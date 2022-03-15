The outdoors and the Palaeolithic lifestyle have always been a fascination for most of us and one big reason behind this is that it’s engraved deep within our roots. We find a sense of purpose out there in the wild where our only motive in life is survival. Two and a half million years ago when men first lived on the surface of the Earth, their lives were far more different from the lives that we live today. Their priorities were simple yet not-so-easy and revolved around one core principle — only the fit shall survive. They would spend days hunting down animals, so that later at the end of the day they could get enough nutrition. Our lives are a lot more complex now and our priorities keep shifting but they definitely don’t rely on survival directly. In fact, a lot of our priorities rely on bland materialistic pleasures of the world where surviving has become a lot easier but a sense of purpose is something that seems to be diminishing.

This is where our passion for hunting comes in. The thrill of being in the woods or out in the most extreme conditions with only one sole priority of surviving brings back our sense of purpose, at least temporarily, and all the rubbish and hogwash nonsense of the world do fade away, taking us back to our roots. But no matter how gibberish the ideas of the modern world might seem to us, we live in it and we’ve got to do whatever we do. This means that we cannot always go out hunting and live the rest of our lives in the woods. We have bounds and conformities that we have to fulfill, which prevent us from going out and living like men from the stone-age.

But this world is not all that bad either, because it does give us easier alternatives for everything and this dilemma of finding purpose and freedom in nature also has a solution. What do you do when you want to experience something very different which may not seem possible for you to? You either read or watch other people experiencing the same thing. This may not be as good as the real experience but is still a pretty good temporary fix that might even prepare us for the actual situation.

The best part is that the era of Cable TV is almost over and you don’t have to wait for a Saturday afternoon to catch up on the latest adventures of your favorite hunting TV show. Online streaming platform Netflix now has some daunting and thrilling hunting shows that almost make you feel like you’re out there in the game. These shows are not only fun to watch but might even help you gain some knowledge for your own upcoming hunting trip. So, here’s the list of really good hunting shows on Netflix that are available to stream right now:

4. You vs. Wild (2019 -)

Created by Robert Buchta, Bear Grylls, and Delbert Shoopman, ‘You vs. Wild’ is an adventure reality television series. The show has an interactive format in which viewers are consistently asked to make choices on behalf of the host so that they can put their survival knowledge to the test from the comfort of their homes. It revolves around Bear Grylls, a famous British adventurer who embarks on several daunting missions to some of the harshest environments on the planet to give viewers an intimate understanding of what survival in those conditions without assistance is really like. The show may not be focused entirely on hunting, but ‘You vs. Wild’ does offer a lot of practical advice on the subject to the viewers.

3. MeatEater (2012 -)

Produced by Zero Point Zero Production, ‘MeatEater’ is non-fiction outdoors hunting television series that stars the famous conservationist and outdoorsman Steven Rinella. The show follows its outspoken and venturous host as he embarks on countless daunting adventures to different parts of the world to explore nature and experience the true beauty of living in the moment. Apart from his exciting trips, Steven also offers viewers a realistic understanding of hunting by explaining its intricacies and showing his skills with his weapons.

Once he has hunted an animal, it’s time for him to showcase his culinary prowess, which is another aspect of ‘MeatEater’ that makes it so grounded in reality that even after a decade of its first episode’s premiere, the series continues to draw a large audience.

2. Win the Wilderness: Alaska (2020)

Produced by Twofour, ‘Win the Wilderness: Alaska’ is a British television competition that features Duane and Rena Ose as judges. The show follows six British couples who participate in a survival competition with each other for the opportunity to win a prize home in the Alaskan wilderness. The property originally belonged to Duane and Rena Ose, a couple that moved to the region in the 80s and built the house themselves.

However, since they are in their seventies, the duo wants to hand over the property to the next generation of adventurers who are willing to put themselves through several daunting tasks to have possession of the property. While the show’s entire focus is not hunting, the participants on different occasions are tasked to hunt to prove their survival skills.

1. Battlefish (2018)

Commercial fishing is very competitive and laborious for those who are a part of it. Various documentary series have been filmed around this theme that highlight the struggles of these fishing crews against the ruthless water. ‘Battlefish’ is one such documentary series that features fishing crews that pursue lucrative albacore tuna and their struggles as they compete with others in the waters of Oregon Coast. This show dwells a little deeper into each of the characters which make you admire some of the crews a little more than the others even though they are all working equally hard. Compared to other similar shows, this one has a faster pace that makes it really interesting and thrilling. One of the best reality shows out there in this genre.

