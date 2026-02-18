Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty: How Did They Meet? Where Are They Now?

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty are no strangers to the limelight, considering the former is the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, while the latter is a 3-time Olympic medalist swimmer. However, their worlds have completely turned upside down over the past few years as their unexpected yet deeply happy, healthy relationship has garnered the attention of numerous tabloids. The couple has honestly never recoiled from letting their feelings shine through since they are proud of what they have built, so their feature in Netflix’s ‘Being Gordon Ramsay’ is no different.

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty Developed a Deep Bond After Meeting Through the Former’s Sister

It was in the fall of 2021 that Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty first came across one another by pure chance while the latter was a contestant on season 19 (series 19) of ‘Strictly Come Dancing.’ The rising digital creator’s younger sister, Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay, was also a part of this particular installment, so it was when she was supporting her that she casually got to know the swimmer. He was in a serious relationship with Eirianedd Munro at the time, with whom he had welcomed an adorable son named George around a year prior, so their initial connection was truly platonic.

Adam announced his separation from his girlfriend in August 2022, stating in part, “Eiri and George, I’m sorry for letting you down. My only interest is for the well-being of our family at this difficult time, so I ask that our privacy be respected.” What followed were waves of speculation because neither he nor his now-ex revealed the reason for their split, but it quickly became evident that things between them were amicable as friends as well as co-parents. Thus, there seemed to be no drama when he got involved with Holly before making their relationship public in June 2023.

Holly and Adam had been linked in the tabloids weeks prior, after he started commenting flirtatiously on her social media posts and was seen visiting the Ramsay family home in Cornwall. Yet, it was a getaway to beautiful Rome that publicly confirmed their romance, shortly following which they made their commitment even more evident by getting each other’s initials tattooed. While she got an “A” tattooed behind her left ear, he got an “H” right on his chest, making it seem absolutely inevitable when they got engaged after a dinner date in Crete, Greece, in September 2024.

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty Happily Tied the Knot in December 2025

When Adam got down on one knee for Holly, he was so nervous despite knowing they had been talking about marriage almost from their first date that he doesn’t remember what he said at all. He only knows the love of his life said “yes” after a lot of crying, hugging, and kissing, but she maintains it was “perfect” because he had ensured it was private — he popped the question by the pool at their villa after dinner. According to their accounts in the aforementioned documentary series, he had asked for her parents’ permission beforehand and was welcomed into the family with open arms.

Holly and Adam blissfully tied the knot on December 27, 2025, four days before the bride’s 26th birthday and a day before the groom’s 31st, making it a true celebration of their life together. They said their vows in The Abbey Church of Saint Peter & Saint Paul in Bath, England, before having their wedding breakfast at Kin House and then staying there for an intimate dinner. The wedding was extravagant but also deeply personal for the couple as they were involved in the planning, even if the controversies in the months preceding had led them to uninvite almost all of Adam’s family.

According to records, a feud began after Adam’s mother was left out of Holly’s bachelorette party (aka hen do), which spiraled to the point that threats were allegedly made. In fact, when he returned from his bachelor party (aka stag do) in Budapest, he was escorted off the plane by uniformed officers owing to alleged “increasingly threatening” messages towards him, his sister, his soon-to-be-wife, and her family. Therefore, the only family member he had beside him for his wedding was his loving sister Bethany, who was actually one of Holly’s bridesmaids alongside her own two sisters.

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty Are Living in Matrimonial Bliss

Since getting married, Holly and Adam have been embracing this new chapter of their lives together with complete care, honesty, kindness, openness, understanding, respect, and vulnerability. This much is evident from the way they have hyphenated their last names to Ramsay-Peaty and how they already seem genuinely excited about building a blended family built on support. From what we can tell, they honeymooned in Mauritius – a wedding present from her parents – before deciding to travel some more together and enjoy the beauty of Singapore as well as Queensland, Australia. Even though the couple is technically still on vacation as of writing, the fashion/lifestyle blogger is already back to posting on social media, whereas the professional competitive swimmer has started training again. In other words, not only is their love for each other as strong as ever, but so is their dedication to their respective careers.

