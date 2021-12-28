30 Sexiest Anime Girls of All Time

As soon as you started reading this post a few of them instantly popped up in your mind. To see if your choice has made the list, continue reading. Anime has evolved dramatically in the past century like other forms of entertainment and has garnered a massive global fan following which is proliferating with the emergence of streaming platforms. While a lot of credit for this worldwide fanfare goes to ease of access, the drastic improvement of animation, great storytelling, but the importance of good characters cannot be overstated.

While we have already looked at the greatest anime characters, today, we will be turning our attention to something more specific- the sexiest anime girls ever. I have tried to incorporate characters of all ages, from cute, sexy teenagers to buxom older beauties. Also, keep in mind that the list is not ranked. So, without further adieu here is the list of hottest anime girls ever. If you are curious to watch them in action, well, we have provided a link at the end of each recommendation.

30. Mineru Wachi, Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory

Mineru from ‘Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory’ is undoubtedly the hottest anime character of all time. The beauty with brains is a dedicated researcher who is often preoccupied with her weird scientific experiments. Interestingly, she has no understanding or respect for social norms and is therefore not shy in wearing revealing robes out in the garden or nearby street. When she is inside the dormitory, Mineru has no qualms in parading butt-naked in front of the protagonist, Koushi Nagumo. You can head here to watch ‘Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory.’

29. Tsubasa Hanekawa, Bakemonogatari

Now, Tsubasa Hanekawa from ‘Bakemonogatari’ is not as popular as she should be. A friend of the protagonist, Koyomi Araragi, Tsubasa is a class president who usually is very composed and disciplined. However, when a mischievous cat demon possesses her, the bookworm can suddenly transform into a hot, desirable teenager who can easily knock the socks off almost every other character on this list. You can watch the show here.

28. Yaoyorozu Momo, My Hero Academia

Yaoyorozu Momo is an exciting addition to the ever-growing list of sensual heroines in the anime world. The future Pro Hero is a dedicated student at U.A High School who not only excels in academics but also on the battlefield because of her tactical mind and the “creation quirk.” Because of her powers, she almost always wears revealing clothing that exposes her seductive body, which has got the entire anime fandom drooling over her. If you plan to watch her in action, then ‘My Hero Academia’ can be streamed here.

27. Suguha Kirigaya, Sword Art Online

When Suguha Kirigaya is first introduced to the viewers in ‘Sword Art Online’ most viewers must have thought she is just another cute girl. However, things take a surprising turn when she later transforms into Leafa, a hot blonde warrior. Interestingly, she retains her cuteness even after transforming, and her hot figure with her innocent looks qualify Suguha to be on one of the sexiest anime girls list. You can watch her on Crunchyroll.

26. Atena Saotome, Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory

While other female characters from the harem anime are brash and shameless with a lack of common sense and decency, Atena is an exception. She is shy and does not like to walk around semi-nude/nude in the dormitory. Saotome is also a lot more kind and understanding of Koushi’s needs and is always looking after him. It is this delicate balance of her compassionate nature and rare outbursts of sexual provocativeness that make Atena so desirable and attractive. You can watch the harem anime on HIDIVE.

25. Midnight, My Hero Academia

Well, the kind-hearted Pro Hero is famous for her buxom body and ravishing looks, so you should not be surprised to find her here. Even though she does not get enough screen time, Midnight has mesmerized the anime fandom with her curvy figure. Interestingly, ‘My Hero Academia‘ features no erotic content, so Midnight’s ever-growing fan following proves that the lack of sexual innuendos is not a barrier for a character as hot as her to get noticed and find recognition. ‘My Hero Academia’ is available here.

24. Boa Hancock, One Piece

One of the sexiest divas on this list is Pirate Empress, Boa Hancock from the super-popular anime series ‘One Piece’. She is regularly seen in revealing outfits which accentuates her looks and gives us the pleasure of enjoying her beauty. Boa is a tall and slender woman with a thin waist and long black hair. She is the captain of the Kuja Pirates. You can watch ‘One Piece’ here.

23. Lilith Asami, Trinity Seven

The red-haired teacher may seem forgiving and sympathetic, but Lilith can become a badass who is not hesitant in taking up arms when the situation demands. Interestingly, the beauty with brains also has a very hot and curvy figure that has not gone unnoticed by the Trinity Seven fans. Therefore, it won’t be an exaggeration to claim that Asami is probably the most sizzling teacher in the anime world. You can watch her in action here.

22. Nico Robin, One Piece

Another entry from ‘One Piece’ and this won’t be the last one. Whenever you think of a sexy anime girl, Nico Robin is one of the names that instantly pops up. She is a sexy and tall woman with beautiful legs and slender arms. Nico often wears uniforms that reveal her cleavage. She has black hair and a tan complexion. She is the last survivor of her island Ohara and is a member of the Straw Hat Pirates where she works as an archaeologist. Her extra long legs add to her fighting capabilities. You can watch ‘One Piece’ here.

21. Elizabeth Liones, The Seven Deadly Sins

Elizabeth Liones is the princess of the Kingdom of Lioness. She is the adoptive daughter of King Batra. She is a druid and later we find out that she is the reincarnation of a goddess and is very powerful. Elizabeth has silver hair and large eyes. One of her eyes is completely covered by her hair. She has a slim body and wears a tight top and a short skirt. Elizabeth is also kind, caring, and strong. She sets out to find the Seven Deadly Sins on her own to liberate her kingdom from the hands of the corrupted Holy Knights. You can watch Seven Deadly Sins here.

20. Darkness, KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!

The royal lady from ‘KonoSuba’ is a crusader and also one of its three main female characters. Darkness’ drop-dead gorgeous looks strangely complement her masochistic tendencies in a way and make her look innocent and cute. Moreover, the pride she has in her family’s rich history and her noble roots only goes on to show her grounded upbringing. Therefore, it won’t be far-fetched to claim that Darkness is a dream girl for every man.

19. Mirajane Strauss, Fairy Tail

Mirajane Strauss is an S-class mage who possesses fearsome Demon powers using which she can annihilate her enemies. While her fighting abilities are impressive, but when she is not on the battlefield, she works as a model for Sorcerer Magazine. Although she is slim and beautiful, when she uses the Satan spell, her physical appearance changes drastically. Her curvaceous body is enough to make anyone drool over her, and it is impossible to discuss the sexiest anime girls without mentioning her. You can watch here in action here.

18. Mio Naruse, The Testament of Sister New Devil

As the daughter of the Demon Lord, Mio is the rightful heiress of his position, but she ends getting involved in an incestuous relationship with his stepbrother after getting adopted. Over time the amorous interactions only get intense as she explores her sexuality with her servant. Some of the bold lovemaking that transpires between the trio has been forever immortalized in anime history. But a lot of credit for making these scenes so exciting goes to the erotic and titillating figure of Mio.

17. Erza Scarlet, Fairy Tail

Ezra is a member of the guild Fairy Tail and a powerful wizard who always takes a stand for the downtrodden and disadvantaged. While the compassionate and gentle soul is is known for her fierce fighting style and impressive achievements as a magician, Ezra’s physical attributes are hard to ignore. The medieval beauty with her voluptuous body can make anyone sit and stare at their screens. Therefore, it’s not surprising that the enchantress is so high on this list of sexiest anime girls of all time. You can stream ‘Fairy Tail’ here.

16. Asuna, Sword Art Online

Next on the list is the pretty Asuna. She is one of the lead characters of the ‘Sword Art Online’ anime series and is the lover of Kirito. But don’t be fooled by her looks; she is a highly skilled player of the online game on which the series is based. This has earned her the nickname of Flash. Being endowed with both skills and physical beauty, she is one of the most admired anime girls. You can watch Sword Art Online here.

15. Celestia Ralgris, Undefeated Bahamut Chronicle

Celestia is the daughter of one of the Four Great Nobles and also a third-year student of the Royal Officer Academy, where she leads the Knight Squadron. The noble can often be found helping her peers even though she is socially awkward and is usually very comfortable in those situations. While she also boasts an outstanding academic record, her buxom figure has started far more online discussions than her kind nature. You can watch her in action here.

14. Shiraki Meiko, Prison School

Anime fans who watched ‘Prison School’ would admit that very few characters are nearly as hot as Shiraki Meiko. The third-year student has such harsh sadistic tendencies that could put even the evilest antagonists to shame. However, Shiraki is not known for her weird fantasies. The busty Vice-President of the Underground Student Council often metes out cruel punishments on the imprisoned men and has no qualms in exposing her body. Her comfort with her sex appeal and acceptance of her figure helps her stand out, and you can watch her in action on Crunchyroll.

13. Akeno Himejima, High School DxD

We all know the list will be incomplete without Akeno Himejima. The reincarnated devil has a luscious figure to go with her extremely sadistic tendencies. Strangers, unaware of her dark side, fall head over heels in the love of her exquisite looks. Her respect and admiration for the ideal Japanese woman act as a great cover of the turbulent past and a twisted present. The few fanservice moments featuring her have, over time, become one of the hottest moments in anime history. ‘High School DxD’ is accessible for subscribers on Funimation.

12. Madame President, Golden Boy

Now ‘Golden Boy’ is criminally underrated, but it is understandable why it failed to reach the masses considering it was released all the way back in the 1990s. The series has a unique premise with strong characters, and Madame President is definitely one of the few who stand out. The sexy businesswoman has her own software company. Her independent nature, coupled with the lack of respect for the patriarchal norms, adds a distinct facet to her identity that you will probably find sexy and never forget. If all of these factors are not enough, well, you are surely going to be left tantalized with Madame President’s wardrobe choices. You can stream ‘Golden Boy’ on Crunchyroll.

11. Akame, Akame ga Kill!

The socially awkward titular protagonist of ‘Akame ga Kill!‘ appears cold-hearted and unforgiving but deep down, she is a dedicated team player who is always looking out for others. She hides her emotional side behind the fake stoic public facade, but the red-eyed assassin’s cold stare goes well with her gorgeous looks. Akame’s intense training has kept her in shape, and she has curves at all the right places. You can watch the cold-hearted killer’s story on Hulu.

10. Freya, Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?

Freya, the head of the Freya Familia, is also the main antagonist of ‘Freya – Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?.’ The villainess is often preoccupied with satisfying her desire for coquettish interactions and an undying appetite for talented adventurers. As you may have already noticed, Freya’s exquisite looks are breathtaking even though she does not have the sexually provocative figure as other characters on the list. However, she kind of makes up for it with her wardrobe choices. The show is available on Hulu.

9. Rias Gremory, High School DxD

The heiress to the Gremory Clan, Rias’ butt-length crimson hair, intense light blue eyes, and a curvaceous body make her one of the most loved female characters in the anime fandom. While she is kind-hearted and respectful of others, she also has a fiery side that is exciting to watch whenever she is angry. There is undoubtedly a lot of depth to her character, and she is unlike most sexy female protagonists who are often overshadowed by the other main characters. Her hot figure and other facets of personality amalgamate well and easily push her to one of the top positions on this list. You can watch Rias and her friends here.

8. Revy, Black Lagoon

Revy is a sadistic killer who is regarded as one of the most badass female characters of all time. While this unstoppable heroin is known for her insane fighting and combat abilities, it is hard to ignore that the gun-toting murderer has insanely attractive physical features that can get anyone swooning for her. Her fearless, ill-tempered, and cold demeanor only adds more spice to Revy’s already titillating outward appearance and easily makes her one of the most desired anime girls of all time. You can watch her in Black Lagoon here.

7. Rize Kamishiro, Tokyo Ghoul

The hourglass figure of the bespectacled antagonist of ‘Tokyo Ghoul‘ makes her one of the sexiest villains in anime history. She looks desirable and extremely appealing because of her innocent face, which complements her sexually attractive body. While the series does not give much attention to her sex appeal, it is impossible to make a list without mentioning this head-turner whose beauty and charm can fascinate anyone. You can watch ‘Tokyo Ghoul’ on Funimation.

6. Lust, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

You can hate Lust’s nature or desire to eradicate humans, but it is an indisputable fact that she is one of the hottest anime characters of all time. The curvaceous villain, through her ingenious manipulation and cruel tactics, serves Father until her last breath. While her death is as violent as her murder spree, there is a strange sense of attractiveness about Lust that helps her fool many of her victims and makes the anime fandom swoon over her. You can watch her in action here.

5. Lucy Heartfilia, Fairy Tail

As you may have already guessed, yes, we did not forget Lucy Heartfilia. The blond-haired beauty is a Mage of the Fairy Tail Guild and possesses frightening magical powers. However, she is not only famous for her combat abilities, as the voluptuous body of the breathtaking Mage has been turning the head of anime fans for years now. Her confidence only makes Lucy Heartfilia even more desirable, so it’s not surprising that she is ranked so high on the list. You can watch ‘Fairy Tail‘ on VRV.

4. Albedo, Overlord

Albedo is a white-horned succubus who is often busy in her daily affairs as the Overseer of the Guardians of the Great Tomb of Nazarick. Her innocent face perfectly complements her voluptuous figure, and whenever she is on screen, her breathtaking beauty almost mesmerizes the audience. As if her curvy looks were not attractive enough, Albedo, for some reason, prefers to wear revealing clothes as well, which sends the sexual tension off the roof. You can watch her in action here.

3. Esdeath, Akame Ga Kill

Esdeath’s violent, manipulative and sadistic nature is understandably repugnant, but all is forgotten when one lays their eyes on the tall and slender woman’s ravishing looks. Her tactical understanding of combat and the fighting spirit only make Esdeath even more desirable, and the intense fight scenes give an even closer look at her attractive attributes. Some may detest her cruel personality, but it’s almost impossible to ignore her hot looks. ‘Akame ga Kill!’ is available for streaming here.

2. Nami, One Piece

The navigator of the Straw Hat Pirates is known for her level-headed thinking and good decision-making, something most of her peers often struggle with. While ‘One Piece’ is undoubtedly one of the best anime ever made, the long-running series certainly has a lot to offer, and Nami’s vicious demeanor and hot looks are certainly one of them. It’s almost surprising that her physical attractiveness is not discussed enough as she is easily one of the hottest anime girls of all time. You can watch ‘One Piece’ here.

1. Raynare, High School DXD

Raynare is the fallen angel who kills Issei on his first date. The antagonist is known for her well-planned sinister schemes using which she tries to jeopardize the lives of many innocent people. Although she is hated for her twisted mind, anime fans can’t deny that Raynare’s voluptuous body and her cold demeanor make her one of the hottest villains. The curvy antagonist’s big-bosomed slender figure can leave anyone enchanted, so it is not surprising that she is ranked so highly on this list. You can watch High School DXD on Funimation.

