15 Best Indonesian Horror Movies on Netflix (July 2025)

The genre of horror has always been an enticing niche in filmmaking, from classics like ‘Nosferatu‘ and ‘Frankenstein‘ dealing with pronounced supernatural evil to the more modern take of evil lurking behind a sick psyche, such as ‘Saw.’ Indonesia, with its culture of bold storytelling and rich folklore, has made the genre its own as far as movies are concerned. The horror it presents on screen blends timeless tropes with recent themes, tackling vengeful spirits, evil rituals, supernatural entities, and more. With its nightmare-inducing offerings, Indonesian horror films have cultivated a dedicated audience and have been ever more popular on streaming platforms, especially Netflix. If you’re looking for the streaming giant’s best offerings in the genre, the following list is sure to help.

15. Sabrina (2018)

Directed by Rocky Soraya, ‘Sabrina’ tells the classic story of a possessed doll that unleashes a reign of terror on its owners. The narrative follows Vanya Kev (Richelle Georgette Skornicki), a young girl who starts living with her uncle Aiden (Christian Sugiono) and aunt Maira (Luna Maya) following the death of her mother, Andini (Asri Handayani). Working at a toy factory, Aiden acquires the rights to a trending doll named Sabrina and creates a custom version for Vanya. When she fails to send her mother’s spirit back after communicating with it during a game, it inhabits the doll and quickly turns vengeful. Sabrina goes on a murder spree until a ritual can be performed to exorcise the evil. The film manages to make the well-explored trope its own with its signature style of blending gore with the supernatural. Watch ‘Sabrina’ on Netflix.

14. Trinil: Kembalikan Tubuhku (2024)

‘Trinil: Kembalikan Tubuhku’ by Hanung Bramantyo follows newly married couple Rara (Carmela van der Kruk) and Sutan (Rangga Nattra), who settle down in the former’s home on a tea plantation after their wedding. Soon, Rara starts to experience mysterious occurrences such as troubles with the bath and electricity. Concerned about his wife, Sutan brings home an exorcist to perform a ritual. During the ceremony, a female ghost calling Rara by “Trinil,” her first name, appears in front of the couple, as an old love triangle comes to light. A chilling thriller that focuses on both the fluid narrative and well-placed jump scares, you can catch up on ‘Trinil: Kembalikan Tubuhku’ here.

13. Qorin (2022)

Ginanti Rona’s ‘Qorin‘ centers around Zahra (Zulfa Maharani), a high-achieving third-year student who follows every order of her teacher, Ustad Jaelani (Omar Daniel), to secure high grades. Her responsibilities include looking after the mischievous new student, Yolanda (Aghniny Haque), and inviting the girls to participate in the longstanding Qorin ritual. As she executes them both, Zahra begins to experience odd incidents. Soon, she and the other students from the ritual face a genie who shifts appearance to look like each of them. With their lives under threat, the girls start to commit atrocities. A perfect nightmare for youngsters, check out ‘Qorin’ here.

12. Wanita Ahli Neraka (2024)

Helmed by Farishad I. Latjuba, ‘Wanita Ahli Neraka’ is about Farah (Febby Rastanty), a young girl who marries a prospective regent in her area. She hopes to spend her days in worship so that she will be welcomed into heaven when the time comes. However, under the veil of a blissful marriage, the husband Wahab (Oka Antara) hides a dark secret. Farah’s demeanor starts to change, much to the concern of the people close to her. Soon, she gets periodically possessed by dark forces and comes to the horrific realization that she’s a part of Wahab’s deal with the devil. A dark, twisted tale that highlights the plight of women, catch ‘Wanita Ahli Neraka’ here.

11. The 3rd Eye (2017)

Another directorial of Rocky Soraya, ‘The 3rd Eye,’ tells the story of Abel (Bianca Hello), a young girl who sees ghosts in her house, but is unable to convince her parents or her elder sister Alia (Jessica Mila) of their existence. Over a decade later, the two sisters return to the childhood home following the death of their parents. When Abel continues to see spirits, they decide to dig into the mystery and realize her mystical third eye has been opened, which lets her see beyond the mortal realm. With the help of spiritual adviser Bu Windu (Citra Prima), Alia is able to open her third eye as well and is able to confront her sister’s reality. Originally titled ‘Mata Batin,’ the film can be watched here.

10. Susuk (2023)

Originally titled ‘Susuk: Kutukan Kecantikan,’ Ginanti Rona’s ‘Susuk’ revolves around Laras (Hana Malasan), a sex worker who wishes to mend her relationship with her younger sister Ayu (Ersya Aurelia). As she tries to use a magical amulet to that end, she puts a curse on herself that leaves her on the verge of death. Desperate to save her life, her sister arrives with her friend, Arman (Jourdy Pranata), to their ancestral village. As the couple races against time, they find themselves facing greater terror at the hands of the villagers. You can watch the film on Netflix.

9. Primbon (2023)

The Rudy Soedjarwo directorial, ‘Primbon,’ shares the aftermath of a young woman named Rana (Flavio Zaviera), who disappears while hiking through a forest with her friend, Janu (Chicco Kurniawan). After seven days of fruitless search, Rana returns home while her family is preparing to hold a funeral for her. However, everyone around her convinces themselves that she is not a real person, but instead an evil spirit. The only person convinced of Rana’s humanity is her mother, Dini (Happy Salma). Deep-seated superstition plays a major role in this psychological thriller. You can catch the film over here.

8. Kuyang (2024)

With Yongki Ongestu at the helm, ‘Kuyang,’ originally titled ‘Kuyang: Sekutu Iblis yang Selalu Mengintai,’ centers around Bimo (Dimas Aditya), a broke man who is forced to accept a teaching job in a remote village far from the city. He is accompanied to the new place by his pregnant wife, Sriatun (Alyssa Abidin). While the shift from the city has been difficult for them, it is nothing in comparison to the strange and mysterious events that begin with their arrival at their new home. Surrounded by strangers, the couple has no idea whom to trust, as spirits from local folklore begin to haunt them, alongside a dismembered head with seemingly evil intent. You can catch the movie here.

7. Curse of the Seven Seas (2024)

Directed by Tommy Dewo, ‘Curse of the Seven Seas’ is set in the city of Semarang in Java, where a family running a grocery store is brought down with serious ailments caused by black magic. The young man in the family, Ardi (Ari Irham), has the gift of sight that allows him to see beyond the mortal realm. It falls upon him to get to the bottom of the curse set upon his family, to protect them before it is too late. To further explore the supernatural world, watch the film, originally titled ‘Santet Segoro Pitu,’ on Netflix.

6. Indigo (2023)

Rocky Soraya’s ‘Indigo’ follows two sisters, Zora (Amanda Manopo) and Ninda (Nicole Rossi), who are said to be indigoes, or people with the ability to see other worlds. As a child, Zora’s ability was closed off, but Ninda’s remained. As grown-up Ninda is threatened by a figure invisible to everyone else, Zora is left with no choice but to unlock her abilities once again to save her sister. However, the abilities come with the price of being able to perceive all other worldly beings all at once, which hinders Zora from putting her powers to use the way she intends. Soraya further explores the supernatural senses theme that he previously depicted in films such as ‘The 3rd Eye’ in 2017. Watch ‘Indigo’ here.

5. Suzzanna: Buried Alive (2018)

Directed by Rocky Soraya and Anggy Umbara, ‘Suzzanna: Buried Alive’ follows Suzzanna (Luna Maya), wife of a manufacturing company director who gets accidentally killed by her husband’s employees while they were robbing her home. She finds herself turned into “sundel bolong,” a mythical feminine ghost dressed in white with luscious black hair and a hole in the back. While continuing to lead her usual life in her household, she sets out to take revenge upon her killers. Originally titled ‘Suzzanna: Bernapas dalam kubur,’ the taut thriller explores one of the most common supernatural beings in regional folklore. Catch the film on Netflix.

4. The Haunted Apartment: Miss K (2024)

Helmed by Guntur Soeharjanto, ‘The Haunted Apartment: Miss K’ revolves around sisters Alma (Cinta Laura Kiehl) and Mia Becker (Callista Arum), who move from Jakarta to Surabaya following the death of their mother. Alma takes on a job as the manager of the Sasmaya Apartment, and finds its sixth floor closed off for a long time. Soon, the sisters are forced to step onto the floor and enter unit 610, where they see a woman and a little girl. They are warned that they will die after four days at sunset. Panicking, Alma and Mia race against time to figure out a way to save themselves. Originally titled ‘Panggonan Wingit 2: Miss K,’ you can catch the film here.

3. Suzzanna: Kliwon Friday Night (2023)

Set in the 1980s, ‘Suzzanna: Kliwon Friday Night’ stars Luna Maya as the titular Suzzanna, who gets married off to a wealthy landlord, Raden Aryo (Tio Pakusadewo), to whom her parents were deep in debt. Shortly afterward, Suzzanna becomes pregnant with Raden’s child, much to the jealousy of his first wife, Minati (Sally Marcellina). The latter takes the help of a powerful witch to put a curse on Suzzanna, which results in the death of her and her unborn child. However, instead of moving on to the afterlife, Suzzanna turns into a “sundel bolong,” a vengeful female ghost with long hair and a white dress with a hole in the back. Watch the film, originally titled ‘Suzzanna: Malam Jumat Kliwon,’ on Netflix.

2. Sumala (2024)

Directed by Rizal Mantovani, ‘Sumala‘ opens with Sulastri (Luna Maya) making a pact with a witch unbeknownst to her husband so that she can bear children. As predicted by the sorceress, she gives birth to twins, Kumala and Sumala (Makayla Rose Hilli). While Sumala dies at birth, Kumala grows up to be a beautiful and kind girl who is physically and mentally disabled. As a result, she is often tortured by the people around her. One day, Sumala returns as an evil spirit and takes revenge upon those who hurt her sister. A tale of supernatural vengeance, watch the film here.

1. Grave Torture (2024)

Originally titled ‘Siksa Kubur,’ Joko Anwar’s ‘Grave Torture‘ follows Sita (Faradina Mufti), who, along with her brother Adil (Reza Rahadian), loses her parents to a suicide bombing at a young age. The bomber was a religious fanatic who believed in the concept of “siksa kubur,” or eternal torment after death. Sita grows up to be distrustful of religious teachings and obsessed with proving that torment beyond the grave is simply a myth. To do that, she dedicates herself to finding and looking into the grave of the most sinful person. As she pursues her objective, Sita comes to face far graver consequences than anticipated. Watch the film on Netflix.

