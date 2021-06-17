Based on a series of the same name created by Dan Schneider, ‘iCarly’ reboot is a comedy television revival series that primarily focuses on the cast of the original show a decade after its conclusion. Carly now lives with her new best friend, Harper, who is an aspiring fashion designer. On the other hand, Spencer has a social media-obsessed step-daughter Millicent who is a bit competitive towards Carly, apparently because of her web series popularity. Carly’s old friend, Freddie, is now divorced twice and lives with his mother after losing everything.

The story follows the gang as they navigate through their twenties and thirties while shouldering their adult responsibilities. Like the original show, the revival series has also garnered similar support and love from the fans, who may wish to learn more about its filming location. In case you are also curious to know the same, we have got you covered.

iCarly Reboot Filming Locations

‘iCarly’ reboot is filmed in California. The show’s production reportedly commenced sometime around mid-March 2021 in the Bear Flag State. Located in the western part of the United States, it is home to some of the most iconic film studios like Paramount Pictures, Columbia Pictures, Warner Bros. Studios, Walt Disney Studios, and Universal Studios.

Thanks to its mesmerizing natural locales and ease of availability of production services, California has hosted the production of several well-known shows like ‘Californication,’ ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ ‘General Hospital,’ ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Big Time Rush.’ Since the state is such a sought-after filming location, it is not surprising that the ‘iCarly’ reboot is shot in the City of Angels. So, let’s learn more details about the show’s production.

Los Angeles, California

The principal shooting for the show is done in Los Angeles. The Southern Californian city is the center of America’s television industry. It regularly hosts numerous shows and films. ‘iCarly’ reboot is shot in the Paramount Studios lot, which is situated at 5555 Melrose Avenue.

Paramount has a total of 30 sound stages that can be anywhere between 5,500 to 18,775 square feet large. The studio comes with state-of-the-art facilities along with other amenities like Security, Medical, Fitness Center, Studio Store, and Dining Services. Every year several important film and television production projects are done here.

Since the show’s production is done in one of the worst coronavirus-affected cities in the world, the cast and crew followed all stringent COVID-19 norms. The behind-the-scenes photos posted by the actors clearly show them wearing masks, which instills the confidence that everyone’s safety is ensured by the producers while filming.

