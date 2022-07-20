Hotel Hell: Where Are They Now? Open or Closed?

Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Hotel Hell’ is a reality show that presents its viewers with struggling hotels and how Gordon hopes to turn the establishments around. As the British chef delves deeper into the issues plaguing the featured businesses, what he discovers is enough to leave even him speechless on multiple occasions. Despite the dire circumstances of the losing hotels in the show, Gordon’s passion for helping the owners makes the audience invested in the outcome.

The first episode of the iconic series first aired in August 2012 and ran for three whole seasons before ending its run in June of 2016. Given the amount of time between the last episode’s premiere and the writing of this article, things have changed a lot. Naturally, fans of the show must be curious to know about what the hotels seen in ‘Hotel Hell’ are up to these days. Were they able to turn back around and are still open, or have they shut down? Well, here’s what we know about the same!

Juniper Hill Inn: Closed

The first ever episode of ‘Hotel Hell’ takes its viewers to Juniper Hill Inn, or Juniper Hill Farm-Maxwell Evarts House, an establishment dating back more than a century ago. In fact, the place is a part of the USA’s National Register of Historic Places. Over the years, the property has seen several owners and, under the ownership of Robert Dean II and Ari Nikki, saw a considerable decline in business, leading to the appearance of Gordon Ramsay. Despite the help provided by the British Chef and his team, Juniper Hill Inn had to close its doors in 2014 due to staggering debt. In 2016, the historic place was reopened under new ownership and was renamed Windsor Mansion Inn.

Cambridge Hotel: Closed

Once upon a time, Cambridge Hotel used to be the pride and joy of Cambridge, New York. The establishment is credited for creating Pie à la Mode, a beloved dessert. So, when the establishment started struggling to keep itself running, Gordon Ramsay was the man for the job. However, even Gordon’s best was not enough to save the lodging establishment from shutting down. In June 2012, the place was auctioned away when the owners defaulted on paying the mortgage. The property was bought by Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company. As of writing, it serves as an assisted living residence.

The Keating Hotel: Open

If you ever wondered what a sports car-inspired hotel would look like, then you might get along with Eddie Kaen, owner of The Keating Hotel. However, Eddie’s vision not only cost him a pretty penny but also did not sit well with many potential customers. In the end, Gordon Ramsay helps to transform the lodging into a much more customer-friendly establishment. The efforts seem to have borne fruit as The Keating Hotel is still operating and even has a suite named after the British Chef. If you are ever in San Diego, California, and wish to stay at this 35-room luxury hotel, head to 432 F Street.

River Rock Inn: Closed

Located in Milford, Pennsylvania, River Rock Inn was owned by Ken Pisciotta, who even sold his house to keep the hotel running. After the episode featuring the establishment aired, the business saw increased traffic though the reviewers were lukewarm at best. In December 2014, River Rock Inn closed its doors and was bought by its previous owners. The returning management brought back the establishment’s older name. As of writing, the renamed Laurel Country Inn seems to be permanently closed as well.

The Roosevelt Inn: Open

The Roosevelt Inn used to be a school in the early 20th century before being repurposed as a lodging establishment in the 90s. John Hough, one of the owners of the family-run business, was also a student at the Roosevelt School when he was young, giving the property a sentimental value. The building is also a part of the USA’s National Register of Historic Places. The team of ‘Hotel Hell’ made several renovations to the property and simplified the breakfast menu, which apparently helped the establishment gain more customers. If you are ever in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, you can visit The Roosevelt Inn at 105 East Wallace Avenue.

Meson De Mesilla: Open

Season 2 of ‘Hotel Hell’ started with Gordon Ramsay visiting Meson De Mesilla hotel. Owned by Cali Szczawinski, the establishment’s decor and management left much to be desired. Gordon’s renovations and suggestions helped the hotel gain more customers. While most of the changes made by the British chef were retained, Cali did add some of her touches to the property. However, in August 2014, the place was apparently up for sale for $2.85 million. A silent partner was brought into the business to help with the hotel’s eatery. Meson De Mesilla was ultimately sold in March of 2017 and renamed Hacienda De Mesilla. The lodging establishment is still in business at 1891 Avenida de Mesilla, Mesilla, New Mexico.

Monticello Hotel: Open

Once a historic landmark, the Monticello Hotel has been in operation since the 1920s and has seen several owners over the years. However, when the running of the iconic property became too much for Phillip Lovingfoss, he called in Gordon Ramsay as reinforcement. Thanks to the team of ‘Hotel Hell,’ the hotel soon saw an increase in foot traffic, and the employees were much happier. However, in 2014, the establishment was apparently shut down by the owners so they could expand their horizons. The hotel was put up for sale in 2016 and went through a remodeling process in late 2017. As of writing, Monticello Hotel’s most recent purchase was made through Marcus & Millichap commercial real estate brokerage firm in September of 2022 for $8.22 million. You can still visit the property at 1405 17th Avenue, Longview, Washington.

Applegate River Lodge: Open

Richard and Joanna Davis built Applegate River Lodge 22 years prior to Gordon’s visit to the property. However, since the couple’s divorce managing the hotel has been difficult. The strife has spread to their sons, who are also a part of the business. Given the potential that Gordon saw in the hotel’s location, the management and condition of the family-run business baffled him. After the relaunch, the establishment has kept itself afloat and has had mixed reviews from the customers. If the scenic backdrop of the lodge caught your eye, visit it at 15100 OR-238, Applegate, Oregon.

Hotel Chester: Open

Hotel Chester was perhaps one of the most feel-good arcs of ‘Hotel Hell.’ The once flourishing hotel started suffering when David Mollendor was heavily injured in a car accident. His vast experience as a hotel consultant had been crucial to the business. Since the tragic accident, David’s wife Sukie was forced to take over the reins. When Gordon came to the establishment, the management and food were not up to the mark. Initially frustrated, after learning about the struggles that the couple has been through, Gordon tries his best to help them. He transforms the hotel and its eatery in a way that would attract the younger college-going customers. The British chef also rented David and Sukie an apartment for six months in order to improve their living conditions. As of writing, the business is flourishing, and the establishment still serves its Gordon Burgers. Hotel Chester can be found at 101 N Jackson Street, Starkville, Mississippi.

Calumet Inn: Open

Calumet Inn, another historic hotel on this list, has been in operation since 1888. When Gordon Ramsay visited the iconic establishment, the business was being run by Rina and Vanda Smrkovski, whose father had bought the place for them. However, their inexperience in the field of hospitality was evident to see, given the hotel’s management. Thanks to ‘Hotel Hell,’ Calumet inn saw an increase in business, though the sisters sold the lodging establishment in 2015. As of writing, the property is owned by Tammy Grubbs. The hotel was shut down briefly in March of 2020 for apparently violating fire safety measures. Calumet Inn was back in business in April 2020 and can be visited at 104 Main Street West, Pipestone, Minnesota.

Four Seasons Inn: Open

The management of ‘Four Seasons Inn’ by owner Sandy McDougall certainly raised many questions. The employees were not being paid and were compensated by living in the hotel for free. Given the amount of money that Sandy had invested in the business, he pinned his hopes on Gordon Ramsay. The establishment underwent several management changes and was even renamed Layla’s Riverside Lodge. The new name is an homage to Sandy’s dog and emphasizes the dog-friendly nature of the hotel. Sadly, Layla passed away in September 2021. Those who want to check out the lodge can visit it at 145 Vermont Route 100, West Dover, Vermont.

Curtis House: Closed

Curtis House, the oldest inn in the state of Connecticut, was under the ownership of the Hardisty family for almost 60 years. However, the 4th generation of family owners could not manage the establishment to the best of their capabilities. The constant arguments between brother Chris Hardisty and sister TJ Brenan hindered the hotel’s operations significantly. After being featured on ‘Hotel Hell,’ the hotel’s revenue went up. The Curtis House remained until April 2019 before shutting its doors. As of writing, the property now operates under new ownership and is called 1754 House. The lodging establishment is located at 506 Main Street South, Woodbury, Connecticut.

Murphys Hotel: Open

Named after the village where it is located, Murphys Hotel operates from a building that is more than 150 years old. Bryan Goss, Kevin Clerico, and Joel Lacitignola, three friends in their 30s, decided to buy and run the establishment. However, within a year, the business was struggling with Gordon Ramsay coming to the rescue. The hotel went through several changes. The three friends decided to shape up and run the place professionally. Most customers welcomed the interior and menu changes, and the venture was soon running efficiently. Those interested can visit the establishment at 457 Main Street, Murphys, California.

Angler’s Lodge: Open

The third season of ‘Hotel Hell’ started with Gordon visiting Angler’s Lodge. Owned by Dave and Dede, the hotel had been flourishing, and there were even plans to expand. However, when the married couple tragically lost their 10-year-old son Dalton, their drive toward the business diminished significantly. The renovation and reopening of the lodge brought back the owners’ passion, and they started putting more effort into the establishment. If you are ever in Island Park, Idaho, you can visit Angler’s Lodge at 3363 Old Highway 191.

Vienna Inn: Closed

Located in Southbridge, Massachusetts, Vienna Inn was an Austrian-themed establishment owned by Jonathon and Lisa Krach, a married couple. Due to unflattering rumors and poor management, the hotel was struggling to operate. However, the changes made by Gordon Ramsay were not met favorably by the owners. After the British chef departed, the couple quickly reverted to their old menu, uniforms, and theme. The inn reportedly closed in November of 2017 after a severe fire caused damage worth an estimated $75,000. The property was eventually sold for $30,000.

Town’s Inn: Open

Owned by Jason and Ana, Town’s Inn was struggling to function. Jason also had several concerns about the strain that the business was putting on his mother, Karan Townsend. Initially meant to keep Karan busy after retirement, her single-minded dedication to the hotel had Jason questioning if it was worth keeping the hotel. Gordon helped the family find a middle path toward the involvement of different family members. As of writing, Town’s Inn is still in operation and can be found at 179 High Street, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

Lakeview Hotel: Closed

When Gordon Ramsay visited Lakeview Hotel, he was baffled that Brent and Afni MacDonald did not allow children in their establishment despite having a teenage daughter of their own. The hotel was not in the good books of the locals. Many also disliked the food and the service provided by the establishment. Despite Gordon’s requests to change their ways, the couple stayed true to their original course and did not retain the modifications made by the British chef. Ultimately, Lakeview Hotel was shut down in the summer of 2021.

Brick Hotel: Closed

Brick Hotel was a historic lodging establishment bought by Verindar Kaur and her son Chiranjiv “CJ” in 2006. However, given their inexperience in hospitality, the duo struggled to maintain the business. After Gordon Ramsay’s intervention, several changes were made to the hotel, including the interior and the menu. After running for a few years, the Brick Hotel apparently saw a change in owners in 2018. The new management renovated the establishment and renamed it Rocco’s at The Brick. You can visit the establishment at 1 Washington Avenue, Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Beachfront Inn & Inlet: Closed

Located in Fort Pierce, Florida, Beachfront Inn & Inlet was suffering under poor management. Owner Brian’s inexperience and lax attitude led to a lack of customers and frustrated employees. After Gordon Ramsay’s visit, the owner decided to turn a new leaf and rectify his mistakes. The property was renovated and improved over the years in order to attract customers and increase the establishment’s overall quality. In 2019, the hotel was handed over to new owners. The property is now home to Sunrise Sands Beach Resort, 110 South Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce, Florida.

Landoll’s Mohican Castle: Open

As of writing, Landoll’s Mohican Castle is the last hotel to have appeared on ‘Hotel Hell.’ The property was born from owner Jim’s promise that he would build a castle if he ever made enough money for the same. The vision was turned into reality when Jim and Martha Landoll sold their successful printing business to build the 1000-acre private estate. The decision was not well-liked by Martha, who was looking forward to retirement. When a devastating fire burned down the restaurant, the couple’s relationship was strained to the point of divorce.

Despite the separation, Martha would put several hours into the business to keep it afloat. However, Jim and Martha’s inexperience in hospitality led to a failing business. Gordon advised that the owners should take advantage of the fairytale-like atmosphere and host weddings at their estate and even helped with hosting one. Since then, the imbalanced management between Jim and Martha has apparently evened, and the business is flourishing. If the venue has piqued your interest as well, you can check it out at 561 Township Road 3352, Loudonville, Ohio.

