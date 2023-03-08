Hunter Grayson From Farmer Wants A Wife: Everything We Know

Though shows such as ‘Bachelor,’ ‘Married at First Sight,’ and other dating shows get talked about more, Fox’s reboot of ‘Farmer Wants A Wife’ is probably one of the most unique dating reality TV series out there. Seeing city women adapt to the likes of the farming lifestyles while they compete over a dashing farm boy is hilarious, entertaining, and dramatic, a perfect blend of elements that makes for an entertaining dating show.

The inaugural season of the show introduced Hunter Grayson as one of the eligible bachelors who has been quite busy in his life juggling between his farm and his career. He realized he had everything in his life except for a partner to share it with. The handsome cattle and horse rancher truly captured the attention of the audience, and fans must be curious to know more about him. Here’s everything we know about the farmer.

Hunter Grayson’s Age, Family, and Background

Hunter Grayson is a 31-year-old farmer who hails from Watkinsville, Georgia. The fifth-generation cattle producer comes from a close-knit family and prioritizes family over everything. He was extremely close to his mother, Cissy, who passed away in 2019, leaving his son and family with heavy hearts. Hunter is a perfect “family man.” He is best friends with his father, Rick, and the father-son duo are often spotted hunting pheasants and other birds as a part of fun father-son bonding moments.

He is a hilarious person and loves goofing around with his siblings. Hunter loves animals, and he enjoys spending time with his farm animals and his dogs. His brother, Brookes, is in the Marines and is also one of Hunter’s best buds. The brothers love fishing, riding, and hunting together. The reality TV star loves his job around the farm, and in his downtime, he enjoys spending time with his family and friends, team roping, free dive spearfishing, and creating everlasting memories.

Hunter Grayson’s Profession

As mentioned above, Hunter is a cattle and horse rancher on a 200-acre ranch in Watkinsville, Georgia. The Northeastern Oklahoma and Athens Technical College alum loves to work in his field and is often seen surrounded by his farming machinery and his beloved animals. Interestingly, farming is the only thing about Hunter that attracts the ladies all the way from the cities.

Hunter is a great country music singer and is the lead singer in his band, Hunter Grayson & The Hat Creek Band. The band is a popular one in his hometown and is called for different events across the state. The singer received the prestigious award of the Overall & Male Artists of the Year in 2018 at the Georgia County Awards. The “everything western” lover is also one of the founding members of Lane Creek Custom Hatters, which make beautiful and trendy customized hats.

Is Hunter Grayson Dating Anyone?

By the look at Hunter’s social media profiles, it seems like the singer is very private when it comes to sharing details of his love life. While on the one hand, he wants to find the love of his life, the process of it seems a bit intimidating for him as he was introduced to beautiful women on the show amongst whom he might find his wife. We are excited to see who Hunter chooses, and we wish him all the luck in the world for him to find the woman he truly deserves.

