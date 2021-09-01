Netflix’s ‘How to Be a Cowboy’ is a six-chapter reality series that can only be described as entertaining as well as educational. Following Dale Brisby – a renowned rodeo competitor, country life enthusiast, entrepreneur, and social media personality – as he utilizes his skills to train a new generation of willing cowboys and girls, this show explores the bright and light reality of the rural world. As demonstrated here, he not only does this by posting videos on his YouTube and Instagram profiles, but he also mentors interns at his ranch. So, let’s find out how you can apply, shall we?

How to Join Radiator Ranch as an Intern?

Dale Brisby has been a part of the cowboy world since way before his first rodeo participation in the mid-1960s. Thus, although he’s tech-savvy now, he loves the traditional features of such a lifestyle and wants them to stay the same. After all, the practice and manual hard work are what make the American cowboys unique and spectacular. As this is a career, Dale knows that experience for the same is essential, which is why he himself attained a degree in agriculture from Texas A&M University and spent some time at other ranches, learning from his own mentors at different levels.

Therefore, now that he manages Radiator Ranch Cattle Company and is at a point where he can impart the knowledge he has obtained over the ages in a manner that works while also offering real-life experiences, he’s taken up the opportunity. Dale wants to keep the traditions of this industry alive, and though some might think of him as cocky and over-the-top due to his videos online, he is genuinely a great teacher to have – loving, supportive, and honest – as made evident in the Netflix original series.

If you are serious about ranching and working under him and prepared to put in the hard work and long hours, you can simply text the word “intern” to 940-353-0890 to apply. We dug deep into his social media profiles and website, but it seems like there is no other way to reach out to him for the same. In simple words, you’ll just have to try your luck with the text, and if he’s able to take in interns, he will shoot you a message right back to see what you have to offer, and the conversation will go from there.

