Disney Channel Orders the Pilot How We Became The Biggest Band In The World

Disney Channel is gearing up to introduce a brand-new original musical project! The network has ordered the pilot ‘How We Became The Biggest Band In The World.’ Disney’s sister company and longtime collaborator, It’s A Laugh Productions, will produce the episode. The pilot’s filming will start in Los Angeles, California, on June 26. Further details about the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

The show revolves around the titular teenage girl band. The girls’ pre-fame experiences are presented in a mockumentary style, which flashes three years back into the past to their middle school days. The story begins at a Battle of the Bands, during which Posey, a strict and obedient 13-year-old, is abandoned by her singing partner right before the competition. She is joined by the new, loud-mouthed Tulip and rebellious James as the three decide to form a band. The preteens’ blossoming friendships and how these formative moments ultimately shape their trajectory toward musical stardom are presented with numerous laughs and adventures.

If the pilot gets picked up by the network, ‘How We Became The Biggest Band In The World’ will join the awaited ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ spinoff series ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.’ ‘Alice in the Palace,’ a spinoff of the classic Raven-Symoné sitcom ‘Raven’s Home,’ also received a pilot order recently. If greenlit, the series will replace the recently concluded original series.

Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, Disney Channel had drawn impressive viewership with its live-action sitcoms, many of which followed a similar structure and prioritized music and friendship as their central themes. Some of these shows, including ‘Hannah Montana’ and ‘Austin & Ally,’ registered various viewership records and even launched the careers of musical stars like Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Ashley Tisdale, Hilary Duff, Demi Lovato, and Zendaya, among others. Following the rise of the internet, the Walt Disney Company’s focus on its television networks was significantly reduced.

Since the launch of its official streaming service Disney+ in late 2019, the channel has only enjoyed a handful of successful live-action programs, which include ‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs,’ ‘Saturdays,’ and ‘Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion.’ The current Disney Channel programming comprises only three live-action shows — ‘Bunk’d,’ ‘The Villains of Valley View,’ and last year’s addition, ‘Pretty Freekin Scary.’

Los Angeles has previously hosted the shooting of several Disney productions, ranging from ‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’ to Tim Burton’s ‘Alice in Wonderland.’

