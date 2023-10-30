8 Horror Movies Like Five Nights at Freddy’s You Must See

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s,’ a supernatural horror film directed by Emma Tammi, is an adaptation of the popular video game franchise created by Scott Cawthon. Josh Hutcherson plays a troubled security guard who takes a job at an abandoned family entertainment center called Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. He soon discovers that the animatronic mascots within the establishment come to life at night and are inclined to commit murder. Supported by Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Matthew Lillard, the film unfolds as the guard, Mike Schmidt, grapples with disturbing dreams and a dark past. As he becomes entangled in a sinister mystery, involving the ghosts of murdered children possessing the animatronics, Mike must protect his younger sister, Abby, from harm.

With a mix of suspense and supernatural elements, the film climaxes in a deadly showdown between the animatronics and a malevolent force controlling them, leading to a gripping and mysterious conclusion that leaves viewers wanting more and fret not, here are movies to satisfy that want if it is still lingering.

8. Child’s Play (1988)

‘Child’s Play,’ directed by Tom Holland is a classic horror film centered around a possessed doll named Chucky. The story follows a single mother, Karen (Catherine Hicks), who unwittingly gifts her son, Andy (Alex Vincent), a seemingly harmless Good Guy doll. Unbeknownst to them, the dollhouses the spirit of a serial killer, Charles Lee Ray, who uses Chucky to continue his murderous rampage. Like ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s,’ ‘Child’s Play’ combines supernatural horror with the terror of inanimate objects coming to life, creating a suspenseful and unsettling atmosphere as the characters grapple with a malevolent, animate doll that seeks to harm them.

7. Puppet Master (1989)

Directed by David Schmoeller, ‘Puppet Master’ is a cult classic horror film starring Paul Le Mat and Irene Miracle. The movie centers around a group of psychics who are mysteriously drawn to an old hotel. Upon their arrival, they discover that the hotel is home to a set of antique puppets animated by an evil force. These puppets have a dark history and a penchant for murder. As the psychics look deeper into the mystery, they are confronted by these malevolent puppets, leading to a series of terrifying and gruesome encounters. Similar to ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s,’ ‘Puppet Master’ explores the theme of inanimate objects being brought to life with sinister intent, creating an atmosphere of fear and suspense. Both stories tap into the fear of the uncanny, where seemingly harmless entities turn into sources of horror.

6. Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Prepare for a twisted circus of horror and humor as ‘Killer Klowns from Outer Space,’ directed by Stephen Chiodo takes you on a wild ride that shares intriguing similarities with the unsettling world of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s.’ In this film, a small town falls victim to an invasion of extraterrestrial clowns armed with circus-themed weapons, capturing and cocooning humans in cotton candy. The main cast includes Grant Cramer, Suzanne Snyder, and John Allen Nelson, as they battle to survive the onslaught of these otherworldly killer clowns. Much like ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s,’ the movie plays on the eerie transformation of seemingly innocuous elements into nightmarish horrors, all while infusing dark humor into the mix.

5. The Banana Splits Movie (2019)

‘The Banana Splits Movie’ bears similarities to ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ in that it features animatronic characters gone rogue, turning a family-friendly entertainment into a horror experience. Directed by Danishka Esterhazy, the film presents a twisted version of the 1960s children’s TV show ‘The Banana Splits,’ where the animatronic stars go on a violent rampage during a live taping. As the cast and crew are hunted by the murderous Splits, chaos ensues. The movie stars Dani Kind, Steve Lund, and Sara Canning, creating a thrilling blend of nostalgia and horror, akin to the unsettling charm of the ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ games and lore.

4. Freaked (1993)

In the dark comedy horror movie ‘Freaked,’ co-directed by Alex Winter and Tom Stern, former child star Ricky Coogan (played by Alex Winter) reluctantly agrees to promote a toxic fertilizer in South America with his friends. However, they soon become ensnared in the clutches of a deranged mad scientist (Randy Quaid) who subjects them to grotesque mutations, turning them into freakish monsters. Desperate to escape, they navigate a world filled with eccentric characters and absurd challenges. While ‘Freaked’ maintains a more comedic tone than ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s,’ both films revel in the bizarre and disturbing, presenting unlikely transformations and eerie scenarios that blur the lines of normalcy.

3. Meet the Feebles (1989)

‘Meet the Feebles,’ a cult classic directed by Peter Jackson, is a darkly comedic puppet film that depicts the chaotic and sordid lives of the residents of the Feebles Variety Theatre. This unique movie showcases a colorful cast of puppet characters and their outrageous escapades within the theater, offering a twisted and humorously dark perspective on the world of entertainment. As they prepare for their big live television show, the film delves into their seedy and dysfunctional world, filled with drug addiction, illicit affairs, and violence. The cast includes a range of puppet characters with their own quirks and issues. This dark and bizarre puppetry mirrors the eerie animatronic world of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s,’ where seemingly innocent and entertaining characters reveal a more sinister side, creating a blend of humor and horror that fans of both can appreciate.

2. Krampus (2015)

‘Krampus,’ directed by Michael Dougherty is a dark comedy-horror film that shares similarities with ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ in its blend of horror and humor. The movie follows the Engel family, led by Tom (Adam Scott) and Sarah (Toni Collette), whose dysfunctional Christmas gathering takes a nightmarish turn when they accidentally summon the ancient and malevolent Christmas demon, Krampus, after their young son loses his belief in the holiday. The film dives into a blend of supernatural horror and dark humor as the family battles Krampus and his horde of sinister holiday-themed creatures, who terrorize them on a snowy Christmas Eve, turning the festivities into a fight for survival. Like ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s,’ it combines horror with dark and twisted holiday themes, creating a unique and suspenseful atmosphere.

1. Willy’s Wonderland (2021)

‘Willy’s Wonderland’ bears strong similarities to ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ as it revolves around a lone protagonist, played by Nicolas Cage, who becomes trapped in a seemingly innocent family entertainment center. Directed by Kevin Lewis, the film’s plot follows a drifter who agrees to clean Willy’s Wonderland overnight in exchange for car repairs. However, he soon finds himself pitted against possessed animatronic mascots that come to life at night. In order to survive, he must battle these murderous creatures in a gruesome showdown. The film features an eerie atmosphere, suspenseful sequences, and a solitary hero, echoing the core elements of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ (which should not be a surprise considering Screenwriter G.O. Parsons conceived the idea for ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ based on the popular ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ video game franchise).

