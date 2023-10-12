Where is E!’s House of Villains Filmed?

E!’s ‘House of Villains’ is an exciting reality show that features 10 of reality television’s most memorable villains, who are made to live together under one roof. The infamous celebrities compete to become America’s Favorite Supervillain and win a cash prize of $200,000. Contestants participate in weekly Battle Royale challenges that provide them with safety from elimination and the power to nominate three people.

One of the nominated contestants gets eliminated based on the votes of their co-contestants. The show, presented by Joel McHale, features a lot of drama as the participants indulge in scheming, manipulating, building alliances, and backstabbing their friends to save themselves from elimination. Apart from all the drama, the show is also known for its appealing visuals as the contestants live in a beautiful mansion that certainly grabs the eye. Curious to find out where the reality series is filmed? Here are all the details you need to know.

House of Villains Filming Locations

‘House of Villains’ is filmed in California, specifically in Los Angeles. Being the epicenter of the entertainment industry, the city is suitable for the production of different projects, including reality shows. The shoot of the series began in early February 2023 and was wrapped up in a few weeks. Now without any further ado, let’s have a look at all the locations where ‘House of Villains’ is filmed.

Los Angeles, California

Most of the sequences of ‘House of Villains’ are shot in Los Angeles, California. The mansion where the contestants are made to stay is The Valley Villa, situated in North Hills, a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles. The villa is a Mediterranean-style property with 6,300 square feet of main house and 30,000 square feet of outdoor space.

The estate can accommodate around 300 people and has attractive facilities like a large barbecue, a salt-water pool, a sports court, a jacuzzi fit for 15 people, fireplaces, 23-feet high custom ceilings, a dining room, and a formal living room. While the indoor space makes for a perfect stay for the contestants, the vast outdoor space of the mansion can be utilized to execute and shoot the weekly challenges of the reality series. The villa also features views of lush landscapes that add to its charm. Apart from serving as a filming location for shows, movies, and commercials, the property also hosts weddings and parties.

The Valley Villa offers an in-house full-scale commercial production team as well, that can aid in the shoot of various projects. Also, since the estate is located in Los Angeles, the production becomes convenient as a skilled workforce, and state-of-the-art production facilities are readily available in the city.

