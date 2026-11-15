Is Lifetime’s In Another Life Based on a True Story?

Helmed by Ruth Lawrence, Lifetime’s ‘In Another Life’ follows the trajectory of an unlikely relationship formed in the hours of uncertainty. Waiting for their spouses in a hospital ICU, Jack and Laura strike a friendship founded on their grief and love for their partners. Each day brings with it equal parts hope of their partners waking up and the fear of seeing them dead. As Jack and Laura gradually come to depend on each other, their bond turns into an unexpected affair. With new emotions of guilt and shame piling up in their hearts and wrecking their conscience, the secrecy threatens to ruin whatever stability remains in their lives. Ultimately, the lovers must confront the risk and answer the question of how much they are willing to sacrifice for each other. In presenting this dynamic, the story fleshes out the many morally grey aspects that exist in relationships.

In Another Life is a Work of Fiction That Explores Unconventional Romance

‘In Another Life’ is a fictional romantic drama with no specific real-life relationship or incidents serving as its inspiration. Directed by Ruth Lawrence and written by Shannon Latimer, the story revolves around two people who form a unique relationship while their respective spouses lie in comas. Although Lifetime is no stranger to stories about infidelity, marital dissatisfaction, and the possibility of finding love outside an existing relationship, this is nonetheless a novel spin on the sub-genre. That said, neither Lifetime nor the film’s creative team has attributed the story to that of a real-life couple, which indicates that the premise is more so born out of the writing team’s interest in examining human relationships in a relatively unusual light.

The emotional underlayer of the film has a lot to do with the setting itself, seeing that both Laura and Jack meet in the ICU, mentally overwhelmed by life that has thrown their way and in desperate need of some form of companionship. All of this does seem to have a vague basis in reality, seeing that a 2025 study published in the Journal of Intensive Care talked extensively about the psychological impact of critical illness on patients’ family members. The report included 50 studies and 45 cohorts of family members, and estimated that approximately 38% experienced clinically significant anxiety and 20% experienced clinically significant depressive symptoms three months after critical care.

The physical and mental toll that the family members of critically ill patients have to endure is something that isn’t very often the focus of a narrative. However, ‘In Another Life’ makes that the starting point of its own story, allowing the more complex shades of friendship and love to take form and play with the viewers’ expectations. In doing so, the story not only highlights Jack and Laura’s attraction towards each other, but also the guilt and divided loyalties that accompany such a decision, thus creating a fuller representation of the human condition.

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