House of Villains Season 3 Cast: Where Are They Now?

Formerly on E! and now on Peacock, ‘House of Villains’ usually revolves around chaos, confessionals, and cutthroat gameplay. The reality competition brings together some of the most unique personalities from across the television world and locks them under one roof. These renowned villains among the viewers then battle each other in several challenges that reward the cunning over kindness. One contestant gets voted out every week, and the last standing contestant can eventually walk away with the $200,000 grand cash prize. In season 3, the drama reaches new heights with 11 contestants, where alliances are impermanent, and betrayal is at every turn.

Ashley Mitchell Enjoys Traveling Around the World Beyond Her TV Career

Before starring in this show, Ashley Mitchell was already building a life in the spotlight as she was a contestant across 14 seasons of ‘The Challenge.’ Her career began in May 2011, when she entered the world of promotional and event modeling, and she has represented multiple brands since then. Some of them include Dos Equis, BlueMoon, Bacardi, Don Julio, and Captain Morgan. By October 2012, Ashley signed up with Motivated Models, expanding her portfolio. In April 2014, the reality star became the Brand Ambassador for Productions Plus – The Talent Shop. In February of the following year, Ashley took up the roles of Booking Agent and Recruiter at Giggin.it.

Besides that, Ashley is making her mark as a social media influencer, boasting over 204K followers on Instagram and a community of 9.7K on Facebook. She uses both platforms to share glimpses of her professional and personal life. Moreover, Ashley maintains a Cameo account, which serves as an extra source of income for her. As an avid traveler, she often makes her way to different corners of the world. In June 2025, Ashley experienced the beauty of Santiago, Chile, which was followed by her trip to Dublin, Ireland, in November. Most recently, in January 2026, she enjoyed the sounds of the crashing waves in Costa Rica. In her free time, Ashley loves visiting the beach, where she soaks in the sun and indulges in surfing.

Christine Quinn Efficiently Balances Her Ambition With Life as a Devoted Mom

Christine Quinn began her professional trajectory as a real estate agent at the Oppenheim Group. During that time, she joined ‘Selling Sunset’ as a cast member and remained on the show through Season 5, before leaving her position at the Oppenheim Group. In 2022, Christine and her husband, Christian Dumontet, launched their venture, RealOpen. As of writing, she continues to expand her social media reach, especially on Instagram, where she has cultivated a large following of over 4.4 million. In January 2025, she was featured in People Magazine, where she was interviewed alongside her beloved son. During the interview, Christine spoke about relocating to Texas with her son.

In that same month, Christine collaborated with the clothing brand BOSS and promoted its ski collection at the Hahnenkamm Races in Kitzbühel, Austria. In February 2025, she was further interviewed by Playboy Magazine. In the following December, Christine made a public appearance at the Netflix House. In her personal life, she completely devotes herself to spending meaningful time with her husband, Christian, and her son. Yet, 2025 brought many heartbreaks for her when she lost her furry pups, Teddy and TJ. Eventually, her life was again lit up with joy when she welcomed another adorable pup, Maximus, into her family. Over the years, Christine has jetted off to multiple exotic locations, including Mexico, France, Cambodia, and Croatia.

Drita D’Avanzo Draws Strength From Her Two Daughters and Furry Friend

Before appearing on ‘House of Villains,’ Drita D’Avanzo made her debut in reality television on the show ‘Mob Wives.’ Professionally, she is thriving as a Makeup Artist based in New York. She often makes the headlines due to her previous marriage to Lee D’Avanzo, who was allegedly a member of a crime family. Despite the controversies, Drita has diligently built her own identity as the host of her podcast, ‘Drita Uncut,’ where she often sits down with guests, including actors, athletes, and comedians. Drita also runs her own YouTube channel, where she has steadily gained 14.5K subscribers.

Today, Drita also commands a powerful presence on Instagram, where more than 1 million followers tune in for behind-the-scenes glimpses into her life. Beyond her professional endeavors, her world revolves completely around her two beautiful daughters, Aleeya and Gizelle. At every step of the way, Drita remains their biggest cheerleader. Whether it’s a dinner outing or New Year’s celebrations, the reality star enjoys every moment she spends with her daughters. Another significant part of Drita’s life belongs to her adorable pup, Bugsy, who is also her cuddle partner.

Jackie Christie is Building Her Brand While Supporting Her Husband Proudly

Jackie Christie first stepped into the spotlight with her feature on the shows ‘Basketball Wives LA’ and ‘Basketball Wives.’ Over the next few years, she transformed herself into an actress and an Executive Producer. Today, she connects with more than 860K followers on Instagram, where she shares everything from her professional pursuits to her glamorous lifestyle. Jackie also explores her creative side as an author who has published six books, including ‘Proud to be a Colored Girl’ and ‘No Ordinary Love: A True Story of Marriage and Basketball!’ Jackie currently runs her own online shop, where she sells products such as the JC Body Waist Trainer, sunglasses, lipsticks, and more.

Jackie has also recently been providing life-coaching classes for people seeking guidance. On the personal front, her world is completely dedicated to her husband, Doug Christie, the Head Coach of the NBA team, Sacramento Kings. As a sports enthusiast herself, she often finds her way to the stadium, cheering on the team from the sidelines. In June 2025, Jackie and Doug celebrated their 30th anniversary, marking a significant personal milestone in their lives. Whether it be going on romantic dinner dates or on long drives, the couple never misses a chance to spend meaningful time together.

Johnny Middlebrooks Finds His Greatest Victory in Fatherhood and Fitness

Johnny Middlebrooks first turned heads of the audience in season 2 of ‘Love Island USA,’ following which he also became a runner-up in season 1 of ‘Love Island Games.’ Additionally, he is also known for participating in ‘The Challenge.’ At present, he channels the same drive that he showcased on those shows into social media, where his transparent approach has helped him gain over 561K followers on Instagram. On the platform, his content blends fitness motivation and brand campaigns. Johnny has further cemented his position as not just an Influencer but also an athlete by sharing sneak peeks into his world.

In June 2025, Johnny shared with his followers that he had been working with YoungLA for over 4 years. In February, he once again collaborated with YoungLA and another brand, JAXXON. As a dedicated fitness enthusiast, he maintains a strict exercise routine. Besides that, Johnny wears the title of being a dad quite proudly after the birth of his beloved daughter, Elena Luna Middlebrooks. From spending sunny beach days together to simply going to fairs and sports matches for a daddy-daughter outing, he is fully committed to showering his daughter with immense love. In his leisure time, Johnny enjoys playing golf, snowboarding, and swimming in the ocean.

Kate Chastain is Thriving as a Stewardess and a Proud Single Mother

Kate Chastain has always been dedicated to building her own unique path with resilience and determination. It led her to become the Chief Stewardess by the time she made her reality TV debut in season 2 of ‘Below Deck.’ As she mastered the art of hospitality under pressure, she gained a strategic edge that became evident during her appearances on the first two seasons of ‘The Traitors.’ As of writing, the reality star is quite active on social media as a digital creator, which has helped her garner a large following of over 1.1 million. In December 2025, Kate appeared as a panelist on ‘Sunday Night Football: Reality Hot Seat.’

In January 2026, Kate sat down for an interview on the podcast ‘Death, Taxes, and Bananas With Johnny Bananas.’ There, she spoke about behind-the-scenes drama and the art of reality TV on ‘Below Deck.’ Beyond her professional endeavors, Kate is proudest as a single mother to her son, Sullivan Cay, who was born in May 2023. However, she has currently decided not to reveal the identity of his biological father. Whenever Kate gets the opportunity, she dresses up her son on Halloween and spends playful moments with him. To seek respite from her life, she frequently finds her way to the beach, enjoying the sound of the waves.

Paul Abrahamian Reinvents Himself as a Talented Designer and Musician

Paul Abrahamian is known as one of the fan favorites who competed in seasons 18 and 19 of ‘Big Brother.’ He set his own legacy by becoming the runner-up both times before deciding to return on ‘Big Brother: Over the Top.’ Currently, the reality star has been showcasing his real side on Instagram, where over 269K followers witness his rebellious persona. He has also carved out a distinct career path as a musician and clothing designer. Paul has developed his own clothing brand, Deadskull Curio.

Under his musical band, Van Alden, Paul released an EP, “You’re Not Who You Used To Be.” In June 2019, that EP led the band to earn a feature on Billboard. Paul also uses his Cameo account as an additional source of income. By September 2021, he made the bold decision to relocate to Armenia. In his personal life, Paul holds his beloved kitten close to his heart. As of writing, he has chosen to keep further details of his private life out of the spotlight.

Plane Jane Continues to Flourish as a New Podcast Host and a Drag Queen

After making her way to a third-place finish on season 6 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ Plane Jane proved that sometimes her embracing the title of “villain” may work out for the best. Since the show, she has been making a notable name for herself. With 398K followers on Instagram, she keeps the audience looped into her professional world as a trained dancer, singer, and all-around performer. Aside from that, Plane Jane is a talented singer who released her single “Burger Finger” in 2024. By the following year, she returned to season 17 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ as a special guest. Plane Jane has her own online store, where she sells t-shirts, stickers, mugs, and more.

When Plane Jane isn’t busy on the stage, she connects directly with her followers through Cameo. In January 2026, she launched her own weekly podcast, ‘Kudos For Spilling’ on YouTube, where she has gained over 21.6K subscribers. In that same month, she was interviewed on ‘The Recovering Elitist’ podcast, where she opened up about how confidence assists her whenever she is in a rut. In February 2026, Plane Jane reached another professional milestone when she worked with a health brand, Q Care Plus, promoting it on Instagram. No matter what, the reality star considers her friends an integral part of her life, who are a constant source of support for her.

Tiffany Pollard Has Turned Her Reality TV Fame Into a Lasting Entertainment Career

Tiffany “New York” Pollard has always been quite ambitious, building an impressive professional trajectory for herself. It eventually paved the path for her to appear on ‘Flavor of Love’ and ‘I Love New York.’ Ultimately, she competed in seasons 1 and 2 of ‘House of Villains,’ during which she was placed in the 9th and 4th rank, respectively. Today, Tiffany hasn’t left her presence, remaining limited to television, which is highlighted by the way she has garnered a community of 1 million on Instagram. Through the said platform, she keeps fans engaged with updates on her professional ventures and personal connections.

As of writing, Tiffany has also been dabbling her feet in her role as a host. In November 2024, she announced that she would host ‘Slayers: Wheel of Fate’ in October of the following year. She has also confidently launched her nail polish brand, HBIC Ink. In January 2025, she competed on ‘Worst Cooks in America’ in the celebrity edition of the show. It was eventually followed by a significant professional milestone in her life, when in December 2025, Tiffany announced that she would be going on tour in several states as a DJ. In her personal life, the 44-year-old maintains a close bond with her mother, Sister Patterson, who remains a steady source of strength in her life.

Tom Sandoval Handles a Multifaceted Career as a Musician and Restaurateur

For 11 seasons, Tom Sandoval was one of the central figures on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and became one of the franchise’s most talked-about cast members. His name came under scrutiny after he reportedly betrayed his longtime girlfriend. Although it reshaped his public image, he didn’t let it stop him from continuing the momentum in his professional life. Tom gradually stepped into competitive arenas, appearing on ‘Special Forces’ and also on ‘The Traitors.’ Additionally, the reality star has also been exploring his entrepreneurial spirit, leading him to become the co-owner of Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar. Besides being a restaurateur, Tom is also a musician, the frontman of the band Tom Sandoval & The MOST Extras.

The band currently performs across the country, with its most recent tour in September 2025 across different parts of Texas. By the following month, he was featured on Most Magazine, where he showcased his bold fashion choices. Ultimately, in February 2026, he announced that he would be the host of a ‘Vanderpump’ and ‘The Traitors’ Trivia at the City Winery Philadelphia in March. On the personal front, Tom has found love once again in his soulmate, Victoria Lee Robinson, whom he began dating in February 2024. Even after two years of togetherness, the pair bond over their shared love of music and attend concerts together. Besides that, they enjoy long walks on the beach and spending weekends cuddling with one another.

Tyson Apostol Thrives as a Podcaster While Prioritizing Family Life

Tyson Apostol is an incredible cyclist from Utah, but he first became a household name when his endurance was tested on ‘Survivor: Tocantins,’ which was season 18. His strategic mind and competitive edge carried him to the later seasons, including ‘Survivor: Winners at War’ and ‘ Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains’ before he became the winner of the ‘Survivor: Blood vs. Water,’ season 27 of the show. Off the island, Tyson has an equally impressive career as a Content Creator with more than 105K followers on Instagram. He maintains his namesake website, which lists him as currently associated with several podcasts, including ‘Love on the Court’ and ‘Pickleball Minutes With Jigsaw Health,’ among others.

As of writing, Tyson is also the co-host of ‘The Pod Has Spoken’ podcast, where each episode of ‘Survivors’ is broken down on the basis of all the information. The reality star also maintains an entrepreneurial streak, which extends to his personal shop on the website, featuring merchandise items, including t-shirts, beanies, and caps. Tyson’s followers can even request personalized video messages from him through his Cameo account. Besides his career, he is completely dedicated to his wife, Rachel Foulger Apostol, and their two beautiful daughters, Bergen and Marlowe. Tyson cherishes every moment with them, whether it’s playing pickleball or simply celebrating Christmas together.

