Huei Jiun Dai: Where is Matthew Muller’s Wife Now?

As a documentary series living up to its title in every way conceivable, Netflix’s Bernadette Higgins plus Felicity Morris-directed ‘American Nightmare’ can only be described as haunting and shocking. That’s because it delves into the infamous 2015 so-called ‘Gone Girl’ case involving Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn, just for it to later come to light Matthew Muller was responsible for their ordeal. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about one of this convicted abductor as well as assaulter’s once biggest supporters — his wife Huei Jiun Dai — we’ve got the necessary details for you.

Who is Huei Jiun Dai?

It was reportedly back in 2012 when Taiwanese emigrant Huei first came across immigration lawyer Matthew upon finding his bank card in an ATM, following which they actually remained in touch. That’s the same year his wife filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences too, driving this duo to briefly date — the exact chronology of these events is unconfirmed, but they did all happen. It’s also imperative to note the former wasn’t using this military vet turned attorney as she’d already earned her green card and was proudly serving as office/human resources manager at the time.

According to official records, Huei and Matthew had apparently evolved into close friends following their short relationship, only to reconcile post his public 2015 arrest for kidnapping as well as rape. The truth is she’d soon begun visiting him every week at his detained unit of Sacramento County Main Jail, resulting in them ultimately falling in love and tying the knot in a 5-minute prison ceremony. It’s actually been noted they signed their marriage certificate the day after he was federally sentenced to 40 years in March 2017, plus she wasn’t even allowed to touch her groom during their nuptials.

Nevertheless, Huei quickly took on the role of a loyal, trusting wife in all seriousness, going as far as to quit her job to type emails and file legal paperwork on behalf of her self-representing husband. This was imperative since he was still facing state charges concerning the aforementioned 2015 Vallejo ‘Gone Girl’ incident as well as an unrelated yet similar attempted abduction/rape in Dublin. These counts comprised burglary, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and forcible rape, to which he eventually pleaded either no contest or guilty before being sentenced to a concurrent 31 years in 2022.

Until this point, Huei had ostensibly continued to offer Matthew unwavering support while also sympathizing with his PTSD turned bipolar disorder and asserting he’d been very unfairly portrayed. Moreover, she was the one to create his now-defunct website under the domain name GoneGirlCase to share his side of the story, explicitly attributing his brutal offenses to “extended psychosis.” It thus comes as no surprise she’d willingly attended almost every single one of his court hearings and once even candidly told the press, “No matter what other people say, I know who he is.”

Where is Huei Jiun Dai Now?

Like everybody, Huei has a top limit, and she seemingly reached it in 2022 following her long-term husband Matthew’s no contest or guilty pleas to six heinous counts of a few state-level felony charges. We actually say this because she filed for divorce at the San Mateo County Superior Courts, Southern Branch Hall of Justice and Records, on December 28, 2022, without her reason being public knowledge. There’s truly not much information available regarding this matter since it is still pending, yet we do know another docket hearing for it is scheduled on April 8, 2024. At least until then, this San Mateo, California resident Huei appears determined to stay well away from the limelight.

Read More: Where is Aaron Quinn’s Ex-Fiancée Andrea Roberts Now?