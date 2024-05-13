How I Got Here Renewed For Season 3 at BYUtv

BYUtv’s acclaimed reality show is getting a new season! ‘How I Got Here’ has been renewed for season 3 at BYUtv. Casting for the show is currently underway, inviting North American families with foreign roots to rediscover their homeland. The new season promises to bring us more authentic tales about immigrant families as the newer generation uncovers the multifaceted pasts of their parents and grandparents.

The captivating reality travel show delves into immigrant families’ rich history and cultural heritage. Each episode introduces us to a North American family as they embark on a 10-day emotional journey of self-discovery and connection to their motherland. Through stunning views, local cuisine, and heartfelt conversations, these parent-child duos revisit the sacrifice, struggle, and dramatic circumstances that shaped their family’s journey to North America. The stories can vary from a picturesque retreat to the Irish countryside to a woman’s struggle with poverty in rural Zimbabwe and a father’s riveting escape from civil war and strife in Serbia. The new season is expected to take us further beyond the frontiers, offering profound insight into new cultures and unique stories.

‘How I Got Here’ is produced by Forte Entertainment, who are focused on creating family oriented reality television and kids shows. While ‘How I Got Here’ is their flagship project, the company is also known for a number of other productions. Hosted by Jonathan Bennett, ‘Snack Attack’ presents a two-round competition between three chefs at the RC-MoonPie Festival for the Cooking Channel. ‘Small Space, Big Potential’ follows Mina Starsiak and Karen E Laine as they work with homeowners on transforming a small part of their houses using a limited budget. ‘Stitched,’ hosted by Canadian fashion model Kim Cloutier, introduces us to talented upcoming fashion designers who compete in three rounds of themed challenges to create ambitious clothes on Slice.

‘How I Got Here’ is directed by Dylan Reibling, Jim Morrison, Russell Gienapp, and Robin Bicknell. Dylan Reibling is best known for directing the documentary ‘Cyberwar,’ which follows Ben Makuch as he meets experts on hacking and surveillance all over the world, taking a deep dive into the ecosystem of cyberwarfare. Reibling has also directed ‘This Is Pop,’ a documentary about the real stories behind popular pop songs and the emerging trends that have impacted the industry, and ‘Paranormal Survivor,’ a show documenting the stories of people who have experienced contact with the supernatural.

Jim Morrison is an award-winning director who gained accolades for his work on ‘You Gotta Eat Here!,’ a long-running, lighthearted reality show about beloved food joints in small towns and the secrets behind their dishes. Morrison has also contributed to Mena Massoud’s ‘Evolving Vegan,’ ‘Bachelor in Paradise Canada,’ ‘I’m Going to Break Your Heart,’ and ‘Keeping Canada Alive.’ Russell Gienapp has served as a cinematographer on ‘Extreme Ice Machines,’ ‘Hello Goodbye,’ and ‘In Their Own Words.’ Robin Bicknell is a multi-award-winning documentary director recognized for ‘The Nature of Things,’ ‘Haunted Hospitals,’ and ‘Paranormal 911.’

Read More: Zatima Renewed For Season 4 at BET+