Ignacio Quereda: Where is the Ex-Spanish Soccer Coach Now?

As a documentary delving deep into the way Spanish footballers came together for justice following their 2023 World Cup win and the controversy that followed, Netflix’s ‘It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football’ is unlike any other. It thus comes as no surprise it touches upon their past experiences and struggles too, resulting in a significant mention of the former women’s national team coach Ignacio Quereda and his 27-year stint as coach.

Ignacio Quereda Evolved From a Player to a Coach

It was back when Ignacio was just a little boy growing up on the streets of Badajoz that he first fell in love with the game of soccer, resulting in him playing in youth teams. He was actually a right–winger for Real Madrid’s youth team before he ended up representing his nation in the 1973 and 1975 editions of the World University Games., only to then decide it would be better for him to be involved in the sport from the sidelines. He actually obtained his coaching certificate in the 1970s itself, following which he served as Spain’s assistant coach at the 1979 World University Games and spent a period in charge of Tercera División club CD Móstoles.

Ignacio’s relative success in these positions is what led the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to appoint him as women’s national team coach in 1988, only for him to hold this position until 2015. The team sadly never won any title under his leadership, but they did qualify for several tournaments and made it quite a challenge, only to be unable to make it past any knockout stage. However, he still managed to be one of the longest-serving football coaches of all time, with many actually alleging this is because the federation at the time didn’t really care for the women’s team. They had them because they had to, especially as there were many complaints against Ignacio over the years.

Ignacio Quereda Allegedly Had a Problematic Standing

According to the aforementioned series, Ignacio Quereda often treated the women athletes under his wings as his daughters rather than professional soccer players. He allegedly pinched their cheeks, was comfortable around them to such an extent he even made some locker room as well as homophobic comments and didn’t take matters much too seriously. In fact, one thing several veteran players vividly remember is that often times when discussing strategy and drawing people on a board, he used to draw 12 players when the game is played with 11 in field.

This aspect allegedly made the atlees feel as if they weren’t being taken seriously in any way, shape, or form and that their coach was alos not entirely qualified for the job despite his long-lasting career. They did reportedly raise concerns regarding the same with the federation, too, but they were dismissed until they finally decided to replace him with Jorge Vilda in 2015 following Spain’s poor performance in their first-ever Women’s World Cup. Ignacio ended his career with 139 matches under his belt as head coach, with a win percentage of only 38.13% win.

Ignacio Quereda Leads a Quiet Life These Days

Ever since Ignacio Quereda formally retired on July 30, 2015, he has seemingly preferred to live his life well away from the limelight and the hustle and bustle of the professional sporting world. The fact the conversations with the women’s team never stopped happening until things came to a head with the kissing incident following the 2023 win can also be a reason for the same, but he has made it clear that he genuinely does love the sport and believed he was the best man for the job of head coach when he served. However, today, at the age of 74, it appears as if he is simply leading a quiet, comfortable life surrounded by his loved ones in his homeland, all the while also doing his best to travel.

