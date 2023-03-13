In/Spectre Season 2 Episode 10 Recap and Ending, Explained

In the tenth episode of ‘In/Spectre’ season 2 titled ‘Uninvited Judge,’ Kotoko misguides Goichi’s relatives in a manner that makes it seem that Sumi-san took her own life. Rion is the one who feels that she came up with the theory and everyone agrees that she is closest to the truth not realizing that they are just being manipulated into believing an untrue explanation. Later when she shares the same theory with Goichi, he pretends that she has stumbled on the truth, not knowing that Kotoko is determined to share the accurate details of Sumi-san’s death with her relatives. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘In/Spectre’ season 2 episode 10. SPOILERS AHEAD!

In/Spectre Season 2 Episode 10 Recap

After a lot of discussions, Rion, Susumu, and Kouya feel that they should take a break. Kotoko agrees with them following which they walk outside to gather their thoughts. Meanwhile, Kotoko tells Kurou that she feels that Rion is the most promising among the three of them and there is a good chance that she may end up figuring out the false truth about Sumi-san’s death. Meanwhile, Rion calls her father immediately after the discussion and tells him that she strangely does not feel any animosity in Sumi-san’s family members even though they had once plotted to kill him.

Her father explains that did hate her once in the years following her death, they slowly began to realize she was also a victim. She blindly followed the plan laid out by her father, Mr. Denjiro, who wanted the Otonoshi group to continue to prosper for several generations. Since his advice really brought her a lot of success, Sum-san naturally became very reluctant to go against it even when it meant that she made the life of her loved ones miserable.

In/Spectre Season 2 Episode 10 Ending: What Is Rion’s Theory of Sumi’s Death? How Do Goichi’s Children Want the Inheritance to Be Split?

After the call with their father, Rion feels that she has finally stumbled upon the truth by accident. Later when the meeting starts, she gives his theory of her grandmother’s death in front of everyone. According to her, Sumi-san despite all the success she has had all her life knew deep down that the family business was about to fall apart. Furthermore, she was caught up in a strange paradox where she couldn’t allow herself to disobey her father but if she continued to follow Mr. Denjiro’s advice the Otonoshi group was bound to crumble.

The only way she could deal with this paradox was to take her own life. However, if she suddenly killed herself, it would not be good for the Otonoshi group as people would not feel confident about a company whose chairman took her own life. Furthermore, it was also important to ensure that none of her family members were later implicated in the murder. In all this, Goichi, who had asked the whole exercise to take place, probably played a key role.

Goichi probably ensured that Sumi-san knew that she had no other option. If she was confident in the worldview that her death would bring peace to her family and bring prosperity to the Otonoshi group, it was almost certain that she would take that opportunity. According to Rion, this is exactly the path that her grandmother took, and killed herself- believing that it was for the greater good. As for the inheritance, all of Goichi’s relatives refuse to take it as they feel guilty for plotting Sumi-san’s murder.

Does Kotoko Reveal the Truth About Sumi’s Death?

On the day of the deadline, Goichi’s family members finally meet him with their official answer. When Rion-san explains her explanation to her grandfather, he acts as if she has arrived at the right conclusion. He then proceeds to confess that he is the one who is truly responsible for the murder and therefore should bear the punishment for the crime as well. Goichi tells his family members that he is suffering from a malignant tumor that is going to take his life in the coming months.

Instead of accepting palliative care, he has decided to accept the pain that will come before his demise as punishment for his crime. He then thanks Kotoko for her help and is about to say something else when he gets interrupted by her. Kotoko then points to the fact that Goichi has used a method to avoid the pain of coming to terms with the truth about Sumi’s death. Since she can’t allow it, Kotoko tells Goichi’s family members that Sumi was actually murdered and did not commit suicide as it has been made to look.

