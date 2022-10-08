Iman Benson: Everything We Know About Midnight Club’s Ilonka

‘The Midnight Club’ on Netflix is a horror mystery-drama web series that captures the stories of a group of terminally ill patients who live together at Brightcliffe Hospice. Created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong, it is an adaptation of the 1994 eponymous novel, written by Christopher Pike. They establish a covert club where they meet per night at midnight and share spooky anecdotes. Ilonka, who is portrayed by Iman Benson, is the main character, and once she arrives at the hospice, a number of dark mysteries about it are revealed.

The character of the protagonist is essayed by new-age actress Iman Benson, who has garnered some great responses from her audience. Her accurate and positive portrayal of Ilonka has elevated the show’s feel and thus, she must have made quite a few fans curious about her personal life as well. If you’re eager to know more about Iman’s background, ranging from her family to her career, here’s everything that we found out!

Iman Benson’s Age, Background, and Family

Born on June 25, 2000, Iman Benson is a 22-year-old actress from Atlanta, Georgia. She belongs to a loving and supportive family who have aided her immensely in her journey as an actress, which began from a very early age. Out of her two siblings, she, particularly, has a great bond with her younger sister, Suhialla, and feels grateful for her presence in her life. Wishing her sister on her 19th birthday, she said, “The one with the strong exterior but smushy interior & a heart of gold. truly the most loyal, resilient, self-assured person i know. you are my north star, my rib, my keeper, my best friend. i’ll carry and cherish you forever.”

Iman also narrated stories of her childhood, sharing her memories with her father about going to the movies. In her interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she talked about her decision to pursue acting, saying, “As a kid, I was just always intrigued. My dad was a cinephile while growing up, and we went to the movies every Sunday. And so when I was nine years old, I started doing theater, and that kind of created my love for the craft.”

Iman Benson’s Career

As mentioned above, Iman’s passion for acting began at an early age with the help of her dad. She always had an interest in performing for people and acting. And, thus, after she joined the theatre at age nine, she loved it so much that she kept working there and honed her craft for several years. As a theatre artist, Iman gained more expertise over the years, and eventually had more love and appreciation for her skill. Then, her first break at acting in front of the camera came at age 14, when she began doing commercials and voice-over work.

After many such commercials over the period of one year, she was led to her first big break in the web series, ‘Uncle Buck.’ She portrayed the role of Tia Russell in the comedy series that aired in 2016. As she got hooked on the world of acting, Iman made a few appearances in notable TV series like ‘Suits’ and ‘Station 19.’ Her next significant recurring role was Reagan in the 2018 sitcom, ‘Alexa & Katie’ and then came her major role of Drea Barris in the 2020 TV series, ‘#blackAF’ created and starred in by Kenya Barris. Her appearance in ‘The Midnight Club’ further restates that Iman is going well in her career and has a promising future.

Is Iman Benson Dating Anyone?

No, Iman Benson is not currently dating anyone, according to our sources. As a young and talented 22-year-old, she is well-focused in her career. Even if she is dating anyone, Iman has remained tight-lipped in this regard and has not shared anything about anyone special in her life. With such interesting projects in hand, Iman is doing a great job in presenting her skills and further polishing herself as an actor. Thus, we only wish that Iman keeps on presenting great content and lives a happy and prosperous life.

