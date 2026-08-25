The outdoors and the Palaeolithic lifestyle have always been a fascination for most of us, and one big reason behind this is that it’s engraved deep within our roots. We find a sense of purpose out there in the wild, where our only motive in life is survival. Two and a half million years ago, when men first lived on the surface of the Earth, their lives were far more different from the lives that we live today. Their priorities were simple yet not-so-easy and revolved around one core principle — only the fit shall survive. They would spend days hunting down animals so that, at the end of the day, they could get enough nutrition.

Our lives are a lot more complex now, and our priorities keep shifting, but they don’t rely on survival directly. In fact, many of our priorities rely on worldly pleasures, and surviving has become much easier. However, if you want to quench your thirst for hunting, Netflix has some great, daunting, and thrilling hunting shows that are not only fun to watch but also help you gain some knowledge about nature.

5. Southern Survival (2020)

Not all hunting shows show live hunting, but they explore different ways of doing so, along with other ways of survival. One such show is ‘Southern Survival,’ wherein the BattlBox crew creates and tests different kinds of outdoor survival gear to ascertain their effectiveness. The fact that the show comes with the big, bold disclaimer ‘Don’t try this at home’ makes it clear that the audience will be watching a no-holds-barred treatment filled with destruction. So, if you like to watch things being destroyed (under controlled conditions), you will love this show. You can watch it here.

4. MeatEater (2012 -)

Produced by Zero Point Zero Production, ‘MeatEater‘ is a non-fiction outdoors hunting television series that stars the famous conservationist and outdoorsman Steven Rinella. The show follows its outspoken and venturesome host as he embarks on countless daunting adventures to different parts of the world to explore nature and experience the true beauty of living in the moment. Apart from his exciting trips, Steven also offers viewers a realistic understanding of hunting by explaining its intricacies and showing his skills with his weapons. Once he has hunted an animal, it’s time for him to showcase his culinary prowess, which is another aspect of ‘MeatEater’ that makes it so grounded in reality that even a decade after its first episode’s premiere, the series continues to draw a large audience. You can check out the show here.

3. Win the Wilderness: Alaska (2020)

Produced by Twofour, ‘Win the Wilderness: Alaska’ is a British television competition that features Duane and Rena Ose as judges. The show follows six British couples who participate in a survival competition with each other for the opportunity to win a prize home in the Alaskan wilderness. The property originally belonged to Duane and Rena Ose, a couple who moved to the region in the 80s and built the house themselves.

However, since they are in their seventies, the duo wants to hand over the property to the next generation of adventurers who are willing to put themselves through several daunting tasks to have possession of the property. While the show’s entire focus is not hunting, the participants, on different occasions, are tasked to hunt to prove their survival skills. You can watch ‘Win the Wilderness: Alaska’ here.

2. You vs. Wild (2025)

‘You vs. Wild’ features legendary British adventurer Bear Grylls as he goes on different adventures, exploring the various landscapes that our planet has been bestowed with. Needless to say, they are often dangerous and unforgiving, making Grylls resort to old ways of survival. The show incorporates the viewers, too, establishing a strong connection between them and Grylls as he provides options when stuck in situations. Be it rescuing a doctor from one of the most dangerous jungles in the world, or locating a lost rescue dog in the Swiss Alps, or rescuing survivors of a plane crash in a desert canyon, ‘You vs. Wild’ takes the viewers on a wild ride just like you expect from a Bear Grylls show. It can be streamed here.

1. Battlefish (2018)

Commercial fishing is very competitive and laborious for those who are a part of it. Various documentary series have been filmed around this theme that highlights the struggles of these fishing crews against the ruthless water. ‘Battlefish’ is a documentary series that features fishing crews that pursue lucrative albacore tuna and their struggles as they compete with others in the waters of the Oregon Coast. This show dwells a little deeper into each of the characters, which makes you admire some of the crews a little more than the others, even though they are all working equally hard. Compared to similar shows, this one has a faster pace that makes it interesting and thrilling. One of the best reality shows out there in this genre. You may stream it here.

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