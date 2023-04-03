Hunter and Jeff Leininger From Race to Survive Alaska: Everything We Know

‘Race To Survive: Alaska’ is USA Network’s thrilling reality show where teams of two race against each other to outperform their competitors. Most of them are athletes, wanderers, mountaineers, and experienced hikers. The same can be said about Jeff and his son Hunter Leninger. The father’s wise and sound advice, coupled with his child’s energy, is a killer combo. If you are curious to know how these two found themselves on the show, then here’s all you must know about them.

Jeff and Hunter’s Age and Background

Jeff is a proud 53-year-old father of Hunter, who is now 21. Jeff completed high school at Englewood High and later attended Valencia Community College. The duo hails from Orlando, Florida, and currently resides in Canton, Georgia. He instilled his love for adventure racing in his son, who accomplished so many achievements at such a young age. He set the record for being the youngest adventure racer at the tender age of 7.

Hunter has 7 Mountain Biking Endurance records, along with 3 for Expedition Racing and Ultrarunning Fastest Known Times. Moreover, he also holds 4 Adventure Racing National Records. As reports suggest, he gained interest in the sport after wanting to try something new besides soccer. He asked Jeff to let him participate in a race, and the young boy completed it within a short span of 6 hours.

Jeff and Hunter’s Professional Life

Blaire is reportedly a Race Director at several events, he started in 2014 at Blue Ridege Adventure Race, and since then, he’s held the same position at Blairsville Extreme Adventure Race, Sea to Sea Expedition Race, Blue Ridge Ultra, Expedition Colorado, and A1 World Cup.

As of now, he’s the owner of Robot Costumes, a company that designs and sells robotic wear, and Argoergia, a business dedicated to Adventure Racing. Jeff and Hunter were also a part of ‘World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji,’ which was documented on TV and hosted by Bear Grylls.

The most impressive record set by Hunter was at the age of 11 when he became the youngest finisher of the 24-Hour National Championship, and the record was previously held by a 23-year-old. As stated earlier, he began participating in races when he was only 7, but his first victory came to him in 2014, at the age of 12, when he finished first at the 2014 Palmetto Swamp 12-hour adventure Charleston. After competing in multiple other races, he was placed first again when he turned 13 at the Turkey Burn 12-hour adventure race.

The next year, he was once again the undisputed winner at the Florida State Championships Turkey Burn 12hr adventure race. At 15, he also won the 12-Hour of Santos. But ever since he turned 16, Hunter had a fleet of victories at the 2018 Atlanta Adventure Challenge, Florida 24-Hour Adventure Race, Blankets Creeks 6-hour MTB race, and Earth Day 18-hour adventure race. In 2017 he won the Florida State Championship Adventure Race, 12-Hour Nocturnal Challenge, and Graham Swamp 6-Hour MTB race.

After turning 18, Hunter went on to conquer more such races like the 2020 Longhaul 100-mile Trail Run, the 2019 Nomad 48-Hour Adventure Race, and Graham Swamp Ultra 100K. At 19, he came first in 3 more races, i.e., 30 Hour Cauldron Adventure Race, 24 Hour Oak Mountain Adventure Race, and 12 Hour Blue Ridge Adventure Race. His recent victory after turning 20 was at the 10-Hour CARE Adventure Race.

He also has an Adventure Racing prep course for first-timers, returning, and veteran racers. In the course, he covers topics such as preparation, gear breakdown, training, racing strategies, and ideal mindset. Hunter also has a YouTube channel titled ‘Endurance Hunter,’ where he showcases all his exciting experiences.

Are Jeff and Hunter Dating Anyone?

As per reports, Jeff is currently single or perhaps too private about his dating life. However, he still co-parents Hunter with his ex-partner Melissa Kegelman Carignan. She married her ideal man, Michael Carignan, 11 years ago and is now leading a fulfilling life.

Hunter has also kept his relationships under wraps, but he’s undoubtedly great at making new friends and cherishing novel experiences. The father-son duo is built for ‘Race To Survive: Alaska.’ We simply cannot wait to see how they perform and amalgamate all their previous learning for this one crucial race.

