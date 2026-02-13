How to Get to Heaven from Belfast Season 2 Plot and Cast Theories

Netflix’s ‘How to Get to Heaven from Belfast‘ is a comedy mystery thriller that begins with the death of a woman, or rather, the news of the said death. Three women- Saoirse, Dara, and Robyn- receive the news of their estranged friend Greta’s passing. But when they visit her house in the small town of Knockdara, they discover that their friend is actually alive. The search for Greta and the truth about her life and supposed death leads the trio down a path that forces them to confront their own past and demons. The season resolves some major plotlines set up at the beginning of the season, but it also leaves some loose ends. For now, Netflix has not greenlit a second season, but given the critical success of the show, it is likely that ‘How to Get to Heaven from Belfast’ will receive a sophomore season, which might air sometime in 2027. SPOILERS AHEAD.

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast Season 2 Will Solve the Mystery of the Pink Bag

The first season of ‘How to Get to Heaven from Belfast’ ends with Greta being reunited with her husband and daughter and getting a chance for a fresh start, thanks to Booker and Feeney. She also bids goodbye to Saoirse, Dara, and Robyn, who decide to go back to Belfast to resume the lives they had put on hold while solving Greta’s mystery. Before leaving, they decide to look inside the pink bag left behind by Greta and are shocked to discover its contents. The audience has no idea what’s inside the bag, and that sets up the major plotline of the second season.

Apart from telling us about the contents of the bag, the sophomore season will also shed more light on what happened to the strange man who’d given a lift to Greta, and was later found dead in his vehicle, while Greta left to resolve her past traumas. While one can assume Greta killed him, there is also the question of the car, whose arrival was heard but not seen. The scene jumps to Greta going to the nursing home where her birth mother resides, which leaves a lot of room for speculation about what truly happened to that man. Could it be connected to Booker and her organisation or to the Heaven’s Veil?

Speaking of Booker, her secret organisation is gone. After realising that they’d lost their way and their leader, Rossa, was so focused on making money that she was ready to sell out the women they were supposed to help, Booker decides to clean the whole slate and start anew. She even hints at recruiting Saoirse, Dara, and Robyn to the cause. The second season will expand upon Booker and Feeney’s efforts to revive their organisation with a renewed purpose, and how the main trio and their new case fit into it.

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast Season 2 Might Feature Familiar Faces from Derry

The second season of ‘How to Get to Heaven from Belfast’ will reunite the core cast, which includes Roisin Gallagher as Saoirse, Sinéad Keenan as Robyn, and Caoilfhionn Dunne as Dara. Bronagh Gallagher and Saoirse-Monica Jackson are also expected to reprise their roles as Booker and Feeney. While the new case is expected to take the women to new places, we might still see Darragh Hand’s Liam join them in unearthing the new mystery, especially if he continues to be in a relationship with Saoirse. This would put a question mark on Tom Basden’s return as Seb. Josh Finan might also return as Andrew, given that he is a journalist and could help the women to dig out the details that might help them in piecing together the mystery.

With a new case and a new bag of secrets, the second season will add fresh faces to the cast. Writer-creator, Lisa McGee, revealed that while writing the part about Booker and her secret organisation, she decided to make every member of the organisation a native of Derry. She would like to continue this in the second season, which means that as Booker’s organisation expands, more faces from Derry are expected to factor into the show. This could mean that familiar faces from ‘Derry Girls‘ might appear in ‘How to Get to Heaven from Belfast,’ possibly even leading to a reunion, with the hit show’s Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) already appearing as Feeney.

