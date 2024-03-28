Prime Video Orders Daniel Barnz’s Pilot ‘Band’; Starts Filming in Atlanta in June

Prime Video has ordered the pilot ‘Band.’ The filming for the project will start in Atlanta, Georgia, in June. Daniel Barnz takes on the dual role of the writer and director. The plot revolves around the competitive realm of high school marching bands, capturing the aspirations of a cohort of teenagers from Georgia as they fervently chase after their ambition of securing national championships.

Barnz has extensive experience in writing and directing across various genres. He helmed the high school comedy-drama series ‘Generation,’ which explores modern sexuality through the lives of high school students, challenging entrenched beliefs about life, love, and family in a conservative community setting. His directorial works also include Jennifer Aniston-starrer ‘Cake,’ which follows the story of Claire Bennett, who becomes engrossed in the suicide of a woman in her chronic pain support group.

Additionally, Barnz co-wrote and directed ‘Won’t Back Down,’ a movie that follows two determined mothers aiming to transform their children’s failing inner-city school, despite facing formidable bureaucratic obstacles. His other projects include ‘Beastly,’ a contemporary retelling of the “Beauty and the Beast” tale starring Vanessa Hudgens, and ‘Phoebe in Wonderland,’ a film starring Elle Fanning and Patricia Clarkson, which explores the journey of a troubled young girl seeking enlightenment from her unconventional drama teacher amidst clashes with societal norms.

The upcoming project is backed by Big Indie Pictures. The company’s notable projects include Prime Video’s ‘The Peripheral,’ a futuristic tale in which technology subtly alters society, leading a woman to uncover a secret connection to an alternate reality and a dark future of her own. Additionally, the banner produced the Timothée Chalamet-starrer ‘Beautiful Boy,’ which chronicles the poignant journey of survival, relapse, and recovery within a family grappling with addiction. Big Indie Pictures is also behind the upcoming Prime Video series ‘Fallout,’ in which citizens must seek refuge in underground bunkers to shield themselves from radiation, mutants, and bandits in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles.

Atlanta, one of the most significant entertainment production destinations in the country, will host the shooting of the pilot. The region is also a filming location of ‘Civil War’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.’

