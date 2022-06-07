Iman Vellani’s Salary: How Much Was She Paid For Ms. Marvel?

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was first taking over the world by storm in the late 2000s, it was known for hiring relatively unknown names for its massive productions. And now, just a few years after we said our goodbyes to the man who’d started this journey for all, they are back to their roots by taking on Iman Vellani to play Kamala Khan on ‘Ms. Marvel.’ She’s actually as inexperienced in the industry as they come (yet just as talented), so if you wish to learn precisely how much working with this studio changed her finances, here’s everything we know!

What Was Iman Vellani’s Salary For Ms. Marvel?

Although Iman Vellani was never really interested in acting, she was obsessed with comics and the representation she’d found in Kamala Khan (or Ms. Marvel, as she is known with her cape). It thus comes as no surprise that once the opportunity arose for the Pakistani-Canadian teen to audition for Marvel’s first Muslim lead (a Jersey-based high schooler of Pakistani heritage), she went for it. Iman landed the role in a unanimous decision, especially since she knew the character inside out, which is why we believe her debut in entertainment couldn’t be more fitting.

Iman is quite like Tom Holland in the sense that she’s a genuine fan turned superhero, so maybe her general compensation trajectory would be a bit similar to his as well. The latter reportedly earned just $250,000 for his first appearance as Spiderman in ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ only to soon jump up to $1.5 million (plus bonuses) for his debut standalone film. However, most recently, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ allegedly gained Tom around $10 million, helping him raise his overall base price to $2-5 million for independent movies and $5-10 million for commercial films.

We can even take Chris Evans and Scarlet Johanson as examples to highlight that Iman will most definitely receive a significant pay raise with each passing appearance as Kamala Khan. After all, while the former seemingly only made a lowball $300,000 from ‘Captain America: The First Avenger,’ he was paid an astounding $15 million for the 2019 all-culminating ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ As for our Black Widow, her initial appearance in Marvel in ‘Iron Man 2’ earned her $400,000, whereas her long-awaited standalone in 2021 got her around a $20 million paycheck upfront.

The truth is that almost every Marvel actor signs a multi-show/movie deal, which aids the financial matters in the long run, and Iman is no different. We can say this for sure because it has already been announced that she will be reprising her role as Kamala in the 2023 action-packed film ‘The Marvels,’ right alongside Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. The latter herself had initially signed a lasting, ongoing seven-movie contract in exchange for $5 million for her 2019 standalone.

Disney Channel usually pays actors an average of $30000 to $50,000 per episode, but Ms. Marvel is a Disney+ show under the banner of Marvel with a much larger scale and scope. Not to mention, ‘Ms. Marvel’ also sets up further course for MCU’s Phase Four. That’s why a reasonable estimate, keeping all the abovementioned facts and figures in mind, is that Iman Vellani was paid around $500,000 for ‘Ms. Marvel’. It must be mentioned here that Iman’s salary could easily increase as much five to tenfold for season 2, especially if the show turns out to be a huge hit, which most likely it will.

