Ileisha Dell From Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Everything We Know

Bravo’s ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ is a spin-off of ‘Below Deck.’ The reality show features crew members, their assigned work, and the drama that surrounds them. Season 4 has ensembled an exciting cast, including Ileisha Josephine Dell, a chef with seventeen years of culinary experience. Most are curious to know if she’ll be able to take the heat on the show, and to answer that question, one must know about her whereabouts and past accomplishments. So, without further ado, here’s everything about Chef Ileisha Dell.

Ileisha Dell’s Age and Background

Ileisha pursued her passion for traveling and cooking and became a yacht chef in 2014. She hails from Bondi Bay, a small town in New South Wales, Australia, but moved to Los Angeles in March 2023. Ileisha went to Mullumbimby High School and Mullum High for her secondary-level education. Later, she graduated from Le Chef College.

Born to John Dell and Lou Whittaker, the young chef grew up in a lively household with her two siblings, Magnolia Dell, and Stellar Marshall. She also enjoys other activities like photography, watching movies, doing yoga, interior designing, and collecting vintage glassware.

Ileisha Dell’s Profession

Ileisha lives a dream life where she gets to travel across the ocean for work. She began her career as a pastry chef and, since then, has worked in some of the finest kitchens in Australia. She first worked at Porch and Parlour, a breakfast and brunch restaurant. Later, she was a pastry chef for Aria Restaurant between 2009 and 2011.

The owner Matt Moran started another restaurant named Chiswick, where Ileisha was once again employed as a pastry chef. She was also a prep chef for Matt Moran’s cooking show. The ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ star has worked for the most influential families and accompanied another one in the Mediterranean for nearly two years. Ileisha has reportedly worked for ‘Superyachts’ and is currently a chef at ‘Yachts International’ since September 2019.

Ileisha Dell’s Boyfriend

Ileisha Dell has kept her present dating life away from the public eye. However, she did have a mystery man in her life, with whom she visited amazing tourist sites such as Paris and London. But it remains unclear whether they were just good friends or romantically involved.

Ileisha’s last post with him was in October 2018; after that, there was no trace of them together. Needless to say, we can’t wait to see how she shoulders the responsibilities and takes on the challenge of working on a yacht.

