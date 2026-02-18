Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay: Where is Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter Now?

Directed by Dionne Bromfield, Netflix’s ‘Being Gordon Ramsay’ is a documentary series that follows the celebrity chef as he navigates the ups and downs of his empire and family life. He has never made it a secret that family is extremely important to him, and that becomes all the more evident in this original production as we get an insight into the much more emotional side of him. It also features his family, but there is a special focus on his daughter Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay since she has actually decided to follow in his footsteps and pursue a career in the culinary world.

Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay is as Passionate About Food as Her Father

Born on November 8, 2001, Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay was a young girl when she first started really engaging in the kitchen with her parents, Tana and Gordon Ramsay. None of them is too shy to admit that the patriarch wasn’t at home much back then since he was building his empire, but when he was, he was completely present and dedicating himself to his loved ones. He still loved being in the kitchen and being involved with food, but it was at a personal level and more about introducing his children to the different cuisines and tastes rather than anything else.

However, Tilly ended up developing an innate passion for it, which became clear even before she was a teenager, driving her father to start involving her in his project. It wasn’t a path Tana would have chosen for her, as she revealed in the original production, because she knows the efforts, the long hours, and the sacrifice it requires for one to be successful in the industry, but she still supports her. After all, all she and Gordon really want is for their children to be happy, and while they know she will have a lot of doors open for her because of who her father is, she might also face stigma. Thankfully, though, with how passionate they know Tilly is, they know she can overcome anything.

Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay Has Been Involved in Cooking Shows For Over Two Decades

It was back in 2005 when Tilly made her television debut with an appearance on ‘The F Word,’ following which she ended up becoming a recurring guest on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ from 2010 onwards. However, it was at the age of 14 that she really started making her mark as she not only made appearances but also offered advice and served as a judge on ‘MasterChef Junior’ alongside her father. That’s around the same time she began hosting the cooking entertainment programme ‘Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch’ (2015-2019), which followed the Ramsay family over their summer holidays. She even appeared on ‘The One Show,’ ‘Blue Peter,’ ‘Sam & Mark’s Big Friday Wind-Up,’ and ‘The F Word’ again as a guest between 2015 to 2017, which further proved her mettle.

Tilly’s 16th birthday party was also the center of a ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ episode, and in 2018, she and Gordon did a series of cooking segments on the ITV show ‘This Morning.’ Titled Big Chef Little Chef, the duo cooked not only easy meals but also several of the renowned chef’s signature dishes to encourage more kids to dabble in the culinary world. As if that’s not enough, she soon began serving as a voice actor for One Potato Two Potato, a venture her father was involved in, and she decided to pursue further studies and eventually earned a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology. She did so while competing in season 19 of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ (British version of ‘Dancing with the Stars’) in 2021, appearing on ‘Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown’ in 2022, and serving as a judge on ‘MasterChef Junior’ season 9 in 2023.

Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay Continues to Thrive in the Culinary World

After Tilly graduated from the University of Nottingham with her Bachelor’s degree, she knew she wanted to really follow in her father’s footsteps to become a chef, but not rely on him for her learning or career path. Therefore, with the unwavering support of her entire family, she enrolled at the Ballymaloe Cookery School in Ireland in 2024, an intense 12-week program to learn everything from the basics to specific techniques to how to really be a part of the kitchen as a team member. She passed with flying colors in December, following which she kick-started her own journey.

Having already built up a significant social media following, thanks to her appearances in different shows, her quick wit, and her evident skills, a lot of doors opened for her naturally. While who her father is could have played a role in people’s initial interest in her, it has been her own efforts, hard work, and personality that have kept them interested in the long run. It is because of this that she soon found herself landing ad campaigns for brands like Deliveroo before securing her own cooking show on Amazon Prime Video, aptly titled ‘Dish Out.’

Tilly’s guests on ‘Dish Out’ have included her parents, actor Tom Holland’s chef brother Sam Holland, and chef Richard Blais, among many others. The William Morris Endeavor-represented personality has since even launched a YouTube channel, where she posts cooking/recipe videos and has interviewed Millie Bobby Brown prior to the release of the final season of ‘Stranger Things. Honestly, the 24-year-old travel aficionado and marathon enthusiast’s career is just starting, so we can’t wait to see what’s in the cards for her next. As for her personal life, she is currently in a happy relationship with a man named Henry Farrow, whom she has been with for about 3 years.

Read More: Next Level Chef Season 3: Where Are The Contestants Now?