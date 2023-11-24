Ilary Blasi: Is She Dating Now? Who is Her Partner?

Born on April 28, 1981, as one of three daughters to Daniela and Roberto Blasi, Ilary reportedly grew up in a privileged household despite them being rather middle class owing to the inner bonds. It thus comes as no surprise the youngsters not only had a safe space at home, but their dreams were also encouraged at every step — enabling the former to actually step into entertainment. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about this Rome native’s private life — with a particular focus on her love experiences as well as children — we’ve got the necessary details for you.

Ilary Blasi’s Ex-Husband is Francesco Totti

It was back in December 2001 when ‘Passaparola’ star Ilary first came across athlete Francesco through a mutual friend plus one of her sisters, just for them to soon fall head over heels in love. The truth is, according to Netflix’s ‘Ilary Blasi: The One and Only,’ he already knew precisely who she was and had himself asked to meet upon feeling as if they could be something much more. Though little did he know their social interactions would gradually evolve into personal conversations, driving him to make a grand gesture during one of his games to make it clear he was in it for good.

Ilary and Francesco thus tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on June 19, 2005, at the Basilica of Santa Maria in Aracoeli, which was all live-televised for the proceeds to go towards local charities. The couple then settled down in an incredible mansion-like home, where they subsequently welcomed three adorable munchkins into their lives while also expanding their respective careers. However, it seemingly wasn’t until the latter hung up his hat as a professional soccer player in 2017 that his wife’s career really took off — she landed several shows back to back.

Yet as per all accounts, Ilary and Francesco remained incredibly supportive of one another no matter the happenings of their career, that is, until the fall of 2021 — jealousy and trust issues ruined it all. Once the latter found out his wife had gone out to have coffee at a random guy’s apartment alongside a friend in October, he grew cold as well as distant before suddenly blowing up in January 2022. Then, while the couple seemingly tried to make things work, he reportedly went on to have an affair with Noemi Bocch — the marriage hence became a separation in July (divorce is not yet finalized), and he’s still with the 35-year-old today.

Ilary Blasi is Now Engaged Again

Although the crumbling apart of her union was incredibly hard for Ilary considering she’d given not just two decades but also her heart and soul to it, she’s not that heartbroken over it anymore. This is because she has had an incredible support system by her side, plus she has since found love again with a 37-year-old German native, Bastian Muller, with whom she went public in January 2023. The truth is this duo isn’t quite open about their romance at the moment due to the television presenter’s prior relationship as well as divorce status, but records do suggest they’re now blissfully engaged and already planning for a long future together.

Ilary Blasi is a Proud Mother of Three

No matter what showgirl, host, and actress Ilary has gone through, she genuinely believes as if it’s worth it because it allows her to have the three greatest gifts she could ask for: her children. She actually shares all of them with former athlete Francesco Totti, and it seems like they’ve managed to sort out enough of their differences to amicably co-parent/have joint custody as of writing. Their eldest as well as only son, Cristian Totti, was born on November 6, 2005, followed by daughter Chanel Totti on May 13, 2007, and finally another daughter, Isabel Totti, on March 10, 2016.

