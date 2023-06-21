Iga Świątek’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Tennis Player?

As one of the world’s best professional tennis athletes under the banner of Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), Polish native Iga Natalia Świątek doesn’t really need an elaborate introduction. After all, since she lets her racket do all the talking on court, every sporting fan knows she’s physically and mentally one of the strongest in the game, as also evidenced in Netflix’s ‘Break Point.’ Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about her vibrant background, her career trajectory, as well as her overall net worth at the moment (mid-2023), we’ve got the essential detail for you.

How Did Iga Świątek Earn Her Money?

Born on May 31, 2001, as the youngest of two girls to orthodontist Dorota and former professional rower Tomasz Świątek, Iga was actually encouraged to be quite competitive from an early age. The truth is her father wanted both her and her elder sister Agata to take up an individual sport not only to keep them busy but also to ensure they have control over their chances of success. Therefore while the latter initially chose swimming before switching to tennis, the former simply followed in her footsteps to beat her, unaware she’d soon fall utterly in love with this court game.

Iga was thus a fresh teen when she began competing on the Junior Circuit, just to win back-to-back low-level titles in the first few months prior to continuing the momentum for seasons to come. It’s hence no surprise she turned pro at the tender age of 15 in 2016, only to go undefeated in seven ITF Circuit finals through the end of 2018 — the prize for each varied from $10,000-$60,0000. Then came 2019 and her stepping into the world of WTA Tours, wherein she did wonders by competing in tour-level events alone to land several rounds and even reach her first final (runner-up).

Iga, unfortunately, had to end her season early owing to a foot injury, yet she still finished at the rank of World #61 thanks to her incredible performances before the US Open in August-September. Nevertheless, the player returned to the WTA Tour in 2020 with a bang — she reached the fourth round at the Australian Open and then went all the way to the French Open to win her first Major. What followed was her actually breaking into the top 20 of rankings, along with proudly reaching the semifinals of the French Open’s doubles event alongside American pro-Nicole Melichar.

Then there was 2021, during which Iga won her first-ever WTA 1000-title at the Italian Open, reached the French Open’s quarterfinals in the singles category, and reached its finals in doubles. She also qualified for the WTA Finals for the first time in her career, but it was in 2022 that she crossed all bounds to make a name for herself across the globe by earning the World #1 rank. The fact she carefully followed this up with the French Open title, 37 consecutive match wins (the longest in the 21st century), as well as the US Open title, further cemented her place in the pages of tennis’ history.

What is Iga Świątek’s Net Worth?

With Iga Świątek’s 14 WTA title wins, including four Majors in the form of French Open 2020, 2022, 2023, and US Open 2022 as of writing, it goes without saying she has earned a lot through the sport alone. That’s because the prize fund for Grand Slam winners is usually in the range of $2.5-$3 million, with the runner-up, semifinalists, and quarterfinalists receiving half of their previous positions’ earnings.

Moreover, since a first-round win itself on WTA Tours ostensibly guarantees a player $100,000, and there’s rarely been a time Iga didn’t cross into it, her paychecks have totaled over $19 million until now. So when combined with her additional income from sponsorships and collaborations, along with other aspects like her assets and expenses, it appears as if Iga’s net worth is close to $20 million as of June 2023.

