In the latest episode of the ‘iCarly’ reboot, Carly hosts a dinner for her boyfriend Wes’ grandmother, but Carly is awfully inexperienced when it comes to cooking. Freddie rises to the occasion by designing a cooking app that might help her prepare the perfect dinner. Meanwhile, Harper deals with insecurities surrounding her abilities as a fashion designer. To further jog your memory, we have outlined a recap at the bottom. Before the season 1 finale airs, here is what it might have in store!

iCarly Reboot Season 1 Finale Release Date

‘iCarly’ reboot episode 13 will release on August 26, 2021, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. Each episode has a runtime of 23-26 minutes each. You can likewise block your schedule to watch the season 1 finale of the ‘iCarly’ reboot as soon as it drops on the streaming giant.

Where to Watch iCarly Reboot Season 1 Finale Online?

If you own a subscription to Paramount+, you can watch ‘iCarly’ reboot episode 13 at the date and time mentioned above. The latest episodes of the show are exclusively available on the streamer.

iCarly Reboot Season 1 Finale Spoilers

In the season 1 finale of the ‘iCarly’ reboot, the air in Bushwell plaza might be different now that Carly and Wes are official! Harper is soaring high career-wise, while Spencer just had a break-up. The next episode might follow up on these narratives while ensuring Freddie is still in the picture with his new out-of-the-box inventions.

iCarly Reboot Episode 12 Recap

In the twelfth episode of the ‘iCarly’ reboot titled ‘iThrow a Flawless Dinner Party,’ Carly and Wes throw a dinner party to create the perfect opportunity for her to meet Wes’ grandmother, whom he affectionately calls Nonna. The main challenge here is Carly’s non-existent cooking skills despite the excitement that lurks in the air. Meanwhile, Maeve and Spencer are looking for ways to sustain their relationship now that the honeymoon phase is over. However, they realize that they have a lot to work upon individually, so the best decision would be to part ways for now.

On the other hand, Harper doubts her abilities as a fashion designer and feels pressured in front of Double Dutch, the lady she is trying to impress. Freddie designs a cooking app that becomes Carly’s last resort, but she fails miserably while recreating a dish called “pulsating ravioli.” Nonna finally shows up, and to Carly’s horror, she is overly protective of Wes. From that moment onwards, everything Carly tries seems to backfire, but Wes reassures her that they’re still strong as a couple. Harper forms a connection with Double Dutch realizing that she brings out the best in her.

Read More: Where is iCarly Reboot Filmed?