You can enjoy it on Netflix.

19. Gangs of Oslo (2023–)

‘Gangs of Oslo’ or ‘Blodsbrødre’ is a Norwegian drama show that chronicles the life of Moaz Ibrahim (Emir Zamwa), a policeman who finds himself in a difficult situation. In order to keep his history of criminal behavior hidden from the public, he is asked to do something unlikely and dangerous. His job demands that he live undercover and somehow infiltrate a local gang called Enemiez, and essentially lead a double life. As he faces this difficult reality, he must learn to balance his own ego and choose between his cop and criminal selves. When his journey reconnects him with his childhood best friend, the situation becomes more chaotic. The Ole Endresen creation involves adrenaline-fueled sequences, noir visuals, and layers of mystery. It can be viewed here.

18. Secrets We Keep (2025)

‘Secrets We Keep’ or ‘Reservatet’ centers on Cecilie (Marie Bach Hansen), who immediately suspects something when her neighbor Ruby Tan, a young Filipino au pair, disappears from a rich neighborhood in Copenhagen. Cecilie and foreigner Angel (Excel Busano) start investigating the case, but find it difficult to find anything significant. Since local police aren’t taking the case seriously, the new investigator, Aicha Petersen (Sara Fanta Traore), tries to piece together the truth at any cost. As Cecilie’s seemingly good life begins to unravel, she must face her own demons. The Danish thriller series, created by Ingeborg Topsøe, narrates a tale of suspense, deception, and crime. It is available to stream on Netflix.

17. Copenhagen Cowboy (2022)

Created by Nicolas Winding Refn, ‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ is the story of a brave young woman named Miu (Angela Bundalovic), who becomes rebellious after having spent the majority of her life fulfilling the wishes of others. Rumored to have psychic abilities, she hopes to escape this life of servitude and unexpectedly gets involved in the dangerous criminal world of Copenhagen. Mia crosses paths with dangerous individuals, who test her courage and will to survive in a world where supernatural events occur. However, the greatest challenge of her life arises when she develops an enmity with Rakel (Lola Corfixen), who also seems to possess special abilities, just like Miu. Netflix’s Danish thriller series has noir elements that add layers of intrigue and unpredictability. You may enjoy it here.

16. The Åre Murders (2025)

‘Netflix’s ‘The Åre Murders’ or ‘Åremorden’ focuses on the journey of Hanna Ahlander (Carla Sehn), a Stockholm-based cop who goes to an isolated ski resort in another part of the country to relax. She is under internal investigation for mysterious reasons. During her vacation, she initially has a good time, observing the beauty and silence of the place. Things become chaotic when a local girl suddenly vanishes without a trace, and the cops begin to investigate. Despite being off duty, Hanna is motivated to join the search and rescue efforts in collaboration with the local cops.

When deeper mysteries emerge and the case gets complicated, Hanna is forced to put her cop skills to the test. Based on Viveca Sten’s murder mystery novels ‘Hidden in Snow’ and ‘Hidden in the Shadows,’ the Swedish mystery series is a riveting tale of deception, pursuit, and survival. Directed by Joakim Eliasson and Alain Darborg, the show, written by Karin Gidfors and Jimmy Lindgren, can be streamed on Netflix.

15. Barracuda Queens (2023-2026)

‘Barracuda Queens,’ a Swedish crime drama series, follows a group of teenage girls, including Lollo Millkvist (Alva Bratt), Mia Thorstensson (Tea Stjärne), and others, who embark on a series of daring burglaries in an affluent Swedish neighborhood. Interestingly, the girls come from privileged backgrounds, but still pursue crime to achieve liberation from the constraints of society and rebel against the boring lives of rich people. As their thieving lives get more intense, they must hope no one finds out about their secret. Created by Frida Asp, Camilla Ahlgren, and Fatima Varhos, the Netflix show is a unique portrayal of human growth, change, and crime. You can witness the adventurous journey of the girls here.

14. The Asset (2025)

‘The Asset’ or ‘Legenden’ revolves around the actions of Tea Lind (Clara Dessau), a local cop who gets recruited for a special mission by an intelligence officer. She is given a false identity for the mission and is expected to pose as a rich woman with knowledge of jewelry. She is expected to infiltrate and expose the illegal operations of a local crime lord named Miran (Afshin Firouzi). To do this, she goes beyond her limits to befriend Miran’s lover, Ashley (Maria Cordsen), who has her own desires of liberation.

Though she initially gains success in her operation, Tea’s life gets difficult when her dual identity and lies start taking hold of her. She has to gather every ounce of courage to complete her job before getting crushed under its weight. The deeply layered commentary on secrecy and identity makes Netflix’s series a must-watch. Directed by Samanou Acheche Sahlstrøm and Kasper Barfoed, the Danish crime drama show written by Frederik Ringtved and Adam August is available on Netflix.

13. Young Wallander (2020–2022)

Created by Ben Harris, ‘Young Wallander’ delves into the life of Kurt Wallander (Adam Pålsson), a young detective who grapples with his first-ever case. Based on the ‘Kurt Wallander’ books by Henning Mankell, Netflix’s Swedish crime drama series dives deep into the mind of the detective as he investigates a brutal murder in the neighborhood, bringing him face-to-face with mysterious individuals. As he traverses across dangerous terrains and spaces, every clue increases the complexity of the case. He must also navigate his way through the politics of the police department as he finds out more. The fast sequences, the mystery surrounding Kurt, and the portrayal of crime add to the flavor of the story, which can be watched here.

12. The Nurse (2023)

In ‘The Nurse,’ Pernille Kurzmann Larsen (Fanny Louise Bernth), a struggling mother, takes a job as a nurse at a local hospital. She is introduced to experienced nurse Christina Aistrup Hansen (Josephine Park), who becomes her mentor. The two women make a great team, saving patients relentlessly. As they grow closer and establish a fully functional professional relationship, a sense of dread begins to unravel. Pernille comes across cases of patients’ deaths in the hospital, which she thinks were caused by Christina’s efforts.

She obsessively investigates Christina’s behavior and movements, hoping to outsmart her and find out the truth. As the deaths lead to tragedy and trauma, Pernille’s only hope is to move beyond the bias of her personal connection to Christina. Netflix’s Danish mystery series, created by Kasper Barfoed, is a nuanced exploration of crime, trauma, and morality. It can be witnessed on Netflix.

11. A Nearly Normal Family (2023)

Based on M.T. Edvardsson’s eponymous novel, ‘A Nearly Normal Family’ or ‘En helt vanlig familj’ is the tale of Adam Sandell (Björn Bengtsson) and Ulrika Sandell (Lo Kauppi), who are parents to Stella Sandell (Alexandra Karlsson Tyrefors). Their happy life is unexpectedly thrown into a realm of uncertainty when Stella is accused of murder and arrested by the cops. As Stella spends time in jail, she awaits trial. Meanwhile, Adam and Ulrika must do everything in their power to ensure that their child does not meet a cruel fate.

As Stella’s past with a boy she liked comes into the picture, it only makes the case more complicated. The resolve and morality of the parents are tested as they fight against the odds to save their family. Directed by Per Hanefjord and written by Hans Jörnlind and Anna Platt, it is a riveting tale of loyalty, accompanied by haunting themes of crime and truth. Netflix’s Swedish drama series is streaming here.

10. Katla (2021)

Created by Baltasar Kormákur and Sigurjón Kjartansson, ‘Katla’ is the story of a town in Iceland called Vík, where the Katla volcano disrupts harmony. The core of the story centers on a volcanic eruption that wipes out many individuals. However, a year later, ash-skinned people, who claim to have survived the volcano, start appearing in the town again. The ashes on their skin come off, revealing that they are still human. However, as these strange people, who are supposed to be dead on a scientific level, mingle with the locals, it leads to confusing scenarios.

As investigations occur, there seem to be greater mysteries lurking in the shadows of the volcano, which seemingly uses people in its own way. One of the central mysteries of Netflix’s Icelandic drama series is the death of a girl named Ása Þórsdóttir (Íris Tanja Flygenring). The mystery of the ash people, the reactions of the locals, and the element of secrecy make it a stunning viewing experience. The story unravels on Netflix.

9. The Glass Dome (2025)

In ‘Netflix’s ‘The Glass Dome’ or ‘Glaskupan,’ Leijla (Léonie Vincent), a behavioural scientist and criminologist, returns to the Swedish town of Granås after spending a long time in the US. She comes back home at the behest of her adoptive father, Valter (Johan Hedenberg), who tells her that her adoptive mother has passed away. As he hopes to bid goodbye to the departed woman, her past trauma resurrects in mysterious ways. It is revealed that she was kidnapped in the town as a young girl.

She now encounters a scenario where another girl goes missing without a trace, forcing Leijla to confront her past and investigate the present case by working with the cops. Her anxiety, insecurities, and trauma challenge her in the noir-themed and captivating Swedish crime drama series created by Camilla Läckberg. You can find the show here.

8. The Breakthrough (2025)

‘The Breakthrough’ or ‘Genombrottet’ follows John Sundin (Peter Eggers), a local cop in Sweden, who is obsessed with a double murder in Linköping in the past. The case remains unsolved for many years, and is on the verge of being considered a cold case. He hopes to solve the case at any cost and comes up with a bold plan, which is miraculously approved by his superiors. John teams up with a brilliant and innovative genealogist named Per Skogkvist (Mattias Nordkvist), who used DNA-based evidence to trace the movements and family tree of potential suspects.

Together, the cop and the genealogist begin investigating the seemingly impossible case, which may lead them towards a miraculous solution if they try. Based on the book ‘The Breakthrough: How the Genealogist Solved the Double Murder in Linköping’ by Anna Bodin and Peter Sjölund, the Netflix show is full of surprises and thrills. The Swedish crime drama show, directed by Lisa Siwe and written by Oskar Söderlund, can be enjoyed on Netflix.

7. Deliver Me (2024)

Netflix’s ‘Deliver Me’ or ‘I dina händer’ chronicles the journey of a teenage boy named Douglas Arnfeldt (Olle Strand) who has a deep friendship with Bilal Ali (Yasir Hassan), whom he has known since childhood. The two friends, due to financial difficulties, join a local gang and take part in illegal activities. A shocking twist in the tale occurs when Douglas unexpectedly guns down Bilal. As the cops investigate the case of juvenile murder, the reasons behind Douglas’ actions remain mysterious.

With Bilal’s family members demanding justice, the Swedish drama series delves into the various moments in the past between the attacker and the victim. Their friendship unravels poignantly as Douglas awaits his uncertain future. Based on the novel of the same name by Malin Persson Giolito, the show engages the viewers with a nuanced and haunting take on childhood and life. Written by Alex Haridi and Amanda Högberg, the story, directed by Anna Zackrisson, can be discovered here.

6. The Helicopter Heist (2024)

Based on Jonas Bonnier’s eponymous novel, ‘The Helicopter Heist’ or ‘Helikopterrånet’ sheds light on the lives of Rami Farhan (Mahmut Suvakci) and Michel Maloof (Ardalan Esmaili), two best friends, who get involved in a seemingly ridiculous plan. In order to overcome their financial difficulties, they scheme to steal millions from Sweden’s safest cash depot. The craziest part of their plan is to use a helicopter to land on the roof of the depot and execute a daring heist.

As the cops gather details about this brave attempt, they try to minimize the potential damage. Despite the odds stacked against them, the thieves fly the helicopter into the danger zone and hope that their tactics work. Created by Ronnie Sandahl, Netflix’s true story-based Swedish thriller series is a poignant portrayal of courage, loyalty, and crime in a competitive world. You can find it on Netflix.

5. Deadwind (2018–2021)

‘Deadwind’ or ‘Karppi’ deals with the experiences of Sofia Karppi (Pihla Viitala), a police detective, who mourns the passing of her spouse. Two months into this period of tragedy, she finds herself embroiled in a greater challenge when a woman’s corpse is found on a construction site. Meanwhile, Sakari Nurmi (Lauri Tilkanen), a rookie detective, is moved to the homicide unit to serve as Karppi’s new partner. The two of them start to observe the facts and discoveries of the dead woman’s case, which leads them to unexpected zones.

Sofia tries to handle her own trauma while also facing disturbing truths about the incident. She must find the courage to get to the truth, even if it means putting herself in grave danger. Created by Rike Jokela, Jari Olavi Rantala, and Kirsi Porkka, the Finnish crime drama series is a deep reflection of trauma, truth, and liberation. The engrossing show is available to stream here.

4. Land of Sin (2026–)

‘Land of Sin’ or ‘Synden’ centers on the disappearance of a teenager on a small farm in Sweden’s countryside. With his father insisting that the boy is in danger, the cop Dani (Krista Kosonen) takes charge of the case. Along with her colleague Malik (Mohammed Nour Oklah), Dani intends to get to the truth before time runs out. As the two cops delve deeper into the case, they realize that it is not as simple as they assumed. What complicates the situation further is the possibility that Dani may have a personal connection to the case, which sheds light on disturbing truths and a history of family feuds. The layered and gripping exploration of guilt, trauma, and liberation makes Netflix’s Swedish crime drama series a unique visual experience. The Peter Grönlund creation can be witnessed on Netflix.

3. Quicksand (2019)

Based on Malin Persson Giolito’s novel of the same name, ‘Quicksand’ or ‘Störst av all’ focuses on Maja Norberg (Hanna Ardéhn), a high-school student in Stockholm, who becomes a suspect in a murder case. The cops narrow down on her as the one killed is her former lover, Sebastian Fagerman (Felix Sandman). The series takes a look at Maja and Sebastian’s past, and what may have led to the horrific tragedy. With Maja’s role in the murder uncertain, the cops have to dig deep into her mind and find out if and why she murdered someone who used to be close to her. But the complexities that arise challenge not only the police but Maja herself. Created by Pontus Edgren and Martina Håkansson, the Swedish crime drama series is a dark take on youth, growing up, and the traps of love, which keeps the viewers hooked. You can watch it here.

2. Snabba Cash (2021–)

Netflix’s ‘Snabba Cash‘ or ‘Snabba cash’ centers on Leya (Evin Ahmad), a single mother living in an immigrant community with limited opportunities. Desperate to fund her artificial intelligence startup, Leya secures a loan from Ravy (Dada Fungula Bozela). However, her involvement with Ravy’s drug operation places her in a perilous situation. Created by Oskar Söderlund and Jesper Ganslandt, the series, based on Jens Jacob Lapidus’s ‘The Stockholm Noir’ trilogy, is an exploration of crime, desperation, and opportunity. As Leya and Ravy look for ways to make easy money in an unfair world, they realize that the corporate and crime worlds are not what they assumed they were. The fast-paced visuals, the narrative tension, and the dynamic characters make the Swedish crime drama show an entertaining experience for the viewers. You may enjoy it on Netflix.

1. The Chestnut Man (2021)

‘The Chestnut Man’ or ‘Kastanjemanden’ centers on detectives Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) and Mark Hess (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard) as they hunt a serial killer. The enigmatic perpetrator leaves symbolic and scary clues at each crime scene, which are figurines crafted from chestnuts. The journey of the detectives becomes a race against time, intensified by the disappearance of a politician’s child, which brings unforeseen complexities to the already brutal case. Created by Dorte Warnøe Hagh and based on the eponymous novel by Søren Sveistrup, the series delves into the intrigues of the human psyche, exploring themes of violence and the consuming nature of obsessive police work as the cops encounter unexpected obstacles in their pursuit of the killer.

With each clue comes a new element of mystery that endangers everyone directly or indirectly involved in the terrifying case. Netflix’s Danish crime thriller is characterized by its impressive character dynamics, the sense of dread, the trauma of victims, and the essential flavors of a noir tale. The story unravels here.

Read More: Best Detective TV Series on Netflix