Hijack Season 3 Plot and Cast Theories

Co-created by Jim Field Smith and George Kay, ‘Hijack’ returns to Sam Nelson as he struggles with the aftermath of the events that took place in the previous season. Even though he survived the incident, Sam is still haunted by the ghosts of the past, in ways that can directly bring harm to the hundreds of people aboard the German U-Bahn. On the edge of losing his hold on what is right and what is wrong, Sam works out every possible way this story can end, and eventually comes to a conclusion that can simultaneously save his life, as well as the hostages’.

By the end of the second season, John Bailey-Brown is dead, and Stuart’s secrets become known to Daniel and company. However, just the death of this criminal giants alone doesn’t assure the end of the Cheapside Firm, meaning there might be more to Sam’s story. While Apple TV+ has not greenlit a sequel as of writing, fans can expect a potential third season to drop sometime around 2028 to 2029.

Hijack Season 3 Can Close the Cheapside Firm Chapter For Good

With the season 2 finale of ‘Hijack’ wrapping up the U-Bahn hijacking plot line, a potential third season is bound to introduce a brand new mystery to Sam’s life, complete with a change in location, as well as mode of transportation. John Bailey-Brown may be dead, but even with Stuart behind bars, the chances of the Cheapside Firm making a grand return cannot be ruled out, and for Sam, Marsha, and company, that means gearing up and preparing for the worst. However, with the entire world knowing about Sam’s exploits, the chance of him being involved in any more hijacking events, either at the helm or as a victim, is unlikely. Instead, the more likely trajectory for his character is for Peter Faber and the MI5 to take him in and take his talents to the next level.

One mystery introduced in the final moments of the season is that of Kai’s death. Initially, Sam is led to believe that John got his son killed as a pressure tactic, and the fear of losing even more of his family is what pushes Sam to do the unthinkable. However, in the end, John reveals that the entire thing was a lie made up by Robert, and in reality, Kai’s final moments are as ambiguous as ever. While there is a chance that he died in an accident, chances are Sam is now filled with questions and uncertainties once again. To that end, a hypothetical third chapter of the story can step in this direction, with Sam once again taking on risks to get to the bottom of the truth, even if it means tackling powers far beyond his control, like the firm.

Hijack Season 3 Might Have to Say Goodbye to the German Cast

Given that ‘Hijack’ season 2 largely concludes the story’s Germany arc, fans can expect a major overhaul in the cast in case of a third season. However, with Sam Nelson still frontlining the story, it is very likely that Idris Elba will return to the show in such a scenario. Actors Christine Adams and Max Beesley are just as likely to step back into the roles of Marsha Smith-Nelson and Daniel O’Farrell, with the characters potentially gaining an even greater prominence in the narrative. There is also a strong chance of actors Toby Jones, Archie Panjabi and Clare-Hope Ashitey not just reprising their roles as Peter Faber, Zahra Gahfoor, and Olivia Thatcher, respectively, but also becoming key players going forward.

Without the German setting, chances are that fan favorite characters such as Clara Berger and Ada Winter are unlikely to make an appearance in the hypothetical third season. This, in turn, means that their respective actors, Lisa Vicari and Christiane Paul, likely won’t be returning to the show. While the same can be said about actors Christian Näthe and Jasmine Bayes, who play Otto Webet and Mei Tan, respectively, the show still leaves enough room for their stories to potentially be continued. The biggest departure, however, is that of the series antagonist, John Bailey-Brown, which means that there is a high probability of season 2 being actor Ian Burfield’s goodbye to the show. However, fans can expect some fresh faces to take over the antagonists’ department of the show, with actor Neil Maskell also potentially donning the garb of Stuart once again.

Hijack Season 3 Will Likely Explore Sam and Marsha’s New Reality

While season 2 of ‘Hijack’ ends with both Marsha and Sam surviving in the face of near insurmountable odds, the exact status of their relationship is left largely ambiguous. It is clear that Sam is still deeply in love with her, and while it appears that Marsha is still with Daniel, we don’t know how she really feels about them being together. The very fact that she takes a break from the relationship and heads to the forest suggests that there might be more to what she is feeling inside, and it is possible that a third season can lean into the uncertainties of her dynamic with Sam, especially in the context of Kai. On the other hand, how Daniel reacts to all of these developments is just as big a mystery, especially given how involved he is now in dismantling the Cheapside Firm for good.

With the second season introducing several new and memorable characters, there is a chance that a potential sequel run will reintroduce many of the arcs and continue expanding on them. Among these new characters, the standout additions are Peter Faber and Olivia Thatcher, whose fates are doubly intertwined due to their British connection. Chances are that Peter will end up getting Olivia a spot in the British intelligence, meaning that a great many adventures are bound to find her on the way. Additionally, the show can also continue on Mei’s storyline, as she is in many ways shaping up to be Sam’s prodigy. Lastly, the show is bound to return to the Cheapside Firm, but for now, it remains uncertain whether their machinations are to continue or if they have already been stopped for good.

Read More: Hijack Season 2: Is U5 2600 Based on a Real Train?