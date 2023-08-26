Hoarders Renewed For Season 15 at A&E

A&E has renewed the beloved reality show ‘Hoarders‘ for a fifteenth season. The production of the installment in question has begun in Atlanta, Georgia. In each episode of this series, viewers are introduced to a person whose life has turned upside down due to their compulsive hoarding disorder. In order to help them out, the showrunners introduce them to either a mental health expert or an extreme cleaning specialist, whose experience in dealing with similar cases allows them to find a solution that works for everyone.

While season 15 of the show is being filmed in Atlanta, it is not necessary that it will only have episodes set in the same city. After all, the previous seasons of the series have often been spread across the USA, with cases both from the East Coast and the West Coast of the country being featured in a singular season multiple times throughout the show’s run. Hence, do not be surprised if the production team for season 15 of the A&E series is soon found in a different city altogether. That said, the fact that the show continues to remain a fan-favorite despite having premiered nearly a decade and a half ago, in 2009, is a testament to how its stories continue to touch the viewers.

Though there have been no announcements regarding who will appear in the upcoming season 15 of the show, there are certain recurring experts who are likely to make a comeback in the next iteration. Dr. Suzanne Chabaud, Dr. Melva Green, Dr. Scott Hannan, and Dr. Mark Pfeffer are some of the many therapists who have appeared in the show over the past few years, along with Dr. Renae Reinardy, Dr. David F. Tolin, Dr. Michael Tompkins, and Dr. Michael Tompkins. Hence, it is likely that they will be a part of the installment currently in production.

As for the organizers, fans are certainly excited to see experts like Dorothy Breininger, Cory Chalmers, and Dr. Darnita L. Payden in action in season 14. Similar personalities who will likely also appear include Standolyn Robertson, Erica DiMiele, and Geralin Thomas, all of whom take joy in their work over the years to help those who have found themselves trapped in a hoard of their very own creation. Whether or not there will be any new experts making an appearance in the reality show remains to be seen.

TLG Motion Pictures is a well-known company that is responsible for the production of the beloved A&E series. The organization’s projects are also available on platforms like Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime. Some of its most recognized titles include ‘Free Dead or Alive,’ ‘Artik,’ ‘American Warfighter,’ and ‘The Place We Hide.’

